Kenner, LA

WDSU

Kenner police investigate bomb threat at polling location

KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is investigating a bomb threat made at Kenner Discovery on Tuesday morning. Kenner police confirmed that the school is a polling location. The building has been evacuated. People who normally vote at Kenner Discovery are now asked to go vote at 200...
KENNER, LA
wbrz.com

One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon

INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Suspended NOPD lieutenant under federal investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI has launched an investigation into a former New Orleans police captain who was the subject of a series of Fox 8 investigations. Sources tell Fox 8 the FBI is looking into Sabrina Richardson, amid questions about possible payroll fraud. Sources say Richardson is one...
WWL

Driver arrested in Frenchmen St. crash caught on video

NEW ORLEANS — The dust was still settling Monday outside of Café Negril on Frenchmen Street, where Friday night a car crashed into the parklet outside. “It was pretty crazy,” Jim Croswell who was nearby said. “I don’t know what was going on but the guy seemed pretty angry,”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

