Austin, TX

Person of interest identified in UT Austin student kidnapping

By Fox News
 5 days ago

Austin police have identified a person of interest in the University of Texas student kidnapping earlier this week.

One photo released shows the person of interest, another a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.

On Sunday, Austin police officers responded to a call regarding an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student sometime after 4 a.m.

Both Austin and UT police officers responded to the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

The student was not severely injured when she escaped a few blocks away, FOX 7 Austin reports. She was grabbed and thrown into the car. Her screams were reportedly heard by nearby private security officers.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

Austin Police Department
