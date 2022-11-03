At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.

STERLING, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO