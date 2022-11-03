‘Heaterz Chicken’ to open in Kirkwood this weekend

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A new chicken restaurant will open doors in downtown Kirkwood this weekend.

Heaterz Chicken will open on Sunday next to PJ’s Tavern at 129 West Jefferson Avenue. It will be the company’s third St. Louis area restaurant.

Heaterz serves hot Nashville chicken sandwiches . They specialize in fried chicken and shrimp.

During a grand opening event planned Sunday, there were will opportunities to win door prizes. The restaurant also has a community give-back program.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Heaterz’s community-based Currency of Caring dignified dining program allows customers to buy tokens to help feed those in need. Tokens will be 50% off during the grand opening.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.