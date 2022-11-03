Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Homeless to homeowner: A family is reunited thanks to local homeless nonprofit groups
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Each year, Greenville Homeless Alliance and its partners help countless families find housing, jobs, and self-sufficiency. Nov. 15 at its second annual Ignite Luncheon, it will celebrate success stories like Jessica Lyons, whose journey from homelessness to homeownership was made possible by Greenville community members.
wspa.com
Church of the Covenant HOLIDAY BAZAAR
What if we told you that you can get your holiday shopping done in one place and help others. We are joined by the ladies from the Church of the Covenant in Spartanburg to talk about their Holiday Bazaar.
golaurens.com
Piedmont Agency on Aging in need of items, volunteers for holiday gift bag project
Piedmont Agency on Aging is currently collecting items for the Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Bags project. Over 500 Meals on Wheels clients will receive a gift bag of items in the four-county serving area, including Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda and Laurens Counties. If you or your group are interested in...
wspa.com
Christmas at Biltmore kicks off holiday season
WYFF4.com
Upstate organizations prepare for Thanksgiving distributions
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson Interfaith Ministries is preparing for its Thanksgiving distribution. Sarah Ann Bannister, director of Resource Development, said families receive a bag filled with food to make Thanksgiving dinner including turkey, mac and cheese, beans, corn, cranberry sauce, yams, and cake and frosting. However, Bannister said...
wspa.com
Fashion Trend Tuesday – A Polished Man
Why be a well-dressed man when you can be a polished man! Charles Davis is the owner of “A Polished Man” here in downtown Greenville and joins us for Fashion Trends Tuesday for some gift ideas for the man in your life.
WLOS.com
Sleepout event in Hendersonville raises money, awareness of homeless youths
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tents were set up outside the Historic Henderson County Courthouse in Hendersonville on Friday. About two dozen people will stay there overnight during the 11th annual Sleepout for Homeless Youth Awareness. The event is held by Only Hope WNC, a local nonprofit set up to...
wspa.com
Veterans talk local resources that can help other veterans transition from service to civilian life
Veterans honored at weekend event in the Upstate
Veterans Day is coming up this Friday and a ceremony was in the Upstate to honor past and present members of the military, this past weekend.
WYFF4.com
Kringle Village in Greenville is coming back as a Christmas tradition
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kringle Village in Greenville is coming back as a Christmas tradition.
Police locate vulnerable, missing man in Spartanburg
Spartanburg Police Department said James Waters was located safely at his home.
FOX Carolina
Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg bakery with a rich backstory made the annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This is the fourth time the business has been mentioned. The sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes, earned a spot under the ‘food gifts’ section. Caroline’s...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greenville, SC
Situated between Atlanta and Charlotte is the stunning city of Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville is the seat of Greenville County and is recognized as the sixth-largest city in the state. The city is surrounded by several business districts, which contributes to the area’s lively atmosphere. You’ll also find a...
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
wspa.com
High School Red Zone Top Plays
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health eliminates positions following issues from pandemic
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health confirmed that positions at the company were recently eliminated because of the negative pressures that the pandemic put on operations and finances. Officials said 55 executive and management positions were removed from their workforce of nearly 29,000. “Across the country, many healthcare organizations...
wspa.com
7Weather Forecast
HOA concerned about security at Greenville Country Music Festival
One of Greenville's biggest music festivals is starting tomorrow, but the event is now getting some backlash from people who leave nearby.
wspa.com
Monday Forecast: Nov. 7
