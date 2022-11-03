Read full article on original website
Related
idahobusinessreview.com
A word with CityAge on corporate functions
Idaho Business Review talked with Alon Marcovici, managing director of CityAge, on corporate functions in today’s event climate: Q: What has changed in corporate events post-pandemic? In many ways, a global pandemic proves Thomas L. Friedman’s The World Is Flat theory. It has definitely changed the way people think about gathering to share information or participate in ...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ St. Anthony Community Airport gets makeover
Grant funds in the amount of $1.7 million from Gov. Brad Little's Leading Idaho initiative helped repair and replace sections of badly damaged runway at the small community airport in Saint Anthony in October. The funds were used in conjunction with Idaho Airport Aid Program funding to complete the runway reconstruction and eliminate a safety hazard. The ...
Comments / 0