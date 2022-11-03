The best beauty stocking stuffers under $50 from The Ordinary, Benefit, Supergoop and Tarte

Shopping for a beauty lover? Fill their stocking and makeup bag with The Ordinary, Benefit. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Touchland / Sol de Janeiro / Real Techniques

It's a great time to shop for beauty favorites at great prices —and if there's a beauty lover on your shopping list, we've got the best beauty stocking stuffers around. Even better? They're all under $50—meaningful gifts come in all sizes and don’t need to cost a lot. Below, you’ll find a variety of smaller or more affordable gifts you can add to a stocking, give to a friend or buy as a treat for yourself this season—hey, we don’t judge.

1. This TikTok-famous lip and blush tint from Benefit

Benefit's Benetint adds a rosiness to the cheeks and lips. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Benefit

Earlier this year, Benefit’s Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint had a second coming, thanks to beauty buffs on TikTok. Add this to your loved one’s stocking for a multi-purpose gift that’s sure to please. You have your pick of five red shades that skew more orange- or berry-toned.

$18 at Sephora

2. This trio of sunscreens from Supergoop

Supergoop will keep the skin protected through the seasons. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Supergoop

Sunscreen is a necessity for everyone, every day, and practically every beauty enthusiast will recognize sun care brand Supergoop. This kit contains travel sizes of its three best-selling SPFs for the face or body: the makeup-priming Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, smoothing Mineral Sheerscreen SPF 30 and moisturizing Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50.

$25 at Ulta

3. These colorful scrunchies from lululemon

Lululemon's scunchies keep hair securely tied back. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Lululemon

Great hair ties should keep your hair securely out of your face, whether you’re working out or out and about running errands. For this, gift yourself (or a loved one) this six-pack of thin scrunchies from Lululemon. We adore these hair ties because they’re durable and wear comfortably in the hair or on the wrist. Plus, you can choose from neutral or colorful sets.

$28 at Lululemon

4. This travel-size skincare pack from Tula

This travel-sized set of Tula favorites includes brand favorites. Tula / Reviewed

Skincare brand Tula is having a moment among skincare enthusiasts. The brand’s most popular two products, The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser and 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream , as well as an exfoliating sugar scrub and a brightening Vitamin C serum —are packed together in TSA-approved sizes, and make the ideal companions for any holiday travel plans. They're also the ideal size to drop into the stocking of your favorite jetsetting skincare enthusiast.

$49 at Tula

5. These trendy press-on nails from Olive & June

Olive & June's press-on nails give a polished manicure in no time. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Olive & June

A trip to the nail salon is no longer a necessity to get gorgeous nails. After testing press-on nails , we at Reviewed crowned Olive & June the best because of their easy application process and variety of designs. Depending on your loved one’s style, you can snag a set with a single polish color on them or go with a funky design, like “Neon Lime French” or “Marble Swirls.” You can also choose the length and shape of the nails.

$10 at Olive & June

6. This expert-detangling hair brush from UrTheOne

Move through tangles in a breeze with the UrTheOne hair brush. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / UrTheOne

We’ve tested our share of hair brushes here at Reviewed, and this unsuspecting Amazon find won us over. UrTheOne’s paddle brush is large enough to tackle large swaths of hair at once and it expertly detangles and rids the hair of any little fuzzies or flakes that stick to strands.

$10 at Amazon

7. This vanilla-forward perfume sampler from Sephora

Fragrance connoisseurs will love this set containing five vanilla-scented perfume vials from popular brands. Your giftee has the chance to trial By Rosie Jane’s Dulce Perfume Oil, Floral Street’s Wild Vanilla Orchid, Juliette Has a Gun’s Vanilla Vibes, Nest’s Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil and Skylar’s Vanilla Sky. If there’s one they adore above the rest, you know what to get them next holiday season.

$25 at Sephora

8. This aromatic body care set from Sol de Janeiro

These Sol de Janeiro body care products lead to soft, decadent-smelling skin. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Sol de Janeiro

Inside this kit from beloved body care brand Sol de Janeiro , you’ll find a trio of its best-selling products: the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Brazilian 4 Play Shower Cream-Gel and Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist. All three have the brand’s signature Cheiriosa ‘62 scent with notes of vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio. The decadent aroma alone will win over any giftee.

$30 at Sephora

9. This moisturizing hand cream from Kiehl’s

The Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve moisturized dry, cracked hands. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Kiehl's

We put our hands through a lot, from frequent washing to leaving them exposed in cold, dry weather, so there isn’t a single person who wouldn’t benefit from Reviewed’s favorite hand cream , the Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve. Its creamy formula contains avocado and sesame oils to moisturize, soothe and soften the skin.

$24 at Sephora

10. This celeb-endorsed lip combo from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Kind Words lipstick and lip liner gives a matte, nude-toned pout. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Rare Beauty

Everything Selena Gomez launches via her brand Rare Beauty is an instant hit with fans, and the Kind Words lipstick and lip liner collection was no different. In this travel-size set, you’ll find a mauve-toned waterproof liner to outline and define the lips as well as a matte lipstick to fill them in. Together, these claim to last all day on the lips while providing them with moisture.

$20 at Sephora

11. This cult-favorite beauty sponge from BeautyBlender

The BeautyBlender applies and smooths makeup. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / BeautyBlender

Whether your loved one has never tried the BeautyBlender , or exclusively uses it to apply makeup, this set is a must-buy. Not only does it contain the cult-favorite BeautyBlender makeup sponge, it adds a soap to rid it of makeup and a case to keep it clean and allow it to dry between uses. Many makeup lovers will tell you the sponge is a must for a flawless complexion.

$26 at Ulta

12. This bundle of best-sellers from The Ordinary

The Ordinary's serums tackle different skin concerns. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / The Ordinary

Best known for its serums, The Ordinary put together a trio of its highly rated potions. The kit includes the skin-clearing Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, hydrating Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 and anti-aging Buffett Multi-Peptide Serum.

$31 at Ulta

13. These ultra-soft makeup brushes from Real Techniques

Real Techniques' brushes feel soft against the skin. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Real Techniques

The key to great makeup is having the right tools, which means a set of brushes for the face and eyes that help blend and smooth pigments. The makeup brushes in the Real Techniques Everyday Essentials kit are Reviewed-approved because they’re durable, feel soft against the skin and effectively diffuse liquid and powder products. Along with a makeup sponge, the set includes a brush for foundation, powder, eyeshadow and highlighter, though all are multi-purposeful.

$20 at Ulta

Searching for an eyeshadow-specific kit? Look no further than the brand’s eight-piece Everyday Eye Essentials set that contains brushes for blending in the crease, shading to intensify color on the lid, lining the eyes and combing through lashes.

$20 at Ulta

14. This yummy-smelling hand sanitizer from Touchland

Keep hands cleanly with Touchland sanitizers. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Touchland

You’ve probably never seen a hand sanitizer this luxe before. The best part, though? Touchland offers several fruity and herbaceous scents that’ll actually make de-germing appealing. Choose from aromas like “Vanilla Blossom,” “Pure Lavender,” “Watermelon,” “Berry Bliss” and “Sandalwood,” and add one or two to your loved one’s stocking.

$10 at Sephora

15. This nail grooming kit from Zizzon

This Zizzon kit is essential for at-home manicures. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Zizzon

Let’s talk practicalities: Everyone needs to trim their nails, and many could use a convenient kit filled with everything they need for that at-home manicure. Housed in a compact carrying case, this Zizzon set has everything necessary, including small and larger nail clippers, cuticle trimmers and cosmetic scissors.

$12 at Amazon

16. These skin-perfecting face masks from Sephora Collection

Sephora Collection offers a variety of masks for different skin desires. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Sephora Collection

Who doesn’t love a pampering session? To help your favorite beauty lover take self-care to the next level, grab them a few Sephora Collection Clean Face Masks. The brand offers a variety, each with its own purpose, from “quenching and plumping” to “pore perfecting and smoothing.”

$5.50 at Sephora

17. This best-selling trio from Tarte

Find Tarte's best-sellers in this Shape Tape trio. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte offers three of its highly rated makeup items in this kit that spans face, eyes and lips. Inside, you’ll find a minis of the Reviewed-approved Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, Maneater Mascara and Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm in the pink shade “Rose.” Just make sure you select which shade of concealer you want—the options range from “fair neutral” to “rich.”

$29 at Ulta

18. This scalp-scrubbing brush from Heeta

The Heeta scalp massager gives a thorough shampoo. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Heeta

This product is for anyone in your life that relies on dry shampoo because they dread hair-washing days. Not only will this silicone scrubbing brush from Heeta make shampooing more pleasant, it’ll also rid the scalp of product residue (ahem, the dry shampoo). More than 100,000 Amazon reviewers swear by this tool, and it claims to work for all hair types and lengths.

$8 at Amazon

19. This cute, travel-friendly cosmetic pouch from Bagsmart

Keep your toiletries tidy with this Bagsmart pouch. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Bagsmart

Staying organized while traveling is a feat, but this petite toiletry case from Bagsmart should help, whether you’re putting it in a suitcase or just in your purse. Its size allows its user to bring their cosmetic necessities without overpacking, and it’s available in several neutral colors to suit your giftee’s style. The inside contains a waterproof liner to avoid stains or spills seeping through.

$8 at Amazon

20. This hair brush-cleaning tool from Baoa

This handy tool removes hair from your brush in a cinch. Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Baoa

Perhaps the most random—but life-changing—item on this list is a hair brush cleaner. This tool from Baoa has little prongs that, when you rake them through a hair brush, grab hold of any hair or debris. Lucky for you, they’re sold in a two-pack, so you can hold onto one for yourself and gift the other.

$7 at Amazon

