Governor orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of UGA legend Vince Dooley

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order saying all flags at state buildings and ground are to be lowered to half-staff in honor of iconic Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley.

Dooley died on Oct. 28 at his Athens home at the age of 90.

“Dooley is Georgia’s winningest football coach with 201 victories, six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the Bulldogs (1964-88). He was also the recipient of numerous awards for his service as director of athletics over a 25-year tenure (1979-2004),” the University of Georgia said in a statement.

“Coach Dooley’s dedication to public service extended far beyond the football field and the University of Georgia, as he served as the state chairman for the Georgia Easter Seals Society for 30 years, including being named National Volunteer of the year in 1987, and contributed selfless charitable work for organizations such as The Heart Fund and Boy Scouts of America, and issues including multiple sclerosis, juvenile diabetes, and homelessness,” the order said.

This weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs will also honor Dooley with a special patch that will be worn on their uniforms.

They will also be wearing a helmet decal to honor the late Charley Trippi, who was a legendary running back for the Bulldogs and also recognized as the greatest all-around athlete ever to play for the University of Georgia.

The flags have been ordered to remain at half-staff until Nov. 5.

