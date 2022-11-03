8 November 2022 04:29 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Angion Biomedica Corp is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -36 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -44 cents to ​a loss of -27 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes three "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -36 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -27 cents to a low of -44 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise, which is the difference between Wall Street's mean estimate and StarMine's estimate of its highest rated analysts, is positive for the company at 17.39 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $1.5. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $816.67 thousand from $1.46 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -36 cents per share implies a gain of 32.08 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -53 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.46 -0.30 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.43 -0.48 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.62 0.58 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.72 -0.53 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 8 at 04:29 p.m..

