Thomas Rhett Announces 2023 Tour Dates Accompanied by Cole Swindell
Thomas Rhett recently announced his tour plans for 2023, and Cole Swindell will be joining him along the way. The country musician will bring the Home Team Tour to 27 states from May 2023 through September 2023.
In total, he just added 40 new tour dates on his calendar.
Cole Swindell and “Whiskey on You” singer Nate Smith will open the Home Team 23 Tour. The tour kicks off in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 4 and crosses the country before wrapping in Nashville on Sept. 29.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 11 at 10 AM CST.
In a video shared with fans, Rhett attempts to wear sports jerseys from all 40 cities he’ll be visiting while making the announcement.
He also answers questions during a mock press conference. Swindell and Smith make brief cameos, but Rhett is definitely the star. He even wears a University of Tennessee jersey, which surely has to be uncomfortable for Rhett since he’s a big University of Georgia fan.
The tour’s name comes from Rhett’s name for his fan community. In fact, it’s at least the second time he’s embarked on a “Home Team Tour.” Back in 2017, he brought Kelsea Ballerini and more along for a Home Team Tour, focusing on the Midwest and Southeast.
Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour 2023 Dates
During May:
May 4th — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
5th — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
6th— Indianapolis Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
18th — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
19th — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
20th — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
During June:
June 8th— Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
9th — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10th — Uncasville, Ct @ Mohegan Sun Arena
15th — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena
16th — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
17th – Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
22nd — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
23rd — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
July Tour Dates
July 6th — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
7th — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
8th — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
13th — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
14th — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
15th — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
20th — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
21st — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
22nd — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
27th — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Arena
28th — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
29th — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
During August:
Aug. 3rd — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Aug. 4th— Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Aug. 5th — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Aug. 17th — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Aug. 18th — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena
Aug. 19th — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
During September:
Sept. 14th — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
Sept. 15th — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 16th — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Sept. 21st — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
Sept. 2nd — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
Sept. 23rd — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
Sept. 28th — Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Sept. 29th — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
