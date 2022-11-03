Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Citigroup Cuts Dozens Of Jobs Across Investment-Banking Unit - Bloomberg News
* CITIGROUP CUTS DOZENS OF JOBS ACROSS INVESTMENT-BANKING UNIT - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text : https://bloom.bg/3hre6Mn Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Vext Science Announces Refinancing Of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures
* VEXT SCIENCE ANNOUNCES REFINANCING OF SECURED NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES. * VEXT SCIENCE INC - NEW DEBENTURES ACCRUE INTEREST AT RATE OF 11.25% PER ANNUM. * VEXT SCIENCE INC - NEW DEBENTURES ACCRUE INTEREST AT RATE OF 11.25% PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Metarock Says Unit Executed Mining Services Contract With MMG Ltd
* UNIT EXECUTED A NEW MINING SERVICES CONTRACT WITH MMG LIMITED AT ROSEBERY MINE. * CONTRACT WILL COMMENCE IN APRIL 2023 WITH ESTIMATED CONTRACT REVENUES OF A$18 MILLION PER ANNUM. * CONTRACT PROVIDES FOR SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND APPLICATION OF FIBRECRETE AND CEMENT FILL AT ROSEBERY MINE Source text for Eikon:
BRIEF-Resolution Minerals Says Steve Groves Has Resigned As Managing Director
* EVALUATING MULTIPLE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO ADVANCE PROSPECTIVE 64NORTH GOLD PROJECT. * DUNCAN CHESSELL WILL BECOME NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AT CONCLUSION OF AGM. * CRAIG FARROW CHAIRMAN WILL RESIGN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Coda Minerals Issued Additional 1.9 Mln Fully Paid Ordinary Shares At A$0.24/Share
* ISSUED AN ADDITIONAL 1.9 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT A$0.24/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick Regarding Activision Blizzard’S Merger With Microsoft
* A LETTER FROM CEO BOBBY KOTICK REGARDING ACTIVISION BLIZZARD'S MERGER WITH MICROSOFT. * ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC - CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO CLOSE MERGER WITH MICROSOFT IN MICROSOFT'S CURRENT FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 2023. * ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC - WORKING CLOSELY WITH MICROSOFT TO ACTIVELY ENGAGE REGULATORS IN...
BRIEF-Ero Copper Announces 31% Increase In Mineral Reserves Of The Caraíba Operations And Extension Of Mine Life To 20 Years
* ERO COPPER ANNOUNCES 31% INCREASE IN MINERAL RESERVES OF THE CARAÍBA OPERATIONS AND EXTENSION OF MINE LIFE TO 20 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
New York City REIT Inc expected to post a loss of 5centsa share - Earnings Preview
* New York City REIT Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10. * The New York City-based company is expected to report a 1.0% increase in revenue to $16.013 million from $15.85 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.
Clearside Biomedical Inc expected to post a loss of 3 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Clearside Biomedical Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Alpharetta Georgia-based company is expected to report a 112.0% increase in revenue to $6.518 million from $3.07 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Clearside Biomedical Inc is for a loss of 3 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Clearside Biomedical Inc is $7, above its last closing price of $1.49. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.13 -0.13 -0.13 Met 1.5 Mar. 31 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.13 Missed -58.5 Dec. 31 2021 0.12 0.16 0.31 Beat 95.8 Sep. 30 2021 -0.10 -0.08 -0.08 Met 5.9 Jun. -0.13 -0.13 -0.11 Beat 14.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.11 -0.10 -0.13 Missed -32.7 Dec. 31 2020 -0.11 -0.11 -0.14 Missed -22.8 Sep. 30 2020 -0.11 -0.12 -0.05 Beat 57.1 This summary was machine generated November 7 at 17:25 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc <BRKa>: Profits of $5,290.58 announced for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:50 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berkshire Hathaway Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $5,290.58 per share, $988.52 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $4,302.06. Profits of $4,579.79 per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $4,333.57 to $4,826.00 per share, with a forecasted mean of $4,579.79 per share. The company reported revenue of $76.93 billion, which is lower than the estimated $77.68 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the consumer goods conglomerates peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $76.93 billion from $70.58 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 4.62 thousand 6.12 Beat thousand Mar. 31 2022 4.49 thousand 4.77 Beat thousand Dec. 31 2021 4.25 thousand 4.91 Beat thousand Sep. 30 2021 4.49 thousand 4.30 Missed thousand This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:50 p.m.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $5,290.58 per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $4,579.79 per share. * Revenue rose 9% to $76.93 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $77.68 billion. * Berkshire Hathaway Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1,832.00. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 16.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Berkshire Hathaway Inc shares had risen by 5.5% this quarter and lost 4.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.69 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Berkshire Hathaway Inc is $521,284.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:50 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.58 thousand 5.29 thousand Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.62 thousand 6.12 thousand Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.49 thousand 4.77 thousand Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.25 thousand 4.91 thousand Beat.
Century Aluminum Co <CENX.O>: Losses of 34 cents announced for third quarter
7 November 2022 10:56 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Century Aluminum Co in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -34 cents per share, 28 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -6 cents. Losses of -43 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -47 cents to -39 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -43 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $637.20 million, which is lower than the estimated $642.07 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the aluminum peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $637.2 million from $581.4 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.21 0.30 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.34 0.59 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 0.17 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.13 -0.06 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 7 at 10:56 p.m.
BRIEF-Mcewen Mining Announces Q3 2022 Results
* MCEWEN MINING INC - Q3 PRODUCTION WAS 26,200 GOLD OUNCES AND 852,200 SILVER OUNCES, OR 35,700 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES. * MCEWEN MINING INC - REVISED GUIDANCE FOR 2022 PRODUCTION IS 134,600-141,800 GEOS. * MCEWEN MINING INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIVE MARKETS-Consumers are spending, but small business grumpiness grows
Materials lead S&P 500 sector gainers; energy sole loser. Nov 8 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. CONSUMERS ARE SPENDING, BUT SMALL BUSINESS GRUMPINESS GROWS (1140 EST/1640 GMT) The mood of small...
Angion Biomedica Corp <ANGN.O>: A loss of 36 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
8 November 2022 04:29 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Angion Biomedica Corp is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -36 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -44 cents to a loss of -27 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes three "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -36 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -27 cents to a low of -44 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise, which is the difference between Wall Street's mean estimate and StarMine's estimate of its highest rated analysts, is positive for the company at 17.39 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $1.5. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $816.67 thousand from $1.46 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -36 cents per share implies a gain of 32.08 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -53 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.46 -0.30 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.43 -0.48 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.62 0.58 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.72 -0.53 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 8 at 04:29 p.m..
MEG Energy Corp expected to post earnings of 89cents a share - Earnings Preview
* MEG Energy Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 9. * The Calgary Alberta-based company is expected to report a 37.8% increase in revenue to C$1.503 billion from C$1.09 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for MEG Energy Corp is for earnings of 89 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for MEG Energy Corp is C$22.5, above its last closing price of C$20.80. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.52 1.55 1.96 Beat 26.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.51 1.54 1.01 Missed -34.4 Dec. 31 2021 0.83 0.83 0.77 Missed -7.4 Sep. 30 2021 0.75 0.75 0.93 Beat 24.1 Jun. 0.53 0.50 0.58 Beat 15 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.38 0.35 0.04 Missed -88.7 Dec. 31 2020 0.28 0.29 0.38 Beat 31.9 Sep. 30 2020 0.10 0.13 -0.10 Missed -177.9 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 03:13 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
5 TSX construction stocks to watch after labor market expansion
In Q3 2022, Badger Infrastructure's gross profit margin rose to 27.4 per cent. On June 21, 2022, SNCL completed its acquisition of Flex Process. In Q2 2022, Stantec Inc.'s revenue grew by 22.9 per cent to C$ 1.1 billion. The construction sector had been adversely impacted by COVID-19...
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc expected to post a loss of 37 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 10. * The Lowell Massachusetts-based company is expected to report a 42.5% decrease in revenue to $3.967 million from $6.9 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is for a loss of 37 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is $9, above its last closing price of $2.69. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.33 -0.32 -0.31 Beat 2.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.34 -0.33 -0.35 Missed -4.5 Dec. 31 2021 -0.24 -0.28 -0.35 Missed -25 Sep. 30 2021 -0.38 -0.38 -0.63 Missed -67.3 Jun. -0.40 -0.40 -20.01 Missed -4,902 30 2021 .5 This summary was machine generated November 8 at 17:23 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
US midterm elections: 5 stocks to explore as nation goes to the polls
Lockheed Martin increased its quarterly dividend rate by seven per cent in Q3. Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) noted a revenue growth of over 11 per cent in Q3 FY22. Revenue of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) rose 26 per cent YoY in Q3 FY22. The investors' focus will likely...
Foxconn to become biggest shareholder in Lordstown Motors with up to $170 million investment
(Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp has agreed a deal under which a Foxconn affiliate will invest up to $170 million in the electric vehicle (EV) maker, making the Taiwanese contract manufacturer its biggest shareholder with a near 20% stake. Foxconn Ventures Pte Ltd will purchase 12.9 million shares on or...
