ComicBook
Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos Reportedly Casts Sasheer Zamata and Eric Andre
The ever-growing Agatha: Coven of Chaos ensemble has added two more characters. Monday, trade reports revealed the WandaVision spinoff is adding Sasheer Zamata and Eric Andre to its cast before principal photography kicks off next month. Zamata is expected to have a recurring role throughout the series while Andre is said to only have one episode on his docket. Deadline first reported the news.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy In Talk to Direct Star Wars Movie
Marvel's Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is reportedly in talks to direct a Star Wars movie. The report claims that Levy has agreed to work with Lucasfilm on a Star Wars film after he completes his duties working with Marvel on Deadpool 3, as well as wrapping up the final episodes of Netflix's Stranger Things, which Levy both directs and executive produces. Obviously, that means the timeline for this Star Wars film's production isn't for a few years down the road – but still, it's a sign of some forward motion from Lucasfilm on the Star Wars movie front.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Says Deadpool 3 Will Completely Protect the Legacy of Logan
The legacy of Hugh Jackman's performance in Logan will be preserved in Deadpool 3, according to Ryan Reynolds. Logan was Hugh Jackman's final performance as Wolverine, with his iconic X-Man dying by the end of the film. Jackman retired from the role of Wolverine but was persuaded to return for a team-up with Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. Seeing Wolverine and Deadpool together on the big screen has the potential for movie magic, but there have been concerns regarding how the sequel impacts the events of Logan. Thankfully, it appears Logan's legacy is not in doubt.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Speaks Out on Taylor Swift Deadpool 3 Cameo
When Ryan Reynolds released the announcement that Hugh Jackman would appear as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 back in November, Taylor Swift fans noticed something interesting: the announcement appeared to be filmed in the same house from Swift's "All Too Well" short film. The realization sparked a viral rumor that Swift will appear in the eagerly anticipated Marvel film, but now, Reynolds is shooting down that theory.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Hugh Jackman Returned as Wolverine for Deadpool 3
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is delivering on some long-awaited elements in the next few years, and none have fans hyped up quite like Deadpool 3. The threequel, which will bring Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth over into the MCU, will also bring along Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, a reveal that absolutely gobsmacked fans when it was announced earlier this fall. While a lot of details are still unknown about Deadpool 3, the very idea of seeing Reynolds and Jackman on a screen together again has fans downright delighted — and according to Reynolds, it came about in an unexpected way.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
ComicBook
Black Adam Hits Major Box Office Milestone
Black Adam is continuing its box office run, winning the box office for the third straight weekend. The Dwayne Johnson vehicle ended up grossing $18.5 million in domestic box office receipts, doubling the haul of second-place finisher One Piece Film: Red, which grossed $9.5 million. With its latest weekend now in the books, Black Adam has crossed the $300 million mark worldwide, settling in with a global total of $319.7 million as of Sunday.
ComicBook
Sylvester Stallone Gives Update on Rambo Streaming Project: "I Think It's Going to Happen"
John Rambo is one of Sylvester Stallone's most iconic roles, and while he has seemingly hung up his machine guns as the character with 2019's Rambo: Last Blood, the actor seems hopeful that a prequel project will debut on a streaming service. Stallone claimed that, while he had hoped the prequel would focus on his character's journey in Vietnam and his descent into becoming the hardened and weary survivalist, the project will likely be set in the present day and will feature a new actor, potentially kicking off an entirely new storyline to be continued in future sequels.
ComicBook
Sylvester Stallone Says The Expendables 4 Is 80 Percent Jason Statham
Sylvester Stallone may have created The Expendables, but franchise star Jason Statham is the dominant force in the upcoming, fourth installment of the high-octane action series. The film was always designed to be the passing of the baton from Stallone to Statham as the head of the franchise, but according to Stallone, it seems he had fairly little to do with the film itself, with the new movie being primarily a Statham movie. It means fans can expect Statham's more intense, less personable form of action hero to shape the franchise going forward.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
ComicBook
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Saving Legends of Tomorrow and Releasing the Ayer Cut
It was recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the struggling DC Films. Of course, Gunn has already helmed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC, so fans are excited to see what he will do for the company now that he has an even bigger role. Gunn is pretty active on Twitter, so it's no surprise that DC fans are also hitting him up with requests and suggestions about the direction of DC. The director addressed some of the ideas on the site, including saving Legends of Tomorrow after it was canceled and releasing the "Ayer Cut" of David Ayer's Suicide Squad.
