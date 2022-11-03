COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pollinator garden near downtown Columbia celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 2513 Gervais Street on Saturday. “Columbia Green usually gives money to other groups to do these kinds of projects. And we decided we wanted to try to do one ourselves. And this was the result,” said Trace Ballou, president of the Columbia Green 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO