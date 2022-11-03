Read full article on original website
When Does League of Legends Season 12 End?
League of Legends Season 12 will end Nov. 14 with season 13 starting in early 2023. Each season, Riot Games, the developers behind League of Legends, change the game up by adding or taking away items, changing the statistics of champions, or adding new features that change a part of Summoner's Rift. Season 12 of League of Legends, over its nearly one year long lifespan, changed how the game worked through its new characters and items.
Seer Bug Causes the Character to Lose Scan Function in Apex Legends Season 15
An Apex Legends YouTuber found a rather annoying bug in Apex Legends Season 15 involving Seer. The Recon Legend technically doesn't have his recon ability at the moment. And based on comments from Reddit and the video, other players are experiencing the same problem. The fact is that Seer can...
Disney Dreamlight Valley 'Not Loading on Switch': How to Fix
Disney Dreamlight Valley players on the Nintendo Switch were experiencing massive issues when trying to load into the game.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
League of Legends Preseason 2023 Release Date
League of Legends Preseason 2023 officially starts on Nov. 16.
How to Watch Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022: Start Time, Hero Reveal
The Overwatch League Grand Finals 2022 are taking place later today. Here's how to watch along with the action. The biggest OWL event of the year is heading to its close, with the Grand Finals set to take place later today on Nov. 4. We've seen Dallas Fuel come through with three consecutive wins, triumphing over Hangzhou Spark, Seoul Dynasty and Houston Outlaws. The latter of the teams will be competing against San Francisco Shock in the Losers Final for a showdown against Dallas Fuel for the trophy.
EA Canceling Project CARS Franchise
EA is set to "stop further development and investment" in the Project CARS franchise, moving staff to to other EA roles where possible.
Is The Callisto Protocol on Xbox?
Upcoming survival horror game The Callisto Protocol is set for release on Dec. 2, 2022. But will it be coming to Xbox?
How to Watch League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final
Fans have a variety of ways to watch the League of Legends Worlds 2022 final. League of Legends Worlds 2022 finals will begin on Nov. 5 in San Fransisco. For those who are interested in watching the Worlds 2022 finals but do not know where it will be broadcast, have no fear. T1 takes on DRX in a best-of-five to determine the best League of Legends team in the world.
How Do Chrome Vortexs Work in Fortnite?
One major addition in Fortnite this season has been the Chrome Vortexs throughout the island. Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 4 in the game, with big changes coming throughout the season like the chrome slowly taking over the island. How the chrome vortex works and where players can find them is a big question for gamers.
Kojima Addresses Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned Conspiracies
Hideo Kojima has put to rest the conspiracies surrounding him and Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned.
Apex Legends Player Unlocks Revenant Heirloom Without Buying It
In a series of tweets, Apex Legends YouTuber Grrt revealed how he’s able to use Revenant Heirloom despite not owning the actual heirloom. Heirlooms are one of the most sought-after cosmetics in the entire game, and earning one is long and arduous. There are only a couple ways to...
Does Storm Point Return in Apex Legends Season 15?
Wondering whether or not Storm Point is set to return in Apex Legends Season 15? We've got you covered. With the launch of Eclipse, not only did the all-new Broken Moon map make its debut, but Storm Point and Kings Canyon were also confirmed to be removed from the standard Battle Royale rotation at least for the first half of the season. As such, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just when the tropical island paradise map is set to return to the fold. Here's a breakdown of when Storm Point is set to return in Apex Legends.
What Time Does God of War Ragnarök Release?
God of War Ragnarök is launching on Nov. 9, but eager players will want to know the exact time the game goes live.
Blight: Survival Playable Platforms Listed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the playable platforms for Blight: Survival.
Pokémon GO Sierra November 2022: How to Beat
Sierra's roster is actually the same as her lineup in July, however, it can still prove to be a challenge for trainers who go in unprepared in Pokémon GO.
When is the Greedy Gluttons Event in Pokémon GO?
Details about the date for the November Pokémon GO event Greedy Gluttons are explained.
Is Warzone 2 a Separate Game?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be a separate game? We've got you covered. With Warzone 2 being heralded as part of the "new era of Call of Duty," it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering what games it will and will not be integrated with. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Warzone 2 will be a separate game.
New Pokémon Gimmighoul Revealed for Scarlet and Violet
Details about a new Pokémon called Gimmighoul are revealed before its debut in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet game for Nintendo Switch
