The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
RSV on the rise: Recognizing the virus and what to do | 2 Your Well-Being
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As people shed their masks as the COVID-19 pandemic improves, doctors are seeing a surge in RSV cases. The virus normally impacts children in the winter months. We spoke with Dr. Michael Cinoman, the Medical Director of Cone Health's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit to answer common...
Life hacks for parents of small kids
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents, we all know how difficult the little ones can be and can sometimes get into dangerous situations. Here are some life hacks for you!. Let's start with the doors around your house. Little fingers can get caught in the hinge line of the door and then there's the case of the kids slamming doors. I have never understood why they can't close the door quietly like a normal adult. Anyway, simply take an old pool noodle and cut off a 2-foot section. Then cut a slit down one side. Then carefully wedge it on the top of the door and voila! No more squished fingers or door slamming!
'I felt so helpless' | Greensboro woman shares how Alzheimer's impacted her family
GREENSBORO, N.C. — November is Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer's Association, nearly 200,000 people live with the disease in North Carolina. The disease hits close to home for one Greensboro woman. Curleen Johnson lost both her mother and brother to Alzheimer's. She uses her voice to...
30th Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run raises more than $88,000
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 30th Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run raised $88,037.40 in the fight against breast cancer. “I am always delighted that so many people in our community come here to support local women find and survive breast cancer,” said Susan Pedaline, DNP, chief nursing officer, Moses Cone Hospital and vice president, Cone Health Maternal-Child Service.
N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County Tuesday. The left lane of N.C. 74 East is closed near Kernersville around U.S. 421 due to maintenance. The lane is expected to reopen at 2:30 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our...
A GCS middle school gave parents access to any student's grade, address, and student ID
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's time for parents to start receiving a report card for their students. Monday evening, the parents at Mendenhall Middle School in Greensboro got an email with a link attached that stated:. "Your child’s report card is now available for viewing and downloading. Please use...
My 2 Cents: How to teach the importance of voting to your kids
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Happy Election Day! We talk all the time about the importance of Election Day but what we should remember is that it starts when we are kids so let's make sure the kids understand how powerful the vote is and WE all have that right as Americans.
Save money: Earn bachelor's and law degree in six years with new accelerated program
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two North Carolina schools have partnered to help ease the financial burden for students seeking to earn bachelor's and Juris Doctor degrees. Salem College and Campbell University School of Law have partnered to create the 3+3 accelerated dual degree program. Under this program, Salem College students...
Inflation: How to teach children the importance of money management
GREENSBORO, N.C. — While the topic of inflation weighs heavy on most adults, some kids may not understand why their parents can no longer afford as many frivolous purchases like toys and other knickknacks. Gregg Murset is a certified financial planner and the CEO of BusyKid. BusyKid is an...
Lane closure on Huffman Mill Road in Burlington to take effect on Nov. 18
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Huffman Mill Road will partially close in Burlington starting Friday, November 18. A lane on Huffman Mill Road over Lake Mackintosh will be closed in both directions near Harris Road for a bridge inspection, starting at 9:00 a.m. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use...
My 2 Cents: What a day!!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some of you may have seen my post on Wednesday n my Facebook page. The empty bottle of Motrin because both of my younger two kids got a flu-like thingy and my wife had to have outpatient surgery...on the same day!. So here's how it went.
She was 50, he was 61! Now the first-time parents are celebrating their miracle baby's first birthday!
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point mom had her first child at 50 years old. It seemed like a storyline out of a movie. Until we added this twist! Her husband was 61. Susie and Tony Troxler's incredible baby story instantly went viral. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lily, on September 29, 2021.
Drivers goes through two Greensboro homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a car crashed into two houses Sunday in Greensboro. Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Peach Orchard Drive. "I think I'm just in shock," said LaTasha Henry. Neighbors still can't believe...
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
Elections: Does your employer have to give you time off to vote?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Does your employer have to give you time off to vote?. There's no federal law mandating it and the states are split on it. USA TODAY compiled a list of how the states shake out. Twenty-one states have no laws on the books about employers having...
What 2 See at The GSC: The "Winter Wonderlights" is nearing completion
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center has been transformed into a holiday tradition!. Recently they announced that Winter Wonderlights, its cutting-edge zoo light experience, will return on November 17, 2022, and run through January 1, 2023. Guests can sing and dance along to holiday shows as they explore...
Greensboro: Black Men In White Coats Summit introduces minority students to future careers in healthcare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health experts say there is an urgent need for more Black doctors in hospitals, clinics, and general practice. There's an effort across the U.S. to increase the number of Black physicians and dentists in our communities because healthcare professionals say that number is critically low. "The...
6-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem leaves inside lane of U.S. 52 South, all of U.S. 52 North closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash Monday involving six vehicles has left the inside lane of U.S. 52 South and all of U.S. 52 North between Patterson Avenue and Germanton Road closed and a dump truck overturned. According to Winston-Salem police, the crash left the dump truck overturned on its...
Guilford County Animal Shelter’s longest-serving resident is hoping for a home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This pup has been at the shelter for quite a while, but he’s ready for a real home! Meet Rufous! This handsome boy has been at Guilford County Animal Shelter since the end of May this year. He is 7 years old and heartworm positive, but he has started his treatments […]
