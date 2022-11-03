ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL star Blake Martinez sells Pokemon card for $672k

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
This is one monster of a sale price.

Las Vegas Raiders player Blake Martinez sold a rare Pokémon card for $672,000, according to reports.

The linebacker auctioned the Pokémon Illustrator Pickachu card from 1998 over the weekend, and it is said to be one of the rarest cards in existence.

The $627,000 sale comes after the card was estimated to be worth as much as $1.5 million weeks earlier.

“Maybe $500,000 to, who knows? Eight-hundred, 1.5 mil.,” the linebacker told the Las Vegas Review Journal before the sale, adding: “It’s crazy. It’s insane to me, one-hundred percent.”

The card from 1998 is a rare find.
Martinez is a linebacker for the Raiders.
Goldin, an auction house, rated the card as 9.5 in gem mint condition.

The card is sometimes referred to as “The Swirllustrator” due to its design.

Martinez, 28, is a massive Pokémon fan and has played everything game that has been released since he was six-years-old, according to ESPN .

The sale is a huge windfall for Martinez, as it is more than half of his $1.1 million yearly football salary.

He has used his windfall from his NFL career to buy up valuable boxes of cards and often posts about Pokémon on social media, the site said.

