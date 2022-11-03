ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

‘Heaterz Chicken’ to open in Kirkwood this weekend

By Liz Dowell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUver_0ixXjabw00

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A new chicken restaurant will open doors in downtown Kirkwood this weekend.

Heaterz Chicken will open on Sunday next to PJ’s Tavern at 129 West Jefferson Avenue. It will be the company’s third St. Louis area restaurant.

Trending – Cardinals-themed answer stumps players in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Heaterz serves hot Nashville chicken sandwiches . They specialize in fried chicken and shrimp.

During a grand opening event planned Sunday, there were will opportunities to win door prizes. The restaurant also has a community give-back program.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Heaterz’s community-based Currency of Caring dignified dining program allows customers to buy tokens to help feed those in need. Tokens will be 50% off during the grand opening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Grand opening of Heaterz Chicken in downtown Kirkwood Sunday, Nov. 6

ST. LOUIS – Heaterz Chicken is bringing the authentic hot Nashville chicken sandwich experience to St. Louis. The grand opening of the local franchise’s third location is happening Sunday, November 6. It’s next to PJ’s Tavern in the heart of downtown Kirkwood. The grand opening will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Tower Grove Park to host holiday theme pop-up experience

ST. LOUIS – Tower Grove Park is transforming its Piper Palm House into a winter wonderland again this year. The event is called Frosted. Entry to Frosted is free, and there are no reservations. The event is 21+ except for its family-friendly hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Lousies on the Loop now open in University City

Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
5 On Your Side

New venue, event space opens in Downtown West

ST. LOUIS — The Hawthorn, a new, multi-use event space in Downtown West, opened Thursday night. “St. Louis has a lot of great venues, and it has some really nice event spaces,” Josh Billue, owner of Marathon Live, a Nashville, Tennessee-based venue management company, said. “We kind of straddle the line between both. So ideally, we don’t take anything away from the market. We just want more shows and more events, and we thought we could provide that with this facility.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Verizon store break-in early Monday morning

Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday …. With more than...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Ladue home gets full redesign inspired by its rectory roots – and the results are stunning

What once was a rectory in the heart of Ladue is now a stunning estate with divine details, serene colors and classic charm around every corner. “The clients wanted a beautiful, glamorous and comfortable one-level home that would accommodate their existing furniture and artwork,” says Ken Stückenschneider, principal interior designer for Stückenschneider Decoration & Design. “They wanted this to be their last, comfortable home where they could both retire and entertain their large, growing family.”
LADUE, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy