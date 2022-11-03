Read full article on original website
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
NBC Miami
Report: Nets Owner Joe Tsai Urged to Halt Intended Hire of Ime Udoka
Report: Nets owner Joe Tsai urged to halt hire of Celtics’ Udoka originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. After the Brooklyn Nets moved on from former head coach Steve Nash, the team reportedly turned to Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka as their lead candidate to take over. However, Nets...
Adam Zimmer's death details revealed; docs say coach had 'bruising or blood pooling around his eye'
Details surrounding Adam Zimmer's death were revealed in a court filing on Monday. The football coach died at 38 last week at his home in Minnesota.
Boomer Esiason suggests how Giants should handle Xavier McKinney injury situation
On Monday, New York Giants fans learned that Xavier McKinney would be sidelined " a few weeks ," following an ATV accident that occurred while vacationing in Cabo. On Tuesday, Boomer Esiason made a suggestion to "Big Blue" for how to handle the situation