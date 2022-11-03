Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Armand Gerard “Butch” Pomerleau II
Armand Gerard “Butch” Pomerleau II, 75, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died on October 24, 2022, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, in Leonardtown, Maryland. Born on December 30, 1946, in Biddeford, Maine, he was the son of the late Marie Anna Breault. At the age of 18 Butch enlisted...
Bay Net
COLD CASE: 44th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Frank Moore
WALDORF, Md. – Earlier this week marked the 44th anniversary of the homicide of Frank Moore, a 28-year old resident of Washington, D.C. His death is marked as the County’s oldest unsolved homicide. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Frank and his family. On November 5th,...
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Large Outside Fire Threating A Residence In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today, first responders were called to the scene of a outside fire threatening a residence in the 21900 block of Point Lookout Road. At approximately 11:35 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find a large outside fire in the woods spanning about 3 acres and spreading quickly. Crews requested brush trucks to assist with the fire.
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Bay Net
CSM Mourns Loss Of Students
LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is profoundly saddened to share that three CSM students were involved in the tragic murder-suicide that occurred in La Plata Nov. 4. This is a tragedy that is felt by our entire community, and we extend our deepest condolences...
Hiker flown off Sugarloaf Mountain after medical emergency
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew was near the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain Saturday after it received a report about an injured hiker. MSP received the call around 2:30 p.m. The hiker had some kind of medical issue, and reaching the hiker on the ground, then taking the […]
Bay Net
George Lawrence Davis
George Lawrence Davis, 60 of Hollywood, MD passed away on October 28, 2022 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, D.C. He was born on December 26, 1961 in Harrisburg, PA to the late George Davis and Sophie (Kraska) Davis. George was raised in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania but made St. Mary’s County, Maryland...
Bay Net
One Transported After Motorcycle Crash In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motorcycle crash this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 4 PM on November 5, first responders were dispatched to Medleys Neck Road for a reported crash. Initial reports indicated that it was a single vehicle...
Bay Net
Leonardtown Veterans Day Parade And Parking Information
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The public is invited to salute America’s Veterans at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. The parade, sponsored by the Commissioners of Leonardtown and the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, takes place Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. and begins at St. Mary’s Ryken High School and will proceed along Fenwick Street and through Town Square.
Bay Net
Dennis Gary Simmons
Dennis Gary Simmons, 66 of Ridge, MD passed away on October 29, 2022, at home. He was born on January 22, 1956, in Baltimore, MD to Raymond Simmons and Laratha (Mansfield) Simmons. Dennis was employed as an Engineer for St. Mary’s College in St Mary’s City, MD until his retirement....
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
wtmj.com
Correction: Maryland-Five Dead story
LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — In a story published November 5, 2022, about a shooting that left five people dead, The Associated Press, relying on information from the sheriff’s office, erroneously reported the spelling of a victim’s first name. The victim’s name is Jovon Watson. Copyright...
mymcmedia.org
Bethesda Dentists Collect Clothing for Women’s Shelter
Dentists in Bethesda sponsored a month-long clothing drive to benefit the Interfaith Women’s Shelter in Rockville. Staff and dental patients of Bethesda Orthodontics, Bethesda Chevy Chase Pediatric Dentistry, Kazemi Oral Surgery, Bethesda Row Dental and Hunsinger Dental dropped off new and gently used clothing, shoes and toiletries for children and adults.
Bay Net
Political Profile: Alexandra Rak, Candidate For Charles County Commissioner District 2
INDIAN HEAD, Md.– Alexandra Rak, known for her involvement in leading the Reopen Charles County movement since May 2020, is running against Thomasina Coates to become the Charles County Commissioner of District 2. “If you want a change in Charles County – to improve your quality of life, the...
Bay Net
Margaret Ann Pruitt
Margaret Ann (Norris) Pruitt, 71, of Compton, MD passed away on October 30, 2022 at her daughter’s home. She was born on July 19, 1951 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD to Woodrow Wilson Norris and Agnes Teresa (Woodburn) Norris. Margaret Ann lived the first two years...
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor: Bill Bates Will Be A Trustworthy Delegate
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The following letter comes to us from Joe DeVitis of Leonardtown, Maryland. Bill Bates is the most qualified candidate to represent District 29C in the Maryland State House of Delegates. He is among the most decent, honest and trustworthy people we could ever find to do what is best for our communities in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. Over the past months, Bill has worn out several pairs of shoes going door-knocking, listening to our concerns.
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
popville.com
“No words.”
Thanks to Jackie for sharing around 2:40pm on Sunday: “I was coming from Alexandria & merging on to the 14th street bridge from 395 N. At one point merged across lanes to continue riding the shoulder. It was so crazy! No idea where he could have been heading or...
Bay Net
Calvert County Commissioners Name National Veterans Small Business Appreciation Week
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) designated Oct. 31, 2022 through Nov. 4, 2022 as National Veterans Small Business Appreciation Week in Calvert County. National Veterans Small Business Week highlights the programs and services available to veteran entrepreneurs through the United States Small...
fox5dc.com
UPS holding 'Brown Friday' hiring events for holiday season in DC area
As UPS prepares for a busy holiday season, hiring events will take place this weekend in the D.C. area to recruit drivers and warehouse workers. The event is called Brown Friday and will take place in Landover, Springfield, Laurel, Gaithersburg and Chantilly on Nov. 4 and 5. Here are the...
