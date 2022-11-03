WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently asked if the company should revert Roman Reigns’ World Undisputed title to two separate world championships. Reigns, who has held the Universal Championship since August 30, 2020, added more gold to his trophy cabinet this past April when he defeated then-WWE titleholder Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. Despite the fact that some fans enjoy his current reign with both titles, others would like to see the two titles split once more.

1 DAY AGO