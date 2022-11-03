Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
alxnow.com
Plan to light athletic fields pits homeowners against soccer players at the Planning Commission
A plan to bring new lights to athletic fields around Alexandria saw a clash of supporters — who say the lights are necessary for extending play hours — against homeowners concerned about the ramifications of new late-night activity next door. Last week, the Planning Commission voted unanimously in...
alxnow.com
Alexandria leaders say police needed for safe schools, after visit by Attorney General Miyares
After a back-and-forth with city leadership on school safety, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares got a quick tour of Alexandria City High School from the city’s leaders on Monday (Nov. 7). Miyares toured the school, met with students and city leaders, ate lunch and discussed school safety. In a...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents
(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay developer facing legal fight with residents over property access
The developer behind Belmont Bay in Woodbridge is facing a legal fight with existing residents over property access in an escalation of animosity spurred over the company’s development plans for the area. Belmont Bay LC and Osprey Golf Co. LLC are suing the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association after the...
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Public Schools requests extension for high school trailers amid school expansion
Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) has filed a special use permit to allow it to extend the use of trailers at Alexandria City High School to 2024. The specific temporary trailers being discussed in the special use permit are those built specifically to accommodate students displaced by the Minnie Howard campus renovation.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
SCAN of Northern Virginia Raises $70,000+ in A Singe Night — “At its annual gala on October 28, SCAN of Northern Virginia hosted its return to in-person fundraising, Toast to Hope: A Night of Childhood Magic, at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington.” [Zebra]. It’s Tuesday...
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Here’s the next art installation at Waterfront Park in Old Town
The fifth art installation at Waterfront Park will commemorate the wrecked 18th century ships discovered at the sites of the Hotel Indigo and Robinson Terminal South. “Two Boxes of Oranges and Admonia Jackson” will be erected in mid-to-late March 2023 and be up until November. The work, by New York City-based architect and artist Nina Cooke John, reveals a steel abstract of a ship’s hull, meant to illustrate the city’s historical depths.
tysonsreporter.com
Tysons condo proposal faces uphill battle over loading, traffic concerns
For a small development, a proposal for 86 condominium units near the Fairfax Square shopping center in Tysons has turned out to be surprisingly vexing. Fairfax County’s planning staff recommended denying developer Pulte Group’s rezoning application for a Flats at Tysons Corner last Wednesday (Nov. 2), taking issue primarily with the size and location of sites for loading and trash collection.
WJLA
Metro reveals when the first train will be in service on Silver Line extension to Dulles
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Silver Line extension to Dulles Airport will open at 2 p.m. on November 15, according to the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority. That's when the first train will leave Ashburn, Virginia. D.C. Metro officials announced last month that the Silver Line extension would be ready...
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
ValueWalk
Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When
A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
WJLA
DC Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6K in campaign funds after hearing
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman must pay back $6,000 in campaign funds after an emergency hearing was held Friday afternoon. The at-large councilmember is running as an Independent, but there have been calls for her resignation after the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance accused her of misusing $6,722 she collected for her own campaign but spent on two polls in the Ward 3 race in which she was not a candidate.
alxnow.com
Scottish Christmas Walk Parade returns to Old Town early next month
Visit Alexandria announced today that the city’s famous Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade will be returning for its 51st year early next month. The parade features dozens of Scottish clans represented in full regalia, along with pipe and drum bands and costumes. According to Visit Alexandria, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 11 a.m.
Cannabis dispensaries prepare for expanded business if recreational use ballot question passes
As voters are preparing to vote on a constitutional amendment ballot question that would let adults 21 and older use cannabis recreationally, medical marijuana dispensaries are readying their business plans to expand their customer base. A Washington Post University of Maryland poll found earlier this season that about 73% of...
WUSA
VERIFY: Are fewer people buying houses?
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates have shot up this year, and just yesterday, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again. That could potentially push mortgage rates even higher, so we’re verifying how increased rates have already impacted our local housing market. THE QUESTION:. Are fewer people buying houses in...
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
restonnow.com
UPDATED: Reston opening event, first train tickets announced for Silver Line Phase II
(Updated at 3 p.m.) It’s official: the first train on phase two of the Silver Line extension project will take off at 1:54 p.m. from the Ashburn Metro Station on Nov. 15, Metro announced today. The train will travel the full 11.4-mile extension from Loudoun County to Downtown Largo...
fox5dc.com
Pushing for more residents to drive electric vehicles
Montgomery County is encouraging more residents to drive electric vehicles and help reduce transportation emissions. FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan visited Kensington on Saturday morning to learn more about what officials are offering to help residents make the switch.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County hopes to simplify charging electric vehicles at home
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County wants to make it easier for residents to charge their electric vehicles as officials continue to make a push for protecting the environment. Currently, about 18,000 residents in Montgomery County drive an electric vehicle, but few have personal curbside chargers avaiable at their homes.
