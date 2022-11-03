ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, IA

Western Iowa Today

Funerals Being Planned For Teens Killed In Weekend Crash

(Marshalltown, IA) — Funeral services are still pending for four Marshalltown teens who died this weekend after crashing their car into a utility pole. Marshalltown Police say the car was severely damaged and caught fire. Thirteen-year-old Adrian Lara; 16-year-old Isacc Lara; 15-year-old Linette Lopez; and 17-year-old Yanitza Lopez were dead at the scene of the crash late Friday night. Identification of the bodies by the Medical Examiner’s office is expected to take several days before they are released to their families for burial.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown police identify four teens killed in crash

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police identified the four teenagers killed in a car crash. Sisters Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, lost their lives in the crash. Brothers Adrian Lara, 13, and Isacc Lara, 16, were also killed in the crash. The crash happened just after 11 p.m....
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Marshalltown crash victims

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — From wreckage to remembrance. “I’ve been a police officer for almost thirty years and this is the worst crash scene I’ve ever seen,” said Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper. The impact of Friday’s deadly crash in Marshalltown’s 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

What could escaping custody mean for Pieper Lewis?

DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teenager who admitted to killing her rapist in 2020. In September, a judge sentenced her to five years' probation and gave her a deferred judgment, which means the sentence would be expunged from Lewis' record.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Crashed houseboat blocks I35 south of Des Moines

(Osceola, IA) -- It's not very often you see a boat on the interstate.... we do mean on the interstate. A Hummer hauling a houseboat on a trailer jack knifed on I-35 near Osceola early Sunday morning. The houseboat ended up sideways across the right lane of the interstate, blocking...
OSCEOLA, IA
KCRG.com

High-speed motorcycle chase ends in arrest in Tama

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle over the weekend. In a press release, police said 20-year-old Jacob May was arrested after a chase that began in Poweshiek County and ended in Tama just after midnight on Sunday.
TAMA, IA
KCCI.com

Four people killed in crash in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people are dead following a crash in Marshalltown. It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive. Marshalltown police say a car crashed into a utility pole, causing the car to burst into flames. Four people were...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

How is the city of Des Moines conquering potholes?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Have you noticed fewer potholes on Des Moines streets?. The city says new tax dollars are helping fix roads faster than ever, but it is a work in progress. KCCI watched Monday as a city road crew used asphalt patches to fix potholes. “It's very...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Victims in fiery car crash in Marshalltown identified

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department has released the names of the four individuals who passed away in a fiery car crash late Friday night. Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all passed away at the scene of the crash. A candlelight vigil was held for the […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 7

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Benjiman Searl, 39, of 410 W. Market St., Panora, was arrested for driving while barred. Cadence Heilman of Adel was traveling on Old Highway 6 when a yellow cargo van pulled out in front of her from First Street and Heilman’s vehicle collided with the yellow van, which did not stop but left the scene. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1.000. The case is under investigation.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown mourns loss of four teenagers

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Over the weekend, Marshalltown lost four teens in a deadly one-vehicle crash. The deaths included Marshalltown high school students, sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez and Isacc Lara and his brother Adrian Lara, a student at Miller Middle school. All four died after the vehicle they were...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/7/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 8 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE ACCIDENTS, TWO SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CALLS, ONE RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY, AND ONE DEER CALL. IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS THE MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE...
WHO 13

Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

One person died in head-on crash in Lucas County

LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a head-on crash in Chariton Friday evening. At around 6:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a car accident on 200th Ave, just north of 495th Lane. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Amy Finnell, 56, was traveling northbound on 200th Ave, while […]
LUCAS COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Driver Airlifted Following Car-Semi Collision In Hamilton County Thursday

One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA

