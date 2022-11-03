TikTok Sensation Nathan Wilson Wrote ‘Meant for You’ for Someone He Thought He Was Meant For [Exclusive Premiere]

Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Lang Shows off Her Sexy Side on ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ [Exclusive Premiere]
From the moment Kelly Lang recorded her cover of the Tina Turner classic “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” she knew she wanted to create a sexy music video to go with it. The singer-songwriter just wasn’t sure if she actually wanted to star in it.
Alan Jackson Tributes Loretta Lynn With Song He Wrote for His Mother [Watch]
Alan Jackson's acoustic tribute to Loretta Lynn was one of the highlights of CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn broadcast. His personal performance was of a song called "Where Her Heart Has Always Been" that he wrote when his mother died in 2017.
Wynonna Judd Says She Sometimes Feels Her Late Mother’s Criticism Onstage: ‘And I Talk Back’
Wynonna Judd has been performing without her late mother, Naomi Judd, on the Judds' Final Tour, but she says she's still with her — and in some ways, their famously complicated relationship hasn't changed. The mother-daughter duo's often fiery relationship was tabloid and television fodder for decades, and during...
Runaway June Kick Off New Chapter With ‘Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things)’ [Listen]
Runaway June are ushering in a new era with their new song “Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things).”. The upbeat singalong offering is the first with new lead vocalist Stevie Woodward, who joins Natalie Stovall and original member Jennifer Wayne and replaces previous frontwoman Naomi Cooke. “Broken Hearts (Do Broken...
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
Dennis Quaid Remembers Jerry Lee Lewis: ‘An American Icon’ [Picture]
Dennis Quaid is among the many stars, fans and friends who turned to social media to honor Jerry Lee Lewis after his death on Friday (Oct. 28). Quaid — who portrayed Lewis in the 1989 film Great Balls of Fire — remembered Lewis as "an American icon." Lewis'...
Carrie Underwood Shows off Son’s Hilarious ‘Old Man Dance’ in Adorable Halloween Post [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood turned to social media on Friday (Oct. 28) to show off her son's Halloween costume, and it's something her fans will love. Underwood posted a video to her Instagram Story on Friday, showing what appears to be her oldest son, Isaiah, dressed up as an old man for Halloween.
Dolly Parton Performs New Original Rock Song at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton closed out the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a new original song titled "Rockin'" on Saturday night (Nov. 5). She came strolling out in a leather outfit, then gave an electric guitar strum worthy of Pete Townshend. "And you thought I couldn't rock!" she exclaimed.
Carrie Underwood + Family Had ‘the Best Day’ During Amazing Trip to NASA [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher took their two sons to NASA for a fun family outing, and they shared a string of out-of-this-world pictures from the experience, which she calls "the best day." The country superstar turned to Instagram on Friday (Nov. 5) to share a series of photos from...
Dolly Parton Brings Pink, Rob Halford + More Onstage For ‘Jolene’ at the Rock Hall [Watch]
At her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night (Nov. 5), Dolly Parton rounded up a group of stars from all different genres to perform one of her signature songs, "Jolene." "Jolene" is a country classic: Released in 1973, it tells the story of a...
Lainey Wilson Spills What She Stole From the ‘Yellowstone’ Set
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) During a rapid-fire round of burning Yellowstone questions (coming to ToC's YouTube channel very soon), Wilson stopped down to elaborate. "I have not told anybody this," she starts, talking to Taste of Country Nights. "It's not technically me stealing." "There was one day where I...
Jon Pardi Stole a Pair of Lainey Wilson’s Bell-Bottoms and She Isn’t Pleased
Jon Pardi has found himself some new fashion: bell-bottom pants. Lainey Wilson rock bell-bottoms while touring together, he decided to get himself a pair. The "Heartache Medication" singer showed off how versatile his new pants are with a funny video that also promotes Wilson's new album. "Popped on a pair...
Levi Hummon, Cassadee Pope Send Out Unfortunate ‘RSVP’ With New Duet [Listen]
Levi Hummon and Cassadee Pope have teamed up for a vulnerable new ballad, “RSVP," and it will stop broken-hearted listeners in their tracks. Far from much of Hummon’s releases in recent years, such as the ebullient pop-country “Payin’ for It” with Walker Hayes, "RSVP" primarily features an acoustic guitar as the singers’ stunning tear-soaked vocals take center stage.
Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]
Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
Phil Vassar, Deana Carter Invite Brighter Days in Holiday Duet, ‘Brand New Year’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Phil Vassar and Deana Carter have teamed up for their first-ever duet together. The two artists, who are responsible for country hits including "Just Another Day in Paradise" (Vassar) and "Strawberry Wine" (Carter), recorded an optimistic holiday song titled "Brand New Year," premiering exclusively on Taste of Country and The Boot today (Nov. 3).
Luke Combs Says Seeing Son Tex Smile at Him Is ‘Biggest Reward’
Luke Combs is one of the fastest-to-fame artists in modern country music, but nothing could have prepared him for how swiftly fatherhood would hit him. "The most challenging is just jumping into it," he tells Taste of Country, speaking about becoming a father for the first time. "There's no warm-up period. It's like getting thrown into a pool and you don't know how to swim. I would compare it to that. That's the most challenging."
Taylor Swift Becomes the First Artist Ever to Hold All Top 10 Spots on the Billboard Hot 100
Less than two weeks after the arrival of her new album, Midnights, Taylor Swift is already hitting historic new benchmarks: The album's songs have a monopoly on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Swift is now the first artist in the chart's 64-year history to hold all 10 top spots at...
Nate Smith Is Finding Country Success, 15 Years After Nashville Broke His Heart — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Morgan Wallen Is Already Teasing New Music — Hear ‘Me + All Your Reasons’
Well, that didn't take long. One week after sharing that he was shifting into "album grind mode," Morgan Wallen is already teasing the fruits of his labor. The singer teased a new unfinished track on social media, with the title "Me + All Your Reasons" in the caption. "Smoke on...
Nicole Kidman Joins Luke Evans on Cover of A Great Big World’s ‘Say Something’ [Listen]
Actors Luke Evans and Nicole Kidman are putting their own spin on the breakup song "Say Something." The song was originally released in 2014 by a Great Big World with Christina Aguilera. Evans will include their version on his upcoming album, A Song for You. Evans and Kidman's take feels...
Taste of Country
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0