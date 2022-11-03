ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop holiday gift sets from Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury at Sephora's VIB event—hurry before the sale ends!

By Sara Miranda, Reviewed
 5 days ago
Score savings on holiday gift sets during Sephora's Holiday VIB Sale. Reviewed / Ouai / Charlotte Tilbury / Biossance

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Believe it or not, Sephora's Holiday Savings Event is coming and going in the blink of an eye. That said, you only have four more days to get discounts on products from the world’s hottest beauty brands such as Charlotte Tilbury , Sol de Janeiro , Olaplex and more. To help make the shopping process a little less stressful, we at Reviewed gathered a list of all the skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrance and body care gift sets in 2022 that are worth your money. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or in need of a gift for that special someone, you’re sure to find something among these gift boxes. But hurry—don't fret over what to get for too long—the sale ends on Monday, November 7.

