Fox5 KVVU
How to track your ballot for the 2022 midterm election in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the 2022 midterm election just around the corner, you can track your vote as it is processed by the state. BallotTrax allows you to enter your information and track your ballot after you vote. Here’s what you need to do to track your ballot:...
Republican April Becker leads Democrat Susie Lee in CD3 race, poll shows
Republican April Becker's campaign for Congress gained a foothold and she took a lead as Republicans emphasized the economy in contests against Democratic incumbents. Now she's on the verge of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.
knpr
How is Southern Nevada dealing with disruptive poll watchers?
They’re known as “poll watchers” or “election observers.”. They’re self-appointed people whose professed goal is to observe and monitor elections without violating voter privacy or disrupting elections. Some say they’re watching to prevent election theft —the disproven claim that the election of Joe Biden was...
Real News Network
Union workers are mobilizing to turn the tide in Nevada’s elections
Things are heating up in Nevada ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A Republican victory in the state could end up flipping the Senate, and undermine the Democrats’ federal agenda for years to come. That’s why union workers are mobilizing to turn the tide in their state. Culinary Workers Union Local 226 has been leading the charge. 400 Local 226 canvassers have knocked on 800,000 doors across the state, and reached over half of Nevada’s Black and Latinx workers, along with over a third of its AAPI voters. Local 226 is an affiliate of UNITE HERE, which represents 300,000 hospitality workers in the US and Canada. The Real News Network correspondent Jaisal Noor covers UNITE HERE’s efforts from the ground in Nevada.
When will it end? Election Day in Nevada just won’t go away
Tomorrow is Election Day, but how long will it take until we know who wins? The maddening wait to see election results will be different from the 2020 election -- potentially, faster.
Fox5 KVVU
What are Steve Sisolak, Joe Lombardo doing about catalytic converter thefts?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed two new bills to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts. One of the measures makes it illegal for anyone to buy a catalytic converter from anyone other than “licensed auto dismantlers or dealers.”. With thefts on the rise in Nevada,...
For Northern Nevada printer, trashing campaign mailers means they’re still working
In an age where more and more aspects of life are becoming paperless, there’s one paper product that remains as ubiquitous as ever — the election mailer. The post For Northern Nevada printer, trashing campaign mailers means they’re still working appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Says Less Than 6 months to get your REAL ID - The deadline is May 3, 2023
Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?. " Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."
pvtimes.com
ACLU: Gun-toting GOP official kicked observer out of Nye ballot counting
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Tuesday that it filed a complaint with the Nevada secretary of state requesting an investigation into “coordinated partisan election administration efforts in Nye County” after one of the group’s observers was removed last week from an observation room by a person openly carrying a gun.
NBC News
Culinary Workers Union going door to door in Nevada on behalf of Democratic candidates
In Nevada, the race between Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt is close. The powerful political force, the Culinary Workers Union, is stumping on behalf of Democratic candidates, going door to door. Many say affordability is the most important issue to them. Republicans are hoping economic issues will tip the final result in their favor on election night.Nov. 5, 2022.
Nevada gov's aides: Ex-prisons chief asked $1M to stay quiet
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s former state prisons director alleged Friday that before forcing him to resign more than a month ago, aides to the Democratic governor now seeking reelection wanted him to reshape accounts of a convicted bombmaker’s escape that went unreported for four days. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chief-of-staff, Yvanna Cancela, responded by accusing ex-state Department of Corrections chief Charles Daniels of attempting “a political shakedown for more than $1 million taxpayer dollars” with a threat of going public and filing costly and time-consuming litigation. “The governor’s office and the state will not have this matter politicized,” Cancela said in a three-page statement. “To date, Daniels has not filed a legal claim,” it said. Sisolak press aide Meghin Delaney provided a copy of an Oct. 28 letter from Daniels’ attorney, Craig Marquiz, to state officials seeking “an amicable solution” amounting to seven years’ worth of Daniels’ $150,000-per-year salary, or $1.05 million.
mynews4.com
Nevada man upset that father's killer could be released from prison after being paroled
Lovelock, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A California woman who was sentenced to life in prison without parole could soon get out. The victim's son, who lives in Nevada, believes she should stay behind bars because she doesn't deserve freedom. Laura Troiani got five Marines in San...
mynews4.com
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes
Heavy snowfall Sunday night into Wednesday morning will make travel difficult on area mountain passes. As of Monday morning, chain controls are required on the following highways and interstates:. California. 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. US-50: Kyburz to Meyers, Glenbrook to SR-28 to Carson City.
Dangerous Cities in Nevada
Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
mynews4.com
Oregonians decide on strict gun control at the polls Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Three days away from election day, there is one measure that could substantially change gun laws in the state of Oregon: Measure 114. If passed, it will be one of the strictest gun control measures in the country. According to police, at least 997 shootings...
Advocate
Nevada GOP Attorney General Candidate Defends Use of Anti-Trans Slur
Sigal Chattah, the Republican nominee for Nevada attorney general, is defending and doubling down on her use of an anti-transgender slur. In late September, Chattah drew criticism for using the t word (The Advocate won’t use the full term, but be warned, it’s used in the video below) and for saying there should be “a lot less” trans people. Then recently, Las Vegas TV interviewer Brian Loftus asked her about her use of the term, which she has defended because, she said, it’s used in books and movies.
Final day of early voting wraps up across Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the final day of early voting, 8 News Now took a closer look at some of the busiest locations across the valley ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Desert Breeze Community Center had a steady stream of people and long lines were noticeable at the Centennial Center […]
Courthouse News Service
Murder of journalist tests the limits of Nevada’s shield law
(CN) — On Oct. 3, 2022, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found journalist Jeff German stabbed to death in his driveway. His murder shook the staff of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German earned a respected reputation for tenacious reporting and, among others, protecting his sources. According to...
Fox5 KVVU
How did political campaigns get your phone number? How to stop pesky elections texts, calls
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -More money than ever has been spent in electronic advertising in the 2022 election season, and campaign and data privacy experts explain how exactly all those campaigns, political action committees and advocacy groups got your phone number to send you all those texts. States like Nevada,...
Fox5 KVVU
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
