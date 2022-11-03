Texas vote-by-mail: I received a corrected ballot in the mail — what do I do now?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sometimes, errors can be made on mail-in ballots.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s website , mistakes could range from when a candidate has been left off the ballot in a contested race or a candidate who was required to be removed from the ballot stayed on.

If you’re voting by mail in any Texas election , you might receive a corrected ballot by mail, if there was an error, along with a notice of correction to alert voters on how to return their ballot.

Here’s a breakdown of things to know if you receive a corrected mail-in ballot.

The SOS’ office says only one of two ballots is allowed by law to be counted. That depends on which ballot is returned by the voter and when.

For those in the U.S. using vote-by-mail, the corrected ballot must arrive by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, otherwise, the voter’s original, returned uncorrected ballot will be counted on election night, the SOS’ office says.

For those overseas, the corrected ballot must arrive by the fifth day after Election Day to be counted, otherwise, the original, returned uncorrected ballot will be counted.

For military voters, the corrected ballot must arrive by the sixth day after Election Day to be counted; otherwise, the original, uncorrected ballot that was returned will be counted.

If the deadlines fall on a Saturday, Sunday or a federal or state holiday, the deadline will roll forward to the next business day, according to the SOS’ office.

Overall, if a voter submits an uncorrected ballot by mail and doesn’t send in a corrected ballot, the uncorrected ballot will be counted. But if a voter returns a corrected ballot by mail by the deadline, the corrected ballot will be counted.

Alternatively, you can cancel your application for a ballot by mail and vote in person, up until the time the voted ballot is received by the early voting clerk. Any mailed ballots that arrive after the request was canceled will not be sent to the Early Voting Ballot Board.

The SOS’ office also says if a voter surrenders a corrected or uncorrected ballot at a polling location, they will vote with a regular ballot.

If you have any further questions about ballot corrections, you can call 1(800) 252-8683 or email elections@sos.texas.gov .

