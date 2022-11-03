Read full article on original website
thehypemagazine.com
Jason Derulo Becomes Partner of Organic Treo Fruit and Birch Water
Jason Derulo Acquires Significant Ownership Stake in Organic Flavored Water Brand Created by Family of Snapple Founder. TREO, the first and only beverage in the United States to utilize birch water to create its line of organic and functional flavored waters, announced today that the internationally chart-topping singer, songwriter, and viral TikTok influencer Jason Derulo has acquired a significant ownership stake in the brand, making him a partner of the beverage company founded with the mission of creating the next generation of healthy drinks.
Nestlé announces nationwide recall of chocolate chip cookie dough product after finding plastic pieces
Nestlé USA announced last week it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products because of the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The affected products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S....
The Daily South
Does Coca Cola Actually Taste Better In A Glass Bottle?
People have strong opinions about their Coca-Cola, from avowed Diet Coke drinkers, to those who won't touch any Coke product unless it's poured from a fountain. In the South, Southerners swear by the superior taste of Coca-Cola in the old-school glass bottles. It's a little harder to find than a can or plastic bottle, but you can still buy glass-bottled Coke at most major grocery stores, although it costs much more than its original five-cent price tag. Chalk it up to nostalgia, or follow the science that says there may be some truth to its supposed purer taste, we wanted to test the theory. We conducted a blind taste test with a few of our editors where we sampled coke from the can, glass bottle, and plastic bottle, none the wiser as to which was which. While it was a close competition, one product came out on top, and it surprised us all.
Man shows off Christmas acrylic nails but people say they look like 'bricks'
It may be early November, but it's never too early to treat yourself with a Christmas-inspired manicure. That's what TikToker Adam Birks thought when he went to the salon to get his first festive nail set of the season. After leaving the pamper session, Adam shared a TikTok video of...
Chrissy Teigen's Baking Mix Brand Is Under Fire For Ripping Off Designs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen is under fire for purportedly being a cake-mix copycat. The 36-year-old model has stirred up quite a mess for herself (via IMDb). Mixing with the food world is nothing new for Teigen, who published her first cookbook, "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat," back in 2016. Since then, Teigen has published two additional cookbooks, "Cravings: Hungry for More," and "Cravings: All Together", even going so far as to share how her new cookbook saved her life (per Cravings).
foodgressing.com
Voortman Holiday Wafers and Cookie Flavors 2022 Lineup
Voortman, the No. 1 crème wafer brand and No. 3 better-for-you cookie brand in the United States, is ringing in the winter season with the launch of Voortman holiday-inspired snacks – wafers and cookies made with certain real ingredients. The signature seasonal treats, including two new flavors, are...
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Cinnamon Bun Kettle Corn
Of course, one of the most popular ways to enjoy popcorn is with butter and a dash of salt, but if you have a sweet tooth, you might reach for kettle corn instead. Since it first became a thing back in the 1700s, kettle corn is traditionally popcorn that's tossed with a sweet syrup — like honey or molasses — and cooked in a cast iron pot (via the Gold Medal Products Co.). It's a favorite at state fairs and local festivals but these days, you can also buy kettle corn pre-packaged in the snack aisle at most major retailers and grocery stores.
Hot Dog On A Stick Just Dropped Limited-Edition Pineberry Lemonade
Hot Dog on a Stick is a franchise fast food chain serving up freshly made corn dogs, plus fare like cheese on a stick, fried funnel cake, and lemonade. According to the chain's website, the original location was a small red beach shack located in Santa Monica, California. After the success of the corn dog (aka a hot dog on a stick), owner Dave Barham took his invention to state fairs to serve up hungry crowds. Nowadays, you'll find the fast-casual restaurant inside malls across America.
How Best In Dough's Bryan Ford Caused The Sourdough Trend
If you were looking for a diversion back in 2020, there were plenty of options to choose from. Quarantine hobbies like baking became a popular way to pass the time when normal routines were turned upside down by the pandemic. Novice bakers as well as those with lots of experience under their aprons were sharing their home-cooked creations on social media, and sourdough quickly became something of a star.
marlinmag.com
Tito’s Citrus Squeeze Drink Recipe
Grilled swordfish requires a light, refreshing and citrusy cocktail. Playing off the lemon in the Grilled Swordfish with Salsa Verde, it’s just zesty enough, making it the perfect pairing. Perfect pairings for your next game or seafood dinner are here. Ingredients. 1 ½ oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
Trader Joe's Fans Say Its New Glazed Maple Donuts Have A 'Weird' Texture
One of the delights of fall is all of the delicious seasonal goodies that show up at the grocery store. Trader Joe's has tried to delight fans with apple cider donuts. The autumnal breakfast pastry has been making a yearly appearance on the shelves at the nautical-themed grocer since at least 2018, and this year, fans were more than ecstatic to see TJ's apple cider donuts make their annual return. "These donuts break me in all the best ways," one Redditor said when they were first spotted in stores earlier this year, while u/SpiralBreeze named the treats as one of only three things they look forward to about fall.
