When Does League of Legends Season 12 End?

League of Legends Season 12 will end Nov. 14 with season 13 starting in early 2023. Each season, Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, change the game up by adding or taking away items, changing the statistics of champions, or adding new features that change a part of Summoner's Rift. Season 12 of League of Legends, over its nearly one year long lifespan, changed how the game worked through its new characters and items.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2

For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
How to Watch Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022: Start Time, Hero Reveal

The Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022 are taking place later today. Here's how to watch along with the action. The biggest OWL event of the year is heading to its close, with the Grand Finals set to take place later today on Nov. 4. We've seen Dallas Fuel come through with three consecutive wins, triumphing over Hangzhou Spark, Seoul Dynasty and Houston Outlaws. The latter of the teams will be competing against San Francisco Shock in the Losers Final for a showdown against Dallas Fuel for the trophy.
How to Watch League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final

Fans have a variety of ways to watch the League of Legends Worlds 2022 final. League of Legends Worlds 2022 finals will begin on Nov. 5 in San Fransisco. For those who are interested in watching the Worlds 2022 finals but do not know where it will be broadcast, have no fear. T1 takes on DRX in a best-of-five to determine the best League of Legends team in the world.
How Do Chrome Vortexs Work in Fortnite?

One major addition in Fortnite this season has been the Chrome Vortexs throughout the island. Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 4 in the game, with big changes coming throughout the season like the chrome slowly taking over the island. How the chrome vortex works and where players can find them is a big question for gamers.
Apex Legends Player Unlocks Revenant Heirloom Without Buying It

In a series of tweets, Apex Legends YouTuber Grrt revealed how he’s able to use Revenant Heirloom despite not owning the actual heirloom. Heirlooms are one of the most sought-after cosmetics in the entire game, and earning one is long and arduous. There are only a couple ways to...
Does Storm Point Return in Apex Legends Season 15?

Wondering whether or not Storm Point is set to return in Apex Legends Season 15? We've got you covered. With the launch of Eclipse, not only did the all-new Broken Moon map make its debut, but Storm Point and Kings Canyon were also confirmed to be removed from the standard Battle Royale rotation at least for the first half of the season. As such, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just when the tropical island paradise map is set to return to the fold. Here's a breakdown of when Storm Point is set to return in Apex Legends.
Is Warzone 2 a Separate Game?

Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be a separate game? We've got you covered. With Warzone 2 being heralded as part of the "new era of Call of Duty," it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering what games it will and will not be integrated with. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Warzone 2 will be a separate game.
