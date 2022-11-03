Read full article on original website
Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign
Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
Video: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following His WWE Crown Jewel Segment
Bray Wyatt made a live appearance on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He continued his storyline, and there are many unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy reappeared, and the lights went out once more. Wyatt exited through the crowd after the segment, but despite the fact that his segment ended on a...
Backstage Reaction to Crown Jewel, WWE Officials Pleased With Logan Paul and Omos
During the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul challenged to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns successfully defended his championship by pinning his opponent following a Superman Punch and a spear. Omos was defeated by Braun Strowman in a singles match thanks to Strowman’s power...
Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel
Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE. When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake...
Former WWE Announcer Reveals Who Could Drink ‘Almost’ as Much as Andre the Giant
Andre the Giant was well-known for his great accomplishments in the ring, but he was also well-known for some of the things he was capable of doing outside of the ring, particularly when it came to drinking. Hulk Hogan, one of his most fierce opponents, asserted that the first person...
Nikki Cross Crowned New WWE 24/7 Champion and Disposes Title (Video)
A new champion has been crowned in the return of the WWE 24/7 Championship. The new Nikki Cross challenged Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship this week on WWE RAW. In a competitive match, Cross won the title in under five minutes. Cross recently made a comeback, dropped the superhero...
Top WWE Star “Extremely Sick” Prior to Competing at Crown Jewel
A WWE superstar wrestled at Crown Jewel despite being extremely ill. Drew McIntyre has been sick with the flu for the past few days, according to PWInsider.com, but he still made the long flight from the United States to Saudi Arabia and gutted his way through the match at Crown Jewel.
Exclusive: Amale Opens Up About Her Time in WWE NXT UK, Wanting to be Part of NXT Europe, and More
Amale is a history maker in being the first French female to be signed by WWE. For 2 years, she graced our screens as part of the solid WWE NXT UK roster, having stand-out feuds and title matches in the process. PWMania.com sat down with Amale for an exclusive interview...
Jim Cornette Believes the Return of Several Released WWE Stars is “Triple H’s Mistake”
On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette mentioned that he thought Triple H was wrong to bring back Hit Row:. “This is Triple H’s mistake. He was trying to bring back all...
The Hart Foundation vs. WWE Was Allegedly Scheduled for WrestleMania 22
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer talked about Bret Hart’s return to WWE and how it was originally planned for WrestleMania 22:. “Well, the original version was supposed to kind of, sort...
Nick Aldis Suspended by the NWA and Pulled From Hard Times 3 PPV
Following Nick Aldis announcing he is leaving, the National Wrestling Alliance has announced that he is suspended. NWA COO Joe Calli emphasized that this is not a wrestling storyline and confirmed that Aldis is under contract through December 31. Due to his suspension, Aldis will be replaced in his match...
Former WWE Manager Claims Vince McMahon Stopped Caring Towards End of His Tenure
In the beginning of this year, Vince McMahon stepped down from his positions as Chairman and CEO of WWE in the midst of allegations of misconduct against him. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda’s Smack Talk podcast, wrestling veteran and former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed the changes. He gave the impression that he didn’t believe McMahon cared about anything by the time he finished his term as Chairman.
KC Navarro Opens Up On Relationship With Anthony Bowens, Says The Acclaimed Member Is Like His Brother
KC Navarro recently spoke with Fightful Select for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about how The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens is like a big brother to him, as well as how he feels about being Warrior Champion. Featured below are...
Former WWE and Impact Star Making AEW Debut Tonight, Complete AEW Dark Line-Up
For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, thirteen matches have been announced. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, the undefeated tag team, will return to action tonight against AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club will also compete against Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi of The Wingmen.
Will Ospreay Believes Dream Match With Seth Rollins is Possible
Will Ospreay and Seth Rollins have a history that goes back several years. In 2019, Ospreay and Rollins engaged in a feud on Twitter, which resulted in Rollins issuing a public apology for his tweets after Ospreay made his beliefs regarding WWE and the product they present to their fans with their stars known. It would later lead to an exchange of words between Rollins and Ospreay, during which Rollins would bring up the fact that he has more money in his bank account.
Full Lineup Announced For NOAH x Dragongate “Global Dream” Event
On November 11, Pro Wrestling NOAH and Dragongate come together for a joint event that is scheduled to take place at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The event is called “Global Dream” and will feature nine matches with the top stars of Pro Wrestling NOAH and Dragongate.
Vince McMahon Allegedly Caused Shawn Michaels to Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. Regarding why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005, he said:. “Last...
Billy Corgan Comments on If He’s Interested In Bringing CM Punk to NWA
Billy Corgan recently spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Corgan was asked if he would be interested in bringing CM Punk into the NWA:. “I know him personally and I haven’t talked wrestling with him for years,...
Al Snow Shares Funny Owen Hart Rib Story
Al Snow discussed Owen Hart in a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling. On the way to Madison Square Garden, the two-time Intercontinental Champion amused the limo driver:. “They were picked up in the limo, and immediately Owen rolled down the window, and kind of looked at Jeff...
Ricky Starks Reveals Lofty Goals For His Future In AEW
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “Absolute” spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW’s tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