AOL Corp
Think small: Amazon has tiny homes in stock!
Tiny homes are having a serious moment. Whether you want to have an instant guest room behind your 'normal' house, a home office that's separate from your living quarters or if you just want to seriously downsize, tiny homes are where it's at. There are even a bunch of reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon. Well, it turns out that you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-sized abode — you can just pick one up at Amazon. That's right: The mega-retailer is selling tiny home kits, delivering your new dream house right to your door. The structures start at just $2,900, which is pretty impressive. Want to add a tiny home to your cart? These are some of the best available at Amazon right now.
The Ingredient Emeril Lagasse Adds To Give His Stuffing Incredible Flavor
If we're talking traditional, turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread. It's also one of the most stressful things to cook because there are too many things that could go wrong. That is by no means a deterrent because the internet (or the good old cookbooks if you happen to have those) is abundant in turkey-making tips and tricks. You are one search away from learning how to brine your bird right or create a delicious stuffing that can make your experience rewarding. Another way to learn some tips and hacks is by taking notes from the experts.
TikTok's Cafeteria Noodles Gone Viral Are Easy, Cheap and Extra Saucy
Retro and vintage recipes are ones that we never seem to tire of. Even if we do, they eventually come back around and become wildly popular again. With social media, food trends are continuously changing and sharing what is currently "in" is so much easier than when our moms were trying to swap recipes on index cards.
ABC 33/40 News
Nestlé recalls batches of cookie dough tubs that may contain plastic
Nestlé is recalling three batches of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs because they may contain soft plastic film. The batches were produced from August 1-3 and were distributed to retailers across the U.S. The company said there have been no reports of illness or injuries. People who may...
tinyhousetalk.com
Awesome Tiny Cabin Built with a Single Used Shipping Container
The Shiship is a really cool tiny cabin that was designed and built by Repère Boréal in Quebec, Canada. It’s a simple structure made with a single high-cube shipping container and it measures 31′ long x 8′ wide, and 9’6″ tall. On the exterior, you can still see most of the original shipping container with lots of exposed corrugated steel and massive cargo doors at one end. It’s an interesting visual reminder that the shell of this cabin had another life before it was repurposed.
Beyond Meat Just Debuted 2 More Chicken Products
For anyone who is vegan, vegetarian, or just trying to eat less meat, there's so many plant-based products available in grocery stores and large fast food chains. If you're looking for alternatives to animal products, you can grab an Impossible Whopper on a road trip or add vegan coffee creamer to your morning cup of joe.
Trader Joe's New Chickenless Stir Fry Is Not Impressing Fans
Normally, Trader Joe's plant-based items get a lot of hype. Its beefless bulgogi, which was just brought into stores earlier this year, is one example of this. However, the same cannot be said about its new chickenless riced cauliflower stir fry, which recently made appearances in stores. This new frozen food item contains pineapple, cauliflower rice, and chickenless plant-based morsels, racking up seven grams of protein per serving and 17 grams of the macronutrient per container. It is also both gluten-free and vegan, allowing it to fit into a variety of different dietary needs.
Warm Up With Giada De Laurentiis' Italian Spin On A Hot Toddy
Nothing is better than a cold rainy night, wrapped up in a blanket with a good book and perfectly homemade hot toddy to keep you warm. The original idea for the drink, also sometimes called a hot whiskey, was believed to be invented in the 18th century in Scotland as a Christmas cocktail to celebrate the holiday (via MasterClass). A classic hot toddy recipe perfect for cold weather is usually made with hot tea, whiskey, lemon, and honey though there are other variations. As long as the idea is the same, a type of hot tea with a spirit and a sweetener as well as a few spices and you have yourself a hot drink (via Liquor.com).
How You Should Seed A Pomegranate, Padma Lakshmi Style
Fall foods come in a variety of hues, but the predominant players — squash and pumpkins — possess a similar shade. If you're looking to break up the spectrum of brown, orange, and yellow dishes that dominate the Thanksgiving table, pomegranates make a vibrant addition to any salad or side dish, according to The Washington Post, which said the colorful ball of seeds would make a great addition to your holiday meal.
