ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Putin-linked businessman admits to US election meddling

Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. “Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own...
WASHINGTON STATE
shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
GEORGIA STATE
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
WOWK

Russia still deciding whether to extend Ukraine grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations reassured Ukrainian farmers Tuesday that extending a wartime deal to facilitate Black Sea shipments of Ukrainian grain and other commodities is a priority for the U.N. The agreement, which Russia and Ukraine signed separately with the U.N. and...
WOWK

Kosovo accuses Serbia of trying to destabilize country

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo on Monday accused neighboring Serbia of trying to destabilize the country by pressuring members of the ethnic Serb community to resign from their posts for not accepting Pristina’s decision to change illegal vehicle license plates. Prime Minister Albin Kurti said Serbia’s president, Aleksandar...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
WOWK

German aid group: 89 migrants allowed to disembark in Italy

ROME (AP) — A German humanitarian group said its ship docked in southern Italy early Tuesday and disembarked all 89 people on board who had been rescued at sea, ending one migrant rescue saga as three others continued under Italy’s new hard-right government. Mission Lifeline posted videos on...
WOWK

Germany may block sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned firm

BERLIN (AP) — The German government may decide this week to block the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, following a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal. German company Elmos said late Monday that...
WOWK

Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to ‘zero-COVID’

BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of runners took to the streets of China’s capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China’s strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a...
WOWK

EXPLAINER: The need-to-know basics for the U.S. midterm

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you’re tuning in now to Election Day in the United States, voting in the midterm election ends when polls close on Tuesday. Millions of Americans have already cast ballots either early in person or by mail, with millions more set to vote in person at their polling places.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Takeaways: Bold proposals and 'net zero' criticism at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Bold proposals to confront climate change were floated—and ignored or rejected. The often bogus “net zero” claims by companies and countries were called out. And the fate of an activist on a water and hunger strike continued to get attention, though the Egyptian government showed no signs of backing down.
WOWK

Lawmakers say EU isn’t tackling phone surveillance scandal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament’s inquiry committee investigating the use of surveillance spyware by the bloc’s governments said Tuesday the EU’s executive arm and member countries are failing to properly tackle a surveillance scandal that has targeted opposition politicians and journalists. In a draft report...

Comments / 0

Community Policy