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
ComicBook
Cecily Strong Stuns Saturday Night Live Fans With "Unhinged" Weekend Update
Saturday Night Live continues to churn out new episodes for Season 48, and the regular occurrence of Weekend Update remains the most consistent segment on the sketch comedy show. The latest episode featuring host Amy Schumer and musical guest Steve Lacy was no different as Michael Che and Colin Jost continue their brand of humor skewering the latest headlines in the news. But it was fan-favorite cast member Cecily Strong who stole the show this week with her desperate plea ahead of the midterm elections in the United States. The show started out slamming Elon Musk's antics after purchasing Twitter, as well as a joke about NASA's photo of a "smiling" sun, and running down the latest controversies of Kanye West and NBA athlete Kyrie Irving.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Review: Phase 4's Emotional and Uplifting Conclusion
"Soon we'll reach the shining river, Soon our pilgrimage will cease, Soon our happy hearts will quiver, With the melody of peace." – Robert Lowry/Ronald Pedley, 1864, "Shall We Gather at the River?" Grief is both formless and rigidly defined in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Water is everywhere in...
ComicBook
AEW's MJF Joins Upcoming Zac Efron Film, The Iron Claw
Maxwell Jacob Friedman is heading to Hollywood. According to Deadline, the 26-year-old AEW wrestler is joining the cast of A24's The Iron Claw, an upcoming biopic about the Von Erich family. MJF joins an already impressive ensemble that boasts the talents of Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and Lily James. This will be Friedman's feature film debut, as his most prominent on-screen appearances up until now have come on All Elite Wrestling's weekly televised show, AEW Dynamite. As of this writing, MJF is the only active wrestler involved in The Iron Claw.
ComicBook
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Kenner Boba Fett and Arc Commander Colt Figures Unveiled
The Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy campaign is now in its fourth week, and the highlights of the latest merch drops include this ARTFX Obi-Wan Kenobi statue from Kotobukiya, Hasbro's Vintage Collection Arc Commander Colt figure from The Clone Wars animated series (20th anniversary), and a new Vintage Collection Boba Fett which features the original Kenner deco from 1979 on a figure inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. The 3.75-inch Boba Fett figure comes with a blaster accessory while Arc Commander Colt includes several weapons and a helmet.
ComicBook
Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
ComicBook
Marvel Legends Puff Adder Build-A-Figure Wave Is On Sale Now
Hasbro has launched a new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave that features seven action figures that are inspired by heroes and villains in the comics. Each includes a piece to build an eighth figure – the Serpent Society villain Puff Adder, aka Gordon "Gordo" Fraley. A breakdown of the wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. Note that US shipping at Entertainment Earth is free on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22. Additional retailer links will be added when they become available.
ComicBook
Tim Burton Comments on Possibility of Working With Johnny Depp Again
Tim Burton commented on the possibility of working with Johnny Depp again. Reuters talked to the director about his former collaborator. Luca Comics and Games Pop Culture Festival was going on over in Italy, and Burton is doing press for Wednesday on Netflix. When it comes to the embroiled star, he said, "If the right thing was around, sure." The defamation case with Amber Heard has been a pop culture flashpoint. Despite coming away with multiple verdicts in his favor, the road ahead for Depp is murky. He's going back to court against his ex-wife shortly and she's appealing the decisions, so it's not like any of this will die down. For Burton, it's not like there's a project that could even house Depp on his to-do list right now. But, you can never really say never in the world of Hollywood. Check out what else he had to say down below.
ComicBook
Nick Carter Pays Tribute to Brother Aaron Carter as Backstreet Boys Prepare For Next Show
Yesterday, the sad news broke that child star and singer Aaron Carter had passed away at age 34. TMZ reported that Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California. According to the report, law enforcement received a 911 call at 11 AM that a male had drowned in the tub, and homicide detectives were reportedly dispatched to the scene along with Sheriff personnel and paramedics. Carter was the brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, who recently shared a statement on Instagram about Aaron's passing.
