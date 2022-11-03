Missouri hospital investigated for allegedly refusing emergency abortion

A Missouri hospital is believed to be the first being investigated for possibly breaking federal laws by denying an abortion to a woman facing a medical emergency.

Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox confirmed the agency had launched the investigation into Freeman Hospital West for refusing to help stricken then-mom-to-be Mylissa Farmer.

Farmer, 41, first revealed last month that she’d raced to the hospital’s emergency room on Aug. 2, after her water broke just 17 weeks and five days into her pregnancy.

Tests showed she’d lost all her amniotic fluid and her baby — whom she’d already named Maeve — had “zero” chance of survival, she first told the Springfield News-Leader .

Doctors told her that “awaiting a medical emergency may put her at further risk for maternal mortality,” medical records show. Holding off could also risk her having to get her uterus removed.

Mylissa Farmer, 41, said she was refused an abortion Aug. 2 after her water broke less than 18 weeks into her pregnancy. AP

However, her crisis came just 39 days after Missouri banned abortions in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

Despite her doctors’ grave warnings, they said they were unable to terminate the pregnancy in Missouri because her fetus still had a heartbeat and her condition did not meet their reading of the state’s definition of a medical emergency, she said.

“My doctors said it was an emergency, and I felt it was an emergency,” she told KHN.

Records from that visit say doctors told Farmer that the law supersedes their medical judgment and “contrary to the most appropriate management based (on) my medical opinion, due to the legal language of MO law, we are unable to offer induction of labor at this time.”

“They were telling me to basically get out of the state to get the care that I needed,” Farmer said.

After seeking help at other hospitals — including in neighboring states — she eventually got help in Illinois from a clinic that deemed her case “urgent,” she said.

The investigation is the first one confirmed under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, according to Kaiser Health News (KHN) .

While carried out by the state, the probe was authorized by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, officials confirmed to the outlet.

Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri, appears to be the first under investigation for allegedly denying an abortion during a medical emergency. Freeman Health System

Since the Supreme Court’s divisive Roe ruling , 13 states — including Missouri — have outlawed most abortions.

However, the Biden administration has warned health care providers that treatment must still be offered to pregnant women facing emergency situations, or ones that could develop into such a crisis.

Hospitals and physicians who don’t comply face civil fines and termination from the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Missouri’s abortion ban includes exceptions for medical emergencies, although doctors and hospitals have said they’re unsure exactly what that covers.

Spokeswoman Liz Syer said it’s the hospital’s practice not to comment on patient care. She did not immediately return a request for comment Monday regarding the investigation.

With Post wires