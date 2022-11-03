Read full article on original website
Photos: West Catholic beats Constantine for Division 6 district championship
GRAND RAPIDS - West Catholic won its first district championship since 2017 Saturday afternoon, beating Constantine 50-14. The game pitted No. 2 ranked West Catholic against No. 7 Constantine, and it was close game through a first half that saw West Catholic take a 21-12 halftime lead. The Falcons pulled away in the second half, however, with Tim Kloska leading the way with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
Dixon, Gibbs make last-minute West Michigan votes
The Tudor Dixon Bus Tour continued Saturday with freedom rallies in Zeeland, Jackson and Waterford Township.
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
OBITUARY: Charles E. May
Charles E. May, 90, of Coldwater, left this world peacefully, in his sleep at home on Friday, November 4, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM at East Gilead Cemetery with Pastor Mark Case from California Community Church officiating. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
OBITUARY: Jennifer S. Galloway
Jennifer Sue Galloway, 56, of Coldwater died Nov. 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. A memorial visitation for Scott and Jennifer will be held Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. She was born Feb. 25, 1966, to Charles and Virginia...
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
Marshall Community Foundation awards over $4,600 to Underwater Recovery Team for equipment
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Marshall Community Foundation has awarded the Calhoun County Area Law Enforcement Underwater Recovery Team (ALURT) a grant of over $4,600 so that critical equipment can be bought. The Sheriff’s Office says the equipment purchased includes life vests, water safety equipment, and water rescue equipment...
‘We have 27 truckloads’: Hillsdale business desperate to unload pallets of hand sanitizer
HILLSDALE, Mich. – A warehouse in Hillsdale is filled with hundreds of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaner. The most remarkable thing about the situation is that they’re looking to give it away for free. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse belongs to Drew Homovec, who ran a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
‘tiny little donuts’ to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shiny silver vintage Airstream trailer in the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center will be home to Fort Wayne’s newest donut shop. “tiny little donuts” owner Mark Mogul told WANE 15 the shop will be simple, old-fashioned and a lot of fun. “We...
Man recovering after Battle Creek assault
A man was assaulted in Battle Creek Saturday morning, police say.
OBITUARY: Lloyd A. Newland
Lloyd A. Newland, 79, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at Knauss Cemetery. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Suspicious death of Kalamazoo man near South Haven
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man near South Haven. His body was found by a man who was trying to find good hunting property in the 6800 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township.
Vehicle rollover crash on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic had to be rerouted after a crash caused a car to flip over in Kalamazoo Thursday. The crash happened near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Cork Street around 7 p.m. Trying to crawl away: Suspected drunk driver kills 6-month-old in St. Joseph County crash.
Homeowner, 2 dogs displaced in fire north of Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire displaced a homeowner and two dogs Sunday evening north of Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 5:37 p.m., Nov. 6 on Bartlett Road in Henrietta Township, about 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said Chief Richard Wetmore of the Henrietta Township Fire Department.
MSP looking for two occupants of stolen vehicle that crashed on Holmes Road
BRONSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers along with other law enforcement agencies are looking for two occupants of a stolen vehicle that crashed late Saturday night in Branch County. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash in the curves of Holmes Road...
Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors
A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
No injuries from early morning structure fire in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Fire Department is reporting no injuries from an early morning structure fire that happened on Sunday, November 6. The fire department responded to 99 Illinois Street around 3:49 a.m. and found that the fire had started on the outside of the home and had extended into the first and second-floor walls.
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road
A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
