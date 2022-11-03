ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

RCSD finds missing Hopkins teen

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was located safely Monday afternoon. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hopkins teen. RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 leaving her home on Lomis Court. Anyone with information about...
HOPKINS, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Local Stage Play aims to share inspirational Message

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Walking on Water productions will be unveiling its newest stage play entitled “The world you left behind.” The inspirational stage play is a story of secrets and forgiveness and is heading to the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College beginning Friday, November 11th. Tickets...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays. Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Community garden opens as habitat for Columbia pollinators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pollinator garden near downtown Columbia celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 2513 Gervais Street on Saturday. “Columbia Green usually gives money to other groups to do these kinds of projects. And we decided we wanted to try to do one ourselves. And this was the result,” said Trace Ballou, president of the Columbia Green 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Officials say RSV cases at bay but flu still on the rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While cases of COVID are still being reported -- RSV and flu cases have soared throughout the US this year in comparison to this time last year. Two local schools turned to online learning following a reported increased level of illnesses in the bodies of students.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Blythewood woman charged for preparing false tax return

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) for assisting in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. According to officials, Bridgette Frederick was arrested on Friday for an incident that occurred in 2019. Officials say Frederick filed a sales tax return for her husband’s funeral home in June...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Two dead after motorcycle collision in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a motorcycle collision on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m., roughly 6 miles north of Elgin. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, a 2000 Harley Davidson...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Fugitive arrested in New York in Columbia murder investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a fugitive suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2018 deadly shooting. Dashawn T. Muldrow, 21, was captured in Albany, NY, and extradited back to Columbia by a CPD member of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and an investigator.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

CPD arrests teen suspect in deadly shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a teen suspect is in custody in a deadly shooting. CPD said Sharquis K. O’Neal, 18, is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Investigators said the arrest comes in connection to a shooting on Nov. 3 involving a 20-year-old on Sycamore Ave. CPD said the victim and the suspect were friends.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks Women’s Soccer wins SEC championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday afternoon the Gamecocks became the SEC champions. The women’s soccer team defeated the #3 ranked Alabama in a 1-0 game at the SEC tournament. Sunday’s game secured an automatic entry into the NCAA Soccer tournament. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Delaware St. holds off South Carolina St. in OT, wins 27-24

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Charles Peeler picked off a Tyrece Nick pass in overtime, Nathan Wilson kicked a 23-yard game-winning field goal and Delaware State withstood a South Carolina State fourth-quarter comeback to take a 27-24 victory on Saturday. Nick found Jordan Smith from 19 yards out with :48 left...
ORANGEBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy