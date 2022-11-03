Seniors Jewel Jones and Ryan Price led Long Beach cross-country in the Nassau Class I championships Oct. 29 at Bethpage State Park, earning All-County honors in the process. Jones placed sixth in the girls’ race in 20 minutes, 10.87 seconds, marking her third straight All-County season. Price finished 15th with a time of 17 minutes, 36.01 seconds and helped Marines to an eighth-place finish in the 15-school field. Both set personal bests on the Bethpage 5k course and were back at it last Saturday at the state qualifier, falling a little short of the cut for the state meet.

LONG BEACH, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO