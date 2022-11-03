Read full article on original website
Nick Carter wept on stage hours after he paid tribute to late brother Aaron
Nick Carter wept on stage hours after he paid tribute to his late brother Aaron. The 42-year-old performed with the Backstreet Boys at London’s O2 arena after posting on Instagram his heart was broken over the death of his pop singer sibling, who was found unresponsive in his bathtub on Saturday (05.11.22) aged 34 at his home in California after years battling substance addictions.
Eminem says 2007 overdose that nearly killed him ‘kind of sucked’
Eminem says the 2007 overdose that nearly killed him “kind of sucked”. The rapper, 50, made the admission when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night (05.11.22), and asked his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers, 26, to block her ears while he talked about his addiction struggles and admitted he found drugs “f****** delicious”.
Robbie Williams forced to cut parts of Better Man script due to legal threats
Robbie Williams has been forced to cut parts of his biopic due to legal threats. The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker is playing himself in 'Better Man' - which is being helmed by filmmaker Michael Gracey - and he admitted he's finding the process a challenge. As reported by The...
Kristen Bell kept 'grounded' by daughters' insults
Kristen Bell is kept "grounded" by her daughters' insults. The 42-year-old actress is mother to Lincoln, nine, and seven-year-old Delta with husband Dax Shepard and joked that they "bring her back down to earth" when she comes home from a day at work. She said: "The amount of insults that...
The new season of Queer Eye was the hardest to film, says Tan France
Tan France thinks the new season of 'Queer Eye' was the "hardest" one to film. The 39-year-old designer has starred on the hit reality series since 2018 - but he found shooting in New Orleans to be a particularly challenging experience. Tan said: "I've never said this in an interview,...
Tom Cruise and Queen Elizabeth ‘really hit it off’ over tea
Tom Cruise and the late Queen Elizabeth are said to have “really hit it off” when the monarch invited him for tea in her final weeks. The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor, 60, was also allowed to land his helicopter on Her Majesty’s lawn, according to The Times.
