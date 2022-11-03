Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Could Bitcoin have launched in the 1990s — Or was it waiting for Satoshi?
This year, Oct. 31 marked the 14th anniversary of the issuance of one of this century’s most consequential white papers — Satoshi Nakamoto’s “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.” Its 2008 publication set off a “revolution in finance” and “heralded a new era for money, one that did not derive its value from governmental edict but rather from technological proficiency and ingenuity,” as NYDIG celebrated in its Nov. 4 newsletter.
CoinTelegraph
Why is Bitcoin price down today?
After topping the $21,500 mark on Nov. 4, Bitcoin (BTC) price is down by 14% on Nov. 8, reaching a new yearly low at $17,166 and most altcoins are following suit. While the Binance and FTX news initially caused an uptick in the market, the day turned south as various unconfirmed sources speculate that FTX’s losses could show a $6 billion deficit.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin bulls fail to hold $21K, but pro traders refuse to flip bearish
147 days have passed since Bitcoin (BTC) closed above $25,000, and the result is that investors are less sure that the $20,000 support will hold. Backing these concerns are persistent global financial and macroeconomic tensions, which escalated on Nov. 7 after European Union officials expressed concerns over the $369 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
CoinTelegraph
Trademarks filed for NFTs, metaverse and cryptocurrencies soar to new levels in 2022
The number of companies filing trademarks for nonfungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse-related virtual goods and services, and cryptocurrencies has grown rapidly in 2022. According to data compiled by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the number of trademark applications filed for digital currencies, as well as their related goods and services, has reached 4,708 as of the end of October 2022 — surpassing the total number filed in 2021 (3,547).
CoinTelegraph
Why banking uses at least 56x more energy than Bitcoin
The next time Bitcoin (BTC) comes under fire for energy consumption, remember this statistic: the banking industry uses at least 56 times more energy. That's according to cryptographer and founder of Valuechain, Michel Khazzaka:. “I’m not saying it uses less or the same, just know it uses 56 times more...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
CoinTelegraph
Alameda on the radar of BitDAO community for alleged dump of BIT tokens
The recent concerns related to the volatility of FTX Token (FTT) seeped into FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s other business operation, Alameda Research, as the BitDAO community requested information about Alameda’s BitDao (BIT) holding commitment. On Nov. 2, 2021, BitDAO swapped 100 million BIT tokens with Alameda in exchange...
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Royalty-enforcing NFTs a ‘new asset class,’ South Korea buys NFTs with CBDC and more
Royalty enforcing NFTs to be a ‘new asset class:’ Magic Eden CEO. Jack Lu, the CEO of Solana-based nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace Magic Eden, has floated the idea of NFTs designed to enforce royalties. Lu said in an address at Solana’s Breakpoint 2022 conference on Nov. 5 that...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price hits 2-week lows as FTX ‘bank run’ drains BTC reserves
Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets fell heavily into Nov. 8 as contagion from the FTX debacle spilled over. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD falling to $19,351 on Bitstamp — its lowest levels since Oct. 25. The pair, along with altcoins large and small, had already...
CoinTelegraph
SBF calls for collaboration with Binance ‘for the ecosystem’
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter again on Nov. 7 to claim that “a competitor is trying to go after the cryptocurrency exchange with false rumors” while also calling for collaboration with rival exchange Binance. The comments followed a statement from Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ”...
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Binance CEO announces intent to acquire FTX to ‘help cover the liquidity crunch’
Following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s announcement that the company would liquidate its position in FTX Token (FTT), FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as 'SBF,' took to social media seemingly in an effort to quell rumors of conflict between the major crypto exchanges. According to a Nov. 8 Twitter...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price swings to over $20K as Binance helps FTX ‘liquidity crunch’
Bitcoin (BTC) saw major volatility after the Nov. 8 Wall Street open as turmoil over crypto exchange FTX punished markets further. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $19,244 on Bitstamp, marking the pair’s lowest levels in two weeks and 24-hour losses of nearly 7%. FTX...
CoinTelegraph
Deribit hackers move stolen Ether to Tornado Cash crypto mixer
In the aftermath of the $28 million Deribit hack, the unknown exploiter is moving stolen funds using the decentralized cryptocurrency mixer, Tornado Cash. The Deribit hot wallet hacker has transferred a total of 1,610 Ether (ETH), or around $2.5 million, to Tornado Cash, according to data from the Ethereum block explorer Etherscan.
CoinTelegraph
Chainlink plunges from 3-month high as LINK price eyes another 50% correction
Chainlink’s LINK (LINK) token returned to mimic the broader crypto market downtrend as its price fell alongside top coins Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) on Nov. 8. LINK plunged by as much as 10% into the day to reach $8, while BTC and ETH slipped by approximately 6.5% and 9%. That contrasts with the trend witnessed on Nov. 7 wherein LINK rallied 14% to $9.25, its three-month high, while BTC and ETH dropped 1.5% and 0.5%, respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Binance's FTX acquisition seen as chess move by crypto community
"Who needs Netflix when you are in crypto?", commented a user on Twitter as the crypto industry attempts to digest the acquisition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX by its rival Binance. The deal, disclosed on Nov 8., has been compared with a "chess move" by some, insinuating that Binance's strategy intentionally led to the deal.
CoinTelegraph
Rivals steadfast even as two Aussie crypto ETF providers bail
Two digital asset exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers in Australia are set to leave the market amid heightened regulator scrutiny and a deepened crypto winter, though some remain bullish about the market’s prospects. In the last week, Australian crypto ETF providers including Holon Investments and Cosmos Asset Management have indicated...
CoinTelegraph
Solana erases its ‘Google rally’ gains but a 50% SOL price recovery is still in play
A recent price rally in the Solana (SOL) market ran out of steam midway as traders’ attention shifted to crypto-focused hedge fund Alameda Research’s insolvency rumors. On Nov. 7, SOL’s price plunged nearly 6% to about $30.50. The intraday selloff came as a part of a broader pullback trend that started on Nov. 5 when SOL peaked at around $38.75. Between then and now, the Solana token is down over 20%.
CoinTelegraph
NFT pricing strategy: How to price your NFTs?
Early in 2021, markets for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) started to gain some notoriety, and by the end of March 2021, this new market for digital assets had a total lifetime traded volume of about $550 million. Any digital asset can be an NFT including collectibles, artwork, video game characters, virtual world objects and digitized sports.
CoinTelegraph
WDMS Global 2022 Will be Hosted in Cancun, Attracting Industry Experts and Leaders Worldwide
From November 8 to 10, 2022, BITMAIN, the world's leading manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining servers through its brand ANTMINER, is hosting the World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS Global 2022) in Cancun, Mexico. Focusing on PoW Power and Mining Impetus, WDMS Global 2022 will explore new trends in industry development. As a highly recognized summit in the industry, WDMS has attracted a great number of blockchain industry experts, leading companies, well-known organizations, and opinion leaders.
CoinTelegraph
XT.com lists BIGP in its Main Zone
Singapore, Nov. 7, 2022 - XT.com, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BIGP on its platform in the Main zone, and the BIGP/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from Nov. 8, 2022, at 14:00 (UTC). Users can deposit BIGP...
Comments / 0