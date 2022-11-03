Rihanna to put Johnny Depp in Savage X Fenty show and fans are pissed: ‘She can’t be serious’

More like Savage-d.

Actor Johnny Depp will reportedly make a guest appearance at Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty fashion show , and the singer’s fans are sounding off.

“Rihanna can’t be serious?” one angry fan tweeted . “With all these beautiful and unproblematic men in Hollywood, Johnny Depp is the one that appeals to you the most?”

“Rihanna inviting Johnny Depp to her show is so, so f–king weird. Not a single billionaire on this planet with decency and she’s keeping up the trend sadly,” another disappointed Twitter user complained .

Depp, 59, was recently in the spotlight over his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard ; a Virginia jury awarded the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor with more than $10 million, finding that Heard harmed his reputation and career with claims of domestic abuse.

Still, many Rihanna fans expressed displeasure over the decision to include Depp in her show. The singer, 34, survived a widely publicized partner abuse incident .

rihanna going out of her way to, like, rehabilitate the image of a domestic abuser and rapist is fucking crazy cause the hell is johnny depp, a rapidly decaying corpse, going to do at a LINGERIE SHOW? but even past all that does she even know her audience? — sk (@kirkxxs) November 3, 2022

Rihanna is fr so weird for bringing Johnny Depp into her show. NO ONE was talking about this man until the trial. the ONLY reason he’s relevant is for beating women. like where is her head — LIL BITCH (@bitch_rights) November 3, 2022

“Hope Rihanna knows the same people supporting Johnny Depp also support Chris Brown and his lies of her hitting him first OR they weaponize her abuse photo to discredit Amber. Can’t believe she’s this much of a bird,” one fan wrote .

For some fans, their outrage is less about the allegations against Depp, and more about his raffish appearance in recent months .

Rihanna really saw a man that hasn’t used shampoo in months and put him in a fashion show I can’t — Bad Johnny Depp Takes (@baddepptakes) November 3, 2022

if a pic of johnny depp in lingerie ever gets through my vision I'll need rihanna to compensate me with 2 billion dollars — ggedon (@swisleys) November 3, 2022

the thing about casting johnny depp in a fashion show is that he's very much ugly and not aligned with the brand. just bloated and crusty and gross. so the only reason to do it would be that you're going out of your way to be "controversial" and nasty — hot girl midsommar (@verymimi) November 3, 2022

rihanna having johnny depp in a show, disney making a tiktok hercules, Imma go back to sleep — urohs (@urohs_) November 3, 2022

However, according to Page Six , Depp won’t be strolling the runway in lingerie, but instead will make a cameo in one of the show’s “star” moments; past appearances have included Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.

Other celebs featured in the show this year include models Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk, and actors Winston Duke, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marsai Martin and Taraji P. Henson.

This year’s Savage X Fenty show will debut on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 9.

After a relatively quiet period, Rihanna has been making headlines again, releasing her first new song in six years as part of the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, and booking the halftime show at the upcoming Super Bowl in Phoenix.

