TikTok Sensation Nathan Wilson Wrote ‘Meant for You’ for Someone He Thought He Was Meant For [Exclusive Premiere]

By Tricia Despres
 5 days ago
Lainey Wilson Spills What She Stole From the ‘Yellowstone’ Set

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) During a rapid-fire round of burning Yellowstone questions (coming to ToC's YouTube channel very soon), Wilson stopped down to elaborate. "I have not told anybody this," she starts, talking to Taste of Country Nights. "It's not technically me stealing." "There was one day where I...
Levi Hummon, Cassadee Pope Send Out Unfortunate ‘RSVP’ With New Duet [Listen]

Levi Hummon and Cassadee Pope have teamed up for a vulnerable new ballad, “RSVP," and it will stop broken-hearted listeners in their tracks. Far from much of Hummon’s releases in recent years, such as the ebullient pop-country “Payin’ for It” with Walker Hayes, "RSVP" primarily features an acoustic guitar as the singers’ stunning tear-soaked vocals take center stage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]

Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
ALABAMA STATE
Phil Vassar, Deana Carter Invite Brighter Days in Holiday Duet, ‘Brand New Year’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Phil Vassar and Deana Carter have teamed up for their first-ever duet together. The two artists, who are responsible for country hits including "Just Another Day in Paradise" (Vassar) and "Strawberry Wine" (Carter), recorded an optimistic holiday song titled "Brand New Year," premiering exclusively on Taste of Country and The Boot today (Nov. 3).
NASHVILLE, TN
Luke Combs Says Seeing Son Tex Smile at Him Is ‘Biggest Reward’

Luke Combs is one of the fastest-to-fame artists in modern country music, but nothing could have prepared him for how swiftly fatherhood would hit him. "The most challenging is just jumping into it," he tells Taste of Country, speaking about becoming a father for the first time. "There's no warm-up period. It's like getting thrown into a pool and you don't know how to swim. I would compare it to that. That's the most challenging."
Nate Smith Is Finding Country Success, 15 Years After Nashville Broke His Heart — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
NASHVILLE, TN
