ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents

(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

SCAN of Northern Virginia Raises $70,000+ in A Singe Night — “At its annual gala on October 28, SCAN of Northern Virginia hosted its return to in-person fundraising, Toast to Hope: A Night of Childhood Magic, at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington.” [Zebra]. It’s Tuesday...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

JUST IN: Here’s the next art installation at Waterfront Park in Old Town

The fifth art installation at Waterfront Park will commemorate the wrecked 18th century ships discovered at the sites of the Hotel Indigo and Robinson Terminal South. “Two Boxes of Oranges and Admonia Jackson” will be erected in mid-to-late March 2023 and be up until November. The work, by New York City-based architect and artist Nina Cooke John, reveals a steel abstract of a ship’s hull, meant to illustrate the city’s historical depths.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Tysons condo proposal faces uphill battle over loading, traffic concerns

For a small development, a proposal for 86 condominium units near the Fairfax Square shopping center in Tysons has turned out to be surprisingly vexing. Fairfax County’s planning staff recommended denying developer Pulte Group’s rezoning application for a Flats at Tysons Corner last Wednesday (Nov. 2), taking issue primarily with the size and location of sites for loading and trash collection.
TYSONS, VA
ValueWalk

Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When

A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

DC Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6K in campaign funds after hearing

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6,000 in campaign funds after an emergency hearing was held Friday afternoon. The at-large councilmember is running as an Independent, but there have been calls for her resignation after the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance accused her of misusing $6,722 she collected for her own campaign but spent on two polls in the Ward 3 race in which she was not a candidate.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Scottish Christmas Walk Parade returns to Old Town early next month

Visit Alexandria announced today that the city’s famous Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade will be returning for its 51st year early next month. The parade features dozens of Scottish clans represented in full regalia, along with pipe and drum bands and costumes. According to Visit Alexandria, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 11 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

VERIFY: Are fewer people buying houses?

WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates have shot up this year, and just yesterday, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again. That could potentially push mortgage rates even higher, so we’re verifying how increased rates have already impacted our local housing market. THE QUESTION:. Are fewer people buying houses in...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s

At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
STERLING, VA
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hopes to simplify charging electric vehicles at home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County wants to make it easier for residents to charge their electric vehicles as officials continue to make a push for protecting the environment. Currently, about 18,000 residents in Montgomery County drive an electric vehicle, but few have personal curbside chargers avaiable at their homes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy