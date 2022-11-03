Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign
Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
PWMania
Video: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following His WWE Crown Jewel Segment
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He continued his storyline, and there are many unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy reappeared, and the lights went out once more. Wyatt exited through the crowd after the segment, but despite the fact that his segment ended on a...
PWMania
Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos
During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear. Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power...
PWMania
WWE’s Original Plan for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s Third Match
At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley faced off for the second time in the ring. Lesnar pushed Lashley off the turnbuckle and landed on Lashley for the pinfall win. This annoyed Lashley, who attacked Lesnar and put him back in The Hurt Lock after the match.
PWMania
Top WWE Star “Extremely Sick” Prior to Competing at Crown Jewel
A WWE superstar wrestled at Crown Jewel despite being extremely ill. Drew McIntyre has been sick with the flu for the past few days, according to PWInsider.com, but he still made the long flight from the United States to Saudi Arabia and gutted his way through the match at Crown Jewel.
PWMania
Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel
Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE. When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake...
PWMania
Former WWE Announcer Reveals Who Could Drink ‘Almost’ as Much as Andre the Giant
Andre the Giant was well-known for his great accomplishments in the ring, but he was also well-known for some of the things he was capable of doing outside of the ring, particularly when it came to drinking. Hulk Hogan, one of his most fierce opponents, asserted that the first person...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Believes the Return of Several Released WWE Stars is “Triple H’s Mistake”
On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette mentioned that he thought Triple H was wrong to bring back Hit Row:. “This is Triple H’s mistake. He was trying to bring back all...
PWMania
Vince McMahon Allegedly Caused Shawn Michaels to Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. Regarding why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005, he said:. “Last...
PWMania
Joseph Conners Reflects On WWE Run, NXT U.K. Accomplishments During His Tenure
Joseph Conners recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling With Johners podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former WWE NXT U.K. Superstar reflected on his run in WWE, the accomplishments he achieved in NXT U.K. and more. Featured below are some...
PWMania
Billy Corgan Comments on If He’s Interested In Bringing CM Punk to NWA
Billy Corgan recently spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Corgan was asked if he would be interested in bringing CM Punk into the NWA:. “I know him personally and I haven’t talked wrestling with him for years,...
PWMania
The Hart Foundation vs. WWE Was Allegedly Scheduled for WrestleMania 22
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer talked about Bret Hart’s return to WWE and how it was originally planned for WrestleMania 22:. “Well, the original version was supposed to kind of, sort...
PWMania
Ricky Starks Reveals Lofty Goals For His Future In AEW
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “Absolute” spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW’s tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Denies Being Approached About Returning
There has been a lot of speculation about more former WWE stars joining the company. Tegan Nox and Mia Yim are two names rumored to be returning soon, and a third, Chelsea Green, is said to be on the radar as well. WrestleVotes and PWInsider both reported that WWE was...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Reaches Significant Milestone as WWE Universal Champion
As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns continues to set new records and make history. WWE has been Reigns’ island of relevance for the past 800 days, with Reigns winning the WWE Universal Championship in a Triple Threat Match over Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback 2020. Since then, he has held the title.
PWMania
Bret Hart on if WWE Should Split Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Title in Two
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently asked if the company should revert Roman Reigns’ World Undisputed title to two separate world championships. Reigns, who has held the Universal Championship since August 30, 2020, added more gold to his trophy cabinet this past April when he defeated then-WWE titleholder Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. Despite the fact that some fans enjoy his current reign with both titles, others would like to see the two titles split once more.
PWMania
WWE Officials Believe NXT Star Could Become the “Next Sasha Banks”
With Triple H’s support, who is in charge of the WWE’s creative, Cora Jade seems to have a bright future. Jade joined NXT last year and was pushed as a babyface star before attacking Roxanne Perez and turning heel. It was revealed by WrestleVotes during a conversation with...
PWMania
KC Navarro Opens Up On Relationship With Anthony Bowens, Says The Acclaimed Member Is Like His Brother
KC Navarro recently spoke with Fightful Select for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about how The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens is like a big brother to him, as well as how he feels about being Warrior Champion. Featured below are...
PWMania
Ric Flair Calls JBL a Bully and Criticizes WWE for Inducting Him Into the Hall of Fame
WWE recently brought back WWE Hall of Famer JBL to manage Baron Corbin. JBL has been doing heel promos in recent weeks praising Corbin as a wrestling god, a nickname he used when he was still wrestling. Following JBL’s promo segment on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, fellow WWE Hall...
PWMania
Former WWE and Impact Star Making AEW Debut Tonight, Complete AEW Dark Line-Up
For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, thirteen matches have been announced. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, the undefeated tag team, will return to action tonight against AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club will also compete against Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi of The Wingmen.
