Will Ospreay and Seth Rollins have a history that goes back several years. In 2019, Ospreay and Rollins engaged in a feud on Twitter, which resulted in Rollins issuing a public apology for his tweets after Ospreay made his beliefs regarding WWE and the product they present to their fans with their stars known. It would later lead to an exchange of words between Rollins and Ospreay, during which Rollins would bring up the fact that he has more money in his bank account.

1 HOUR AGO