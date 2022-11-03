LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The following letter comes to us from Joe DeVitis of Leonardtown, Maryland. Bill Bates is the most qualified candidate to represent District 29C in the Maryland State House of Delegates. He is among the most decent, honest and trustworthy people we could ever find to do what is best for our communities in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. Over the past months, Bill has worn out several pairs of shoes going door-knocking, listening to our concerns.

