Bay Net

Armand Gerard “Butch” Pomerleau II

Armand Gerard “Butch” Pomerleau II, 75, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died on October 24, 2022, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, in Leonardtown, Maryland. Born on December 30, 1946, in Biddeford, Maine, he was the son of the late Marie Anna Breault. At the age of 18 Butch enlisted...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

COLD CASE: 44th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Frank Moore

WALDORF, Md. – Earlier this week marked the 44th anniversary of the homicide of Frank Moore, a 28-year old resident of Washington, D.C. His death is marked as the County’s oldest unsolved homicide. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Frank and his family. On November 5th,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To Large Outside Fire Threating A Residence In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today, first responders were called to the scene of a outside fire threatening a residence in the 21900 block of Point Lookout Road. At approximately 11:35 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find a large outside fire in the woods spanning about 3 acres and spreading quickly. Crews requested brush trucks to assist with the fire.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

CSM Mourns Loss Of Students

LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is profoundly saddened to share that three CSM students were involved in the tragic murder-suicide that occurred in La Plata Nov. 4. This is a tragedy that is felt by our entire community, and we extend our deepest condolences...
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

George Lawrence Davis

George Lawrence Davis, 60 of Hollywood, MD passed away on October 28, 2022 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, D.C. He was born on December 26, 1961 in Harrisburg, PA to the late George Davis and Sophie (Kraska) Davis. George was raised in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania but made St. Mary’s County, Maryland...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Bay Net

One Transported After Motorcycle Crash In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motorcycle crash this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 4 PM on November 5, first responders were dispatched to Medleys Neck Road for a reported crash. Initial reports indicated that it was a single vehicle...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Leonardtown Veterans Day Parade And Parking Information

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The public is invited to salute America’s Veterans at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. The parade, sponsored by the Commissioners of Leonardtown and the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, takes place Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. and begins at St. Mary’s Ryken High School and will proceed along Fenwick Street and through Town Square.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Dennis Gary Simmons

Dennis Gary Simmons, 66 of Ridge, MD passed away on October 29, 2022, at home. He was born on January 22, 1956, in Baltimore, MD to Raymond Simmons and Laratha (Mansfield) Simmons. Dennis was employed as an Engineer for St. Mary’s College in St Mary’s City, MD until his retirement....
RIDGE, MD
wtmj.com

Correction: Maryland-Five Dead story

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — In a story published November 5, 2022, about a shooting that left five people dead, The Associated Press, relying on information from the sheriff’s office, erroneously reported the spelling of a victim’s first name. The victim’s name is Jovon Watson. Copyright...
LA PLATA, MD
mymcmedia.org

Bethesda Dentists Collect Clothing for Women’s Shelter

Dentists in Bethesda sponsored a month-long clothing drive to benefit the Interfaith Women’s Shelter in Rockville. Staff and dental patients of Bethesda Orthodontics, Bethesda Chevy Chase Pediatric Dentistry, Kazemi Oral Surgery, Bethesda Row Dental and Hunsinger Dental dropped off new and gently used clothing, shoes and toiletries for children and adults.
BETHESDA, MD
Bay Net

Margaret Ann Pruitt

Margaret Ann (Norris) Pruitt, 71, of Compton, MD passed away on October 30, 2022 at her daughter’s home. She was born on July 19, 1951 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD to Woodrow Wilson Norris and Agnes Teresa (Woodburn) Norris. Margaret Ann lived the first two years...
COMPTON, MD
Bay Net

Letter To The Editor: Bill Bates Will Be A Trustworthy Delegate

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The following letter comes to us from Joe DeVitis of Leonardtown, Maryland. Bill Bates is the most qualified candidate to represent District 29C in the Maryland State House of Delegates. He is among the most decent, honest and trustworthy people we could ever find to do what is best for our communities in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties. Over the past months, Bill has worn out several pairs of shoes going door-knocking, listening to our concerns.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
popville.com

“No words.”

Thanks to Jackie for sharing around 2:40pm on Sunday: “I was coming from Alexandria & merging on to the 14th street bridge from 395 N. At one point merged across lanes to continue riding the shoulder. It was so crazy! No idea where he could have been heading or...

