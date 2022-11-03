Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Related
PWMania
WWE’s Original Plan for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s Third Match
At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley faced off for the second time in the ring. Lesnar pushed Lashley off the turnbuckle and landed on Lashley for the pinfall win. This annoyed Lashley, who attacked Lesnar and put him back in The Hurt Lock after the match.
PWMania
Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign
Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
PWMania
Video: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following His WWE Crown Jewel Segment
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He continued his storyline, and there are many unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy reappeared, and the lights went out once more. Wyatt exited through the crowd after the segment, but despite the fact that his segment ended on a...
PWMania
Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos
During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear. Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power...
PWMania
Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel
Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE. When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake...
PWMania
Former WWE Announcer Reveals Who Could Drink ‘Almost’ as Much as Andre the Giant
Andre the Giant was well-known for his great accomplishments in the ring, but he was also well-known for some of the things he was capable of doing outside of the ring, particularly when it came to drinking. Hulk Hogan, one of his most fierce opponents, asserted that the first person...
PWMania
Top WWE Star “Extremely Sick” Prior to Competing at Crown Jewel
A WWE superstar wrestled at Crown Jewel despite being extremely ill. Drew McIntyre has been sick with the flu for the past few days, according to PWInsider.com, but he still made the long flight from the United States to Saudi Arabia and gutted his way through the match at Crown Jewel.
PWMania
Nikki Cross Crowned New WWE 24/7 Champion and Disposes Title (Video)
A new champion has been crowned in the return of the WWE 24/7 Championship. The new Nikki Cross challenged Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship this week on WWE RAW. In a competitive match, Cross won the title in under five minutes. Cross recently made a comeback, dropped the superhero...
PWMania
Two AEW Stars Set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
In line with expectations, AEW stars will be present at the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in the first week of January 2023. The two promotions have collaborated for several years and recently held their first official crossover event, Forbidden Door, in June. AEW stars were previously reported to...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Believes the Return of Several Released WWE Stars is “Triple H’s Mistake”
On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette mentioned that he thought Triple H was wrong to bring back Hit Row:. “This is Triple H’s mistake. He was trying to bring back all...
PWMania
Mia Yim Returns to WWE During RAW (Video)
Mia Yim has returned to WWE. The O.C. went head-to-head with Judgment Day on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. AJ Styles revealed that someone had stepped forward to assist them with their Rhea Ripley problem. Ripley was then attacked with a kendo stick by the return of Mia Yim. Styles hit Dominik with a Styles clash, and The O.C. stood tall as the segment came to a close.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (11/9/22)
AEW Dynamite will broadcast from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 9. According to WrestleTix, 2,675 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/4/22), leaving 855 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,530. Here is the current...
PWMania
Former WWE and Impact Star Making AEW Debut Tonight, Complete AEW Dark Line-Up
For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, thirteen matches have been announced. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, the undefeated tag team, will return to action tonight against AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club will also compete against Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi of The Wingmen.
PWMania
Nick Jackson Makes His First Public Appearance Following AEW All Out (Video)
The Young Bucks have been quiet since the AEW All Out weekend as the investigation into the events following the media scrum has concluded. There has been no public word from Matt or Nick Jackson, but Nick Jackson made his first public appearance last night at a Los Angeles Clippers game.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Reaches Significant Milestone as WWE Universal Champion
As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns continues to set new records and make history. WWE has been Reigns’ island of relevance for the past 800 days, with Reigns winning the WWE Universal Championship in a Triple Threat Match over Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback 2020. Since then, he has held the title.
PWMania
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (11/8/22)
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature build for next week’s title defenses, as well as more build for the upcoming NXT Deadline event. NXT will feature The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner to promote next week’s title match, while Alba Fyre promises to eliminate Jacy Jayne before her match with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose next week.
PWMania
Nick Aldis Suspended by the NWA and Pulled From Hard Times 3 PPV
Following Nick Aldis announcing he is leaving, the National Wrestling Alliance has announced that he is suspended. NWA COO Joe Calli emphasized that this is not a wrestling storyline and confirmed that Aldis is under contract through December 31. Due to his suspension, Aldis will be replaced in his match...
PWMania
The Hart Foundation vs. WWE Was Allegedly Scheduled for WrestleMania 22
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer talked about Bret Hart’s return to WWE and how it was originally planned for WrestleMania 22:. “Well, the original version was supposed to kind of, sort...
PWMania
WWE Officials Believe NXT Star Could Become the “Next Sasha Banks”
With Triple H’s support, who is in charge of the WWE’s creative, Cora Jade seems to have a bright future. Jade joined NXT last year and was pushed as a babyface star before attacking Roxanne Perez and turning heel. It was revealed by WrestleVotes during a conversation with...
PWMania
Former WWE Manager Claims Vince McMahon Stopped Caring Towards End of His Tenure
In the beginning of this year, Vince McMahon stepped down from his positions as Chairman and CEO of WWE in the midst of allegations of misconduct against him. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda’s Smack Talk podcast, wrestling veteran and former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed the changes. He gave the impression that he didn’t believe McMahon cared about anything by the time he finished his term as Chairman.
Comments / 0