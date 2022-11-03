Score savings on holiday gift sets during Sephora's Holiday VIB Sale. Reviewed / Ouai / Charlotte Tilbury / Biossance

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Believe it or not, Sephora's Holiday Savings Event is coming and going in the blink of an eye. That said, you only have four more days to get discounts on products from the world’s hottest beauty brands such as Charlotte Tilbury , Sol de Janeiro , Olaplex and more. To help make the shopping process a little less stressful, we at Reviewed gathered a list of all the skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrance and body care gift sets in 2022 that are worth your money. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or in need of a gift for that special someone, you’re sure to find something among these gift boxes. But hurry—don't fret over what to get for too long—the sale ends on Monday, November 7.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

► Amazon deals: Get ahead on Black Friday shopping at Amazon with discounts on beauty products from Crest, Revlon, Olaplex, Elemis and more

Shop skincare gift sets

Shop hair care gift sets

Shop fragrance gift sets

Shop makeup gift sets

Shop Sephora Sale Now

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop holiday gift sets from Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury at Sephora's VIB event—hurry before the sale ends!