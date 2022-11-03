ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark police robot assists in possible barricade situation

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
Newark police say their police robot was able to assist them with a possible barricaded subject on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Newark police responded to help Newark fire on an ill person call in the 900 block of West Main Street. The agency said Newark Division of Fire called for their assistance after being told the patient had a firearm and may be a threat.

"Newark police arrived and utilized the police robot to make contact with the patient and assess if he needed medical assistance," the agency stated. "The patient spoke with officers and refused any medical assistance."

Newark police and fire cleared the scene after making a brief medical assessment, they said. The agency said the police robot was a critical tool in making safe and quick contact with the patient.

