It’s another week filled with special film events and series, the largest being the 26th annual Arab Film Festival November 11-20, which we’ll preview later in the week. Also opening Friday (through November 17) is the Tiburon International Film Festival, now in its 21st year. Taking as motto “Understanding The World Through Films,” this Marin showcase’s 2022 edition will encompass shorts and features from 22 nations, with emphasis on under-radar discoveries—nearby Mill Valley’s festival a few weeks prior has the higher-profile Oscar bait titles pretty well covered. For full program and schedule info, go here.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO