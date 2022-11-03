Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDSU
Kenner police investigate bomb threat at polling location
KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is investigating a bomb threat made at Kenner Discovery on Tuesday morning. Kenner police confirmed that the school is a polling location. The building has been evacuated. People who normally vote at Kenner Discovery are now asked to go vote at 200...
Three arrested in connection to St. Tammany Parish fair shooting
Three people are in custody in connection to a shooting outside the St. Tammany Parish fair last month.
WATCH: “We need help!” NOPD searches for suspect caught on video in midst of Bywater armed robbery
New Orleans police have released footage of an armed robbery over the weekend with hopes to identify the person believed to be responsible.
NOPD searches for CBD burglary suspect caught on doorbell camera
Police say an unidentified man was caught on surveillance camera entering a building in the 400 block of Gravier Street.
wbrz.com
One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon
INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Suspended NOPD lieutenant under federal investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI has launched an investigation into a former New Orleans police captain who was the subject of a series of Fox 8 investigations. Sources tell Fox 8 the FBI is looking into Sabrina Richardson, amid questions about possible payroll fraud. Sources say Richardson is one...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for suspects in French Quarter shooting that injured 1
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for suspects wanted in a robbery that turned violent on Oct. 29. According to police, the four pictured male suspects reportedly accompanied the victim to the riverfront, where the suspects are being accused of attempting to rob him at gunpoint. A...
Deputy with Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested, officials say
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged on Monday, Nov. 7, according to officials. A spokesman with APSO said Adam Sylve faces four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. Sylve is accused...
Driver arrested in Frenchmen St. crash caught on video
NEW ORLEANS — The dust was still settling Monday outside of Café Negril on Frenchmen Street, where Friday night a car crashed into the parklet outside. “It was pretty crazy,” Jim Croswell who was nearby said. “I don’t know what was going on but the guy seemed pretty angry,”
fox8live.com
Roller Derby practice derailed by young armed robbers at Crescent Park
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The head coach of a New Orleans roller derby team jumped into action when the mother of one of her players was robbed at gunpoint. “I had never ripped off my skates so fast in my life,” says Crystal Hayes, head coach of the Crescent City Crushers.
Two arrested, accused of burglarizing St. James Parish industrial site
Deputies say early Saturday morning they responded to a call of suspicious activity at a Convent industrial site.
houmatimes.com
TPSO has a man in custody in connection with a Rape and Kidnapping of Terrebonne resident
Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody in connection with a Rape and Kidnapping of a Terrebonne resident. Francisco Gutierrez-Valle, 32, of Houma, was apprehended on outstanding warrants for the Terrebonne Parish investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
WDSU
$51 million awarded to victim's family in Lamborghini fatal Uptown crash
A man convicted for driving a Lamborghini drunk and killing his female passenger in New Orleans in 2016 will have to pay the victim's family $51 million. A jury in Orleans Parish Civil Court announced on Monday that Jason Adams would have to pay the family the multi-million dollar settlement for the fatal accident.
WDSU
New trash contracts begin for residents stretching from Lakeview to New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Two new trash contracts began in the city of New Orleans on Monday. IV Waste and Waste Pro have officially taken over trash and recycling pick-ups from Metro Service Group, which filed for bankruptcy last month. IV Waste will handle collections in Gentilly, Lakeview and parts...
Man left paralyzed from New Orleans armed robbery seeking justice
A mother and son are calling on the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office to move a juvenile offender to adult court.
NOLA.com
New Orleans deputy accused of stealing coworker's debit card, paying Entergy, Cox bills
An Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was booked last week with counts of malfeasance in office, identity theft and access device fraud after allegedly stealing an Sheriff's Office nurse's debit card and using it to pay utility bills. Brittany E. Spencer White, 37, took an ID and debit card out...
Chalmette traffic stop lands Harvey man in prison on several drug and weapon charges
Deputies say Williams struck a St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office unit while refusing to stop.
WWL-TV
Five shootings across New Orleans this weekend; three juveniles among the victims
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a string of shootings that happened across the New Orleans area on Saturday and early Sunday morning. Six shootings occurred in the city in the hours between noon Saturday and just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Victims in three of the shootings were juveniles.
fox8live.com
Suspects watched man buy PS5 in New Orleans, broke into his car, stole it immediately, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two men accused of breaking into someone’s car and stealing a PlayStation 5. It happened on Fri., Nov. 4 in the 3900 block of Behrman Place, according to a New Orleans Police Department release. The victim told police he...
Rash of robberies in New Orleans Sunday
Cops report a series of armed robberies across the city of New Orleans Sunday and into Monday. It started around 7:30am, when a man with a gun tried to rob a man in the 200 block of South Broad Street.
Comments / 0