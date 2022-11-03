ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel

Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos

During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear. Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power...
Video: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following His WWE Crown Jewel Segment

Bray Wyatt made a live appearance on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He continued his storyline, and there are many unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy reappeared, and the lights went out once more. Wyatt exited through the crowd after the segment, but despite the fact that his segment ended on a...
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement

Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel

Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE. When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake...
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager

Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
WWE’s Original Plan for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s Third Match

At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley faced off for the second time in the ring. Lesnar pushed Lashley off the turnbuckle and landed on Lashley for the pinfall win. This annoyed Lashley, who attacked Lesnar and put him back in The Hurt Lock after the match.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events

WWE RAW (10/31/22) – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX – 8,505 sold. AEW Dynamite (11/2/22) – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD – 2,732 sold. AEW Rampage (11/4/22) – Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ – 2,689 sold.
Report: WWE Has Plan for Roman Reigns to Lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns' WWE world championship reign will officially hit 800 consecutive days this week, having successfully defended his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on Saturday in Riyadh. WWE has just one pay-per-view left for the rest of 2022, Survivor Series: WarGames, scheduled for Thanksgiving Weekend. Many assume Reigns and The Bloodline will be involved in one of the WarGames matches and won't defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again until the Royal Rumble in January, which will likely carry over into WWE's plans for WrestleMania 39.
The Hart Foundation vs. WWE Was Allegedly Scheduled for WrestleMania 22

MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer talked about Bret Hart’s return to WWE and how it was originally planned for WrestleMania 22:. “Well, the original version was supposed to kind of, sort...
NJPW Announces Full Card For NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Event

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the full card for the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Event in Tokyo at the Ariake Arena on November 20. The show will be headlined by KAIRI vs Mayu Iwatani in a match that will determine the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion. In addition, one other...
Former WWE Manager Claims Vince McMahon Stopped Caring Towards End of His Tenure

In the beginning of this year, Vince McMahon stepped down from his positions as Chairman and CEO of WWE in the midst of allegations of misconduct against him. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda’s Smack Talk podcast, wrestling veteran and former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed the changes. He gave the impression that he didn’t believe McMahon cared about anything by the time he finished his term as Chairman.
Ruthless Aggression Legends Set for New WWE Table For 3 to Air This Week

A new Table For 3 episode will air this Friday at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. The “SmackDown Legends” edition of Table For 3 will feature Rey Mysterio alongside WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. Mysterio, JBL, and Booker will bring nostalgia back as they discuss SmackDown during the Ruthless Aggression era.
WWE Officials Believe NXT Star Could Become the “Next Sasha Banks”

With Triple H’s support, who is in charge of the WWE’s creative, Cora Jade seems to have a bright future. Jade joined NXT last year and was pushed as a babyface star before attacking Roxanne Perez and turning heel. It was revealed by WrestleVotes during a conversation with...
Speculation on John Cena Returning to the Ring at WWE WrestleMania 39

Future matches for John Cena were teased backstage during the June 27th 2022 episode of WWE RAW when he was confronted by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. While a Cena vs. Theory has been rumored, the match may be delayed until WrestleMania 39. Regarding Cena possibly having a match under...
Nick Aldis Suspended by the NWA and Pulled From Hard Times 3 PPV

Following Nick Aldis announcing he is leaving, the National Wrestling Alliance has announced that he is suspended. NWA COO Joe Calli emphasized that this is not a wrestling storyline and confirmed that Aldis is under contract through December 31. Due to his suspension, Aldis will be replaced in his match...
Will Ospreay Believes Dream Match With Seth Rollins is Possible

Will Ospreay and Seth Rollins have a history that goes back several years. In 2019, Ospreay and Rollins engaged in a feud on Twitter, which resulted in Rollins issuing a public apology for his tweets after Ospreay made his beliefs regarding WWE and the product they present to their fans with their stars known. It would later lead to an exchange of words between Rollins and Ospreay, during which Rollins would bring up the fact that he has more money in his bank account.

