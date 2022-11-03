Columbia County announces Veterans Day closures
Columbia County announced a number of Veterans Day closures ahead of the holiday.
Veteran's Day will be observed on Friday, Nov. 11.
- County offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11
- Columbia County Libraries (Evans, Grovetown, and Harlem) will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13 with book drops locked to prevent overfilling.
- The Columbia County Property Tax Division for the tax commissioner will remain open on Friday, Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Walking veterans: Best foot forward: VA worker's magnetic invention helping veterans walk
Tough times at VA: 'We're actually bleeding nurses': Augusta VA nurses say work conditions unsustainable
This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County announces Veterans Day closures
Comments / 0