MedicalXpress
Death common during and within one month of emergency visit
Deaths during or shortly after emergency department care are common, particularly among older patients with comorbidities, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Jonathan Elmer, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues used the Optum all-age, all-payer national database (2010 to 2020) to assess...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
MedicalXpress
Study finds more polyarticular JIA patients achieve clinical remission with combined conventional and biologic DMARDs
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, demonstrated that polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis patients were more likely to achieve clinical remission with a combination of conventional and biologic DMARDs compared with other consensus treatment plans by the Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA).
MedicalXpress
Specific modifier genes determine the effect of mutations that cause non-compaction cardiomyopathy
Non-compaction cardiomyopathy is a heart condition caused by defects that arise during fetal development and can have diverse health impacts in affected individuals, including sudden cardiac death. The Intercellular Signaling in Cardiovascular Development and Disease group at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) previously reported that this disease can be caused by two distinct mutations in the Mindbomb1 gene (Mib1).
MedicalXpress
Comparative study of two heart failure drugs finds no difference in outcomes
In a head-to-head comparison of two so-called "water pills" that keep fluid from building up in patients with heart failure, the therapies proved nearly identical in reducing deaths, according to a large study led by Duke Health researchers. The study compared the diuretics torsemide and furosemide that were prescribed to...
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence shows potential for accurate assessment of nailfold changes in systemic sclerosis patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that the Vision Transformer, an open-source computer vision algorithm, could detect changes in nailfold capillaroscopy images from systemic sclerosis patients, as reliably as human rheumatologists. Systemic sclerosis (SSc, scleroderma) is a rare connective...
MedicalXpress
Study points to potential new treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases
People with inflammatory bowel diseases develop inflammation of the intestine that can cause thickening of the gut wall and life-threatening blockage of the intestinal tube. Twenty to 50 percent of people with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are affected over their lifetime by this poorly understood condition, called "fibrosis." "Currently...
MedicalXpress
Maximizing heart failure meds within 2 weeks reduces risk of hospital readmission, death
Ramping up medication doses quickly after being hospitalized for acute heart failure resulted in a lower risk of dying or being readmitted for heart failure within the first six months after discharge, compared to usual care, according to a featured science research presentation today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022.
MedicalXpress
New informatics software helps identify rare genetic variants
A team of researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine has developed specialized bioinformatics software designed to identify rare genetic variants in whole-genome sequencing studies. Zilin Li, Ph.D., assistant professor of biostatistics and health data science, was the first and co-corresponding author of the recent publication in Nature Methods which details the variant-Set Test for Association using Annotation infoRmation pipeline (or STAARpipeline) framework.
MedicalXpress
Study finds gastrointestinal symptoms in systemic scleroderma unrelated to disease-specific medications
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found no clear association between immunosuppressive or anti-fibrotic medications and worsening gastrointestinal symptoms in early systemic scleroderma. Gastrointestinal tract (GIT) symptoms are among the most common complications in systemic sclerosis (SSc, scleroderma), a disease...
MedicalXpress
Viral RNA sequences in our genetic information lead to interferon-driven autoimmunity
The innate immune system fights infectious agents, and the alarm messenger interferon plays a central role in this. However, if interferon is produced in the absence of an infection, it can lead to autoimmune diseases. Researchers at the University Hospital Bonn (UKB) and the Technical University (TU) Dresden have investigated an underlying mechanism and deciphered the driving force of uncontrolled interferon production through studying the rare autoimmune disease Aicardi-Goutières syndrome. Their study is published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM).
MedicalXpress
COVID vaccines: Many people have had two doses but not their boosters—here's why that might be
In England, the current pandemic strategy relies on vaccine protection to minimize the impacts of COVID infections. But vaccine uptake is not as good as it could be. As of October 23 2022, although 80% of adults had received two doses, only 66% had received a third. Vaccine uptake is...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop a risk score to help detect interstitial lung disease in systemic sclerosis patients
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, described a first-of-its-kind validated tool to screen for systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. Interstitial lung disease (ILD) is a common complication and cause of death in systemic sclerosis (SSc, scleroderma). Although high-resolution computed tomography...
MedicalXpress
Study finds most fetal congenital heart block screening fails to meet guidelines
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found that most echocardiography screening for fetal congenital heart block in anti-Ro- and anti-La-positive pregnancies did not follow recommended guidelines in one academic medical center. Maternal anti-Ro/SSA and anti-La/SSB antibodies are associated with congenital...
MedicalXpress
Study finds holding methotrexate for one week after flu vaccine may be as effective as a two-week hold
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that discontinuing methotrexate for one week after seasonal influenza vaccination provided the same seroprotection as a two-week discontinuation period in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Methotrexate (MTX) remains a first-line therapy for rheumatoid arthritis...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop new machete technique to slice into cancer genome and study copy number alterations
People are already calling it the Machete Paper. Still, lead authors Francisco "Pancho" Barriga and Kaloyan Tsanov of the Sloan Kettering Institute don't want the name of their new research technique to overshadow their findings, which shed new light on a genetic change that contributes to about 15% of all cancers, and which might help identify patients likely to respond to immunotherapies.
MedicalXpress
Holding mycophenolate mofetil for 10 days or more may improve COVID-19 vaccine response
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, demonstrated that withholding mycophenolate mofetil for at least 10 days significantly increased antibody response after two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, without a significant increase in flares. Mycophenolate mofetil is a disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD)...
MedicalXpress
Workplace cafeteria study finds no evidence that physical activity calorie-equivalent labelling changes food purchasing
An experiment carried out across ten workplace cafeterias found no significant change in the overall number of calories purchased when food and drink labels showed the amount of physical activity required to burn off their calories. More than three in five UK adults are overweight or obese, increasing their risk...
MedicalXpress
Biases in cardiometabolic research put minority women's lives at risk
Biases in heart disease and metabolic disorder studies—also known as cardiometabolic studies—are putting the lives of midlife Black and Hispanic women in jeopardy. These women are experiencing cardiometabolic risks five to 11 years earlier than white women, but studies designed to gauge these differences often underestimate the disparity, according to new research from the University of Michigan.
MedicalXpress
Higher-dose pneumococcal vaccines improve immune response in ANCA-associated vasculitis patients receiving rituximab
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, showed that a higher dose of pneumococcal vaccine safely and effectively improved antibody response in patients receiving rituximab for ANCA-associated vasculitis. Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis is a group of disorders characterized by inflammation...
