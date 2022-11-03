Read full article on original website
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Living Word Ministries to hold annual Kingdom Feeding program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Living Word International Ministries-Clarksville, a non-denominational church located at 959 Tiny Town Road, is excited once again for its annual Kingdom Feeding Program, where they deliver a free hot Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day to families in our community who have a need. The meal will...
City of Gallatin not demolishing historic Hancock House
The owners of the home have 60 days to install a fence and clean up debris around the home.
Jelly Roll Announces Massive Donation for Incarcerated Nashville Youth
Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Parks & Recreation plans 2-day Handmade Holidays event
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host its annual, two-day, Handmade Holidays event this month. Over 60 vendors will be in attendance, offering a wide variety of handcrafted merchandise from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
smokeybarn.com
2022 Christmas Parades & Holiday Events Across the County and Beyond!
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The 2022 Christmas season is approaching fast, are you ready? Below is a list of all the local parades scheduled, Winter Wonderland, toy drives and more holiday events you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars and save the dates and reload...
nashvillemoms.com
Christmas Parades In and Around Nashville
December is kicking off with Christmas parades! It is a fun time to gather the family and watch the floats, bands and local organizations celebrate the upcoming holiday season. Many parades have fun themes, and of course Santa! Check out the list below.
Kosher Nashville Hot Chicken Festival brings together food, music lovers
Crowds gathered at the Gordon Jewish Community Center to enjoy this year's seventh annual Kosher Nashville Hot Chicken Festival.
smokeybarn.com
Update: Springfield’s Theater (What’s Next?)
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After months of uncertainty, the Springfield theater is back on track for a grand reopening in the coming months. According to Gary Bowie (a partner on the project), multiple venue options are being considered including live plays and performances. Theater renovations have recently resumed at full speed with a launch date estimated to be just months away.
nashvilleguru.com
Drive-Thru Dancing Lights of Christmas
The annual Dancing Lights of Christmas will take place at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The light show will run from November 11, 2022, to January 1, 2023. This has quickly become a Nashville tradition where attendees pile in a car and drive through an incredible dancing light show, which synchronizes with a special FM radio channel. Tickets are $30 per family vehicle with prices increasing for limousines and party buses. The show opens nightly at 5:00pm, even on holidays.
Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Feature Local Venue
This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde. The television event stars Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone; multi-platinum, award-winning artist Travis Tritt; music icon, Bret Michaels, Warner Music Nashville artist Ian Munsick; chart-topping country trio Runaway June (Natalie Stovall, Jennifer Wayne, Stevie Woodward), and the multiple Grammy-nominated Robert Randolph. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation invited celebrity friends to give Gold Star and fallen first responder families the ultimate holiday gifts – mortgage-free homes.
wpln.org
Nashville’s renewed attention on encampments could bring change to Brookmeade Park
Sandwiched on the edge of busy parking lots, a chainlink fence blocks most of the entrance to Brookmeade Park in West Nashville. Still, there’s a steady trickle of residents coming and going from dozens of tents. Some push shopping carts. Liz Mallard watches people she knows — and some...
Some grocery stores plan holiday discounts to combat inflation
You've felt the pain each time you've pulled out your wallet to pay for your groceries, and while many of us are bracing for what's to come when planning holiday meals, some grocery stores are ready to step up.
WSMV
Person shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim. Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Horse Falls Into a Pool in North Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In case you missed this story from North Rutherford County - - Late last month, a horse made its way into a backyard pool – of course, that sounds like an opening line to a joke, but we’re not horsing around! The oversized animal navigated its way into the inground pool on October 24th in the area of LaVergne. Authorities reported, “It’s not every day you get a call to help rescue a horse in a pool!”
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Rossview apartments, I-24 wrecks, raises for teachers and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. City Council sends proposed apartments at Rossview and Basham back to RPC: Developers of the 326-unit apartment complex plan to move the access to Warfield Boulevard. READ MORE. Two serious semi...
Job fair coming to North Nashville Saturday
Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church in North Nashville will host a job fair Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the community, with a special focus on those who have once been incarcerated.
Murfreesboro family living in fear after home shot up four times
A Murfreesboro grandmother and grandson said they are living in fear as their home has been shot up on four separate occasions. Police are seeking suspects and have ordered saturation patrols.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Police Department hires 6 new officers
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mayor Joe Pitts and Police Chief David Crockarell on Monday welcomed six new officers to the Clarksville Police Department. They are scheduled to attend the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy on Jan. 8. Until then they will be going through in-house training with the CPD training division.
WSMV
7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
Parents lean on faith during day 4 of Wilson County search for endangered teen
A family is leaning on faith that their teenage daughter will return home, as officials in Wilson County continue searching for 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef.
Comments / 0