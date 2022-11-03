Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel
An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Has WWE Star On “Fast Track” To Become The Next Sasha Banks
While Sasha Banks remains absent from WWE, the company seemingly already have their eye on the woman who could fill the very famous shoes of The Boss. Since Triple H assumed creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the main roster and that has involved bringing back a number of former stars as well as features Superstars from NXT. Even in recent weeks, NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma made their long-awaited main roster debuts on SmackDown.
PWMania
WWE’s Original Plan for Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s Third Match
At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley faced off for the second time in the ring. Lesnar pushed Lashley off the turnbuckle and landed on Lashley for the pinfall win. This annoyed Lashley, who attacked Lesnar and put him back in The Hurt Lock after the match.
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Says Jon Jones Will Never Return As He’s Afraid To Lose: ‘Someone Could Stop Him’
Jan Blachowicz believes Jon Jones is done with professional mixed martial arts competition He shared his reaction to Jiri Prochazka getting drug tested a whopping 51 times by USADA Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is scheduled to face top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev in the co-main event of UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at ... Read more
wrestlingheadlines.com
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Calls Out KSI & Mr. Beast During Match Against Logan Paul
Logan Paul may be holding his own against WWE champ Roman Reigns but Reigns is so unbothered, he had time to call out other internet celebs!. After making a massive entrance for WWE’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has been holding his own against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
PWMania
Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel
Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE. When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake...
PWMania
Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos
During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear. Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
PWMania
Video: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following His WWE Crown Jewel Segment
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He continued his storyline, and there are many unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy reappeared, and the lights went out once more. Wyatt exited through the crowd after the segment, but despite the fact that his segment ended on a...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel
For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette Believes Current WWE Star Could Be One Of The “Most Believable Wrestlers” In The Business
Jim Cornette hasn’t always been complimentary of the modern wrestling product but as far as Bray Wyatt’s current WWE run is concerned, Cornette is all in. Returning to the sports entertainment giant at Extreme Rules, the former Fiend has rapidly risen once more to become one of the most popular WWE Superstars. It’s believed that he’s perceived as the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, as well as being a top merchandise seller.
PWMania
Jim Cornette Believes the Return of Several Released WWE Stars is “Triple H’s Mistake”
On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette mentioned that he thought Triple H was wrong to bring back Hit Row:. “This is Triple H’s mistake. He was trying to bring back all...
PWMania
Uncle Howdy Sends Bray Wyatt a Message at WWE Crown Jewel (Video)
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Bray mentioned that he came from a wealthy family and that wanting to be great wasn’t enough because he wanted to be greater than all of them. Bray claimed that when he wore the mask, he...
PWMania
Ruthless Aggression Legends Set for New WWE Table For 3 to Air This Week
A new Table For 3 episode will air this Friday at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. The “SmackDown Legends” edition of Table For 3 will feature Rey Mysterio alongside WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. Mysterio, JBL, and Booker will bring nostalgia back as they discuss SmackDown during the Ruthless Aggression era.
Comments / 0