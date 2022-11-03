Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
WIS-TV
Families Helping Families 2022: Goal to help 4,000 families across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families is returning for the 32nd year of helping the Midlands during the holiday season. Every year the initiative connects families with needed supplies, gifts, clothes, and other essentials during Christmas. This year’s goal is to help 4,000 families. Families are referred through...
WIS-TV
RCSD finds missing Hopkins teen
HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was located safely Monday afternoon. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hopkins teen. RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 leaving her home on Lomis Court. Anyone with information about...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local Stage Play aims to share inspirational Message
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Walking on Water productions will be unveiling its newest stage play entitled “The world you left behind.” The inspirational stage play is a story of secrets and forgiveness and is heading to the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College beginning Friday, November 11th. Tickets...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Soda City Jeep Club hosting Toys for Tots drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local jeep club is teaming up with the United States Marines Guard to host a Toys for Tots drive. Toys from the drive will help to bring a smile to a child for Christmas. Gently used toys, brand new toys and even monetary donations can...
WIS-TV
Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays. Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.
WIS-TV
Community garden opens as habitat for Columbia pollinators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pollinator garden near downtown Columbia celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 2513 Gervais Street on Saturday. “Columbia Green usually gives money to other groups to do these kinds of projects. And we decided we wanted to try to do one ourselves. And this was the result,” said Trace Ballou, president of the Columbia Green 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
WIS-TV
Officials say RSV cases at bay but flu still on the rise
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While cases of COVID are still being reported -- RSV and flu cases have soared throughout the US this year in comparison to this time last year. Two local schools turned to online learning following a reported increased level of illnesses in the bodies of students.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Rd in Elgin, S.C. The motorcycle was headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit an SUV. The driver of the motorcycle...
WIS-TV
Blythewood woman charged for preparing false tax return
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) for assisting in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. According to officials, Bridgette Frederick was arrested on Friday for an incident that occurred in 2019. Officials say Frederick filed a sales tax return for her husband’s funeral home in June...
WIS-TV
Benedict College marching band to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction is performing in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This will be the first parade appearance of the band. Out of more than 100 applicants, the band was selected to perform alongside nine other bands for the...
WIS-TV
Two dead after motorcycle collision in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a motorcycle collision on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m., roughly 6 miles north of Elgin. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, a 2000 Harley Davidson...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police overnight standoff ends with man arrested, remains behind bars
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested 34-year-old Devon Michael Franklin after a multiple-hour standoff on Friday, Nov. 4 with officers. The standoff started on Nov. 3 when authorities received reports of a man with a suspected gun. Franklin is charged with three counts of pointing...
WIS-TV
Fugitive arrested in New York in Columbia murder investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a fugitive suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2018 deadly shooting. Dashawn T. Muldrow, 21, was captured in Albany, NY, and extradited back to Columbia by a CPD member of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and an investigator.
WIS-TV
CPD arrests teen suspect in deadly shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a teen suspect is in custody in a deadly shooting. CPD said Sharquis K. O’Neal, 18, is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Investigators said the arrest comes in connection to a shooting on Nov. 3 involving a 20-year-old on Sycamore Ave. CPD said the victim and the suspect were friends.
WIS-TV
One person taken to hospital after early morning shooting, say investigators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officials say deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Wynn Way. When deputies arrived at the scene,...
WIS-TV
Gamecocks Women’s Soccer wins SEC championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday afternoon the Gamecocks became the SEC champions. The women’s soccer team defeated the #3 ranked Alabama in a 1-0 game at the SEC tournament. Sunday’s game secured an automatic entry into the NCAA Soccer tournament. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
WIS-TV
Delaware St. holds off South Carolina St. in OT, wins 27-24
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Charles Peeler picked off a Tyrece Nick pass in overtime, Nathan Wilson kicked a 23-yard game-winning field goal and Delaware State withstood a South Carolina State fourth-quarter comeback to take a 27-24 victory on Saturday. Nick found Jordan Smith from 19 yards out with :48 left...
