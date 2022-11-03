ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Photos: West Catholic beats Constantine for Division 6 district championship

GRAND RAPIDS - West Catholic won its first district championship since 2017 Saturday afternoon, beating Constantine 50-14. The game pitted No. 2 ranked West Catholic against No. 7 Constantine, and it was close game through a first half that saw West Catholic take a 21-12 halftime lead. The Falcons pulled away in the second half, however, with Tim Kloska leading the way with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Charles E. May

Charles E. May, 90, of Coldwater, left this world peacefully, in his sleep at home on Friday, November 4, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM at East Gilead Cemetery with Pastor Mark Case from California Community Church officiating. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Jennifer S. Galloway

Jennifer Sue Galloway, 56, of Coldwater died Nov. 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. A memorial visitation for Scott and Jennifer will be held Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. She was born Feb. 25, 1966, to Charles and Virginia...
COLDWATER, MI
1077 WRKR

What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?

I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
KALAMAZOO, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

‘tiny little donuts’ to open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shiny silver vintage Airstream trailer in the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center will be home to Fort Wayne’s newest donut shop. “tiny little donuts” owner Mark Mogul told WANE 15 the shop will be simple, old-fashioned and a lot of fun. “We...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Lloyd A. Newland

Lloyd A. Newland, 79, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at Knauss Cemetery. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
COLDWATER, MI
wkzo.com

Suspicious death of Kalamazoo man near South Haven

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man near South Haven. His body was found by a man who was trying to find good hunting property in the 6800 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Vehicle rollover crash on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic had to be rerouted after a crash caused a car to flip over in Kalamazoo Thursday. The crash happened near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Cork Street around 7 p.m. Trying to crawl away: Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Homeowner, 2 dogs displaced in fire north of Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire displaced a homeowner and two dogs Sunday evening north of Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 5:37 p.m., Nov. 6 on Bartlett Road in Henrietta Township, about 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said Chief Richard Wetmore of the Henrietta Township Fire Department.
JACKSON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors

A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

No injuries from early morning structure fire in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Fire Department is reporting no injuries from an early morning structure fire that happened on Sunday, November 6. The fire department responded to 99 Illinois Street around 3:49 a.m. and found that the fire had started on the outside of the home and had extended into the first and second-floor walls.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy