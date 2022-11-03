ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel

Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestlinginc.com

Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel

An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley

The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
wrestletalk.com

Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel

Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
itrwrestling.com

Triple H Has WWE Star On “Fast Track” To Become The Next Sasha Banks

While Sasha Banks remains absent from WWE, the company seemingly already have their eye on the woman who could fill the very famous shoes of The Boss. Since Triple H assumed creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the main roster and that has involved bringing back a number of former stars as well as features Superstars from NXT. Even in recent weeks, NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma made their long-awaited main roster debuts on SmackDown.
PWMania

WWE’s Original Plan for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s Third Match

At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley faced off for the second time in the ring. Lesnar pushed Lashley off the turnbuckle and landed on Lashley for the pinfall win. This annoyed Lashley, who attacked Lesnar and put him back in The Hurt Lock after the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match

Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
ComicBook

WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match

WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
wrestletalk.com

Roman Reigns Calls Out KSI & Mr. Beast During Match Against Logan Paul

Logan Paul may be holding his own against WWE champ Roman Reigns but Reigns is so unbothered, he had time to call out other internet celebs!. After making a massive entrance for WWE’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has been holding his own against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
PWMania

Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel

Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE. When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake...
PWMania

Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos

During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear. Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power...
stillrealtous.com

Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager

Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
PWMania

Video: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following His WWE Crown Jewel Segment

Bray Wyatt made a live appearance on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He continued his storyline, and there are many unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy reappeared, and the lights went out once more. Wyatt exited through the crowd after the segment, but despite the fact that his segment ended on a...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel

For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
itrwrestling.com

Jim Cornette Believes Current WWE Star Could Be One Of The “Most Believable Wrestlers” In The Business

Jim Cornette hasn’t always been complimentary of the modern wrestling product but as far as Bray Wyatt’s current WWE run is concerned, Cornette is all in. Returning to the sports entertainment giant at Extreme Rules, the former Fiend has rapidly risen once more to become one of the most popular WWE Superstars. It’s believed that he’s perceived as the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, as well as being a top merchandise seller.
PWMania

Uncle Howdy Sends Bray Wyatt a Message at WWE Crown Jewel (Video)

Bray Wyatt made a live appearance at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Bray mentioned that he came from a wealthy family and that wanting to be great wasn’t enough because he wanted to be greater than all of them. Bray claimed that when he wore the mask, he...
PWMania

Ruthless Aggression Legends Set for New WWE Table For 3 to Air This Week

A new Table For 3 episode will air this Friday at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. The “SmackDown Legends” edition of Table For 3 will feature Rey Mysterio alongside WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. Mysterio, JBL, and Booker will bring nostalgia back as they discuss SmackDown during the Ruthless Aggression era.

