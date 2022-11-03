ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Columbia County announces Veterans Day closures

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
 5 days ago

Columbia County announced a number of Veterans Day closures ahead of the holiday.

Veteran's Day will be observed on Friday, Nov. 11.

  • County offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11
  • Columbia County Libraries (Evans, Grovetown, and Harlem) will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13 with book drops locked to prevent overfilling.
  • The Columbia County Property Tax Division for the tax commissioner will remain open on Friday, Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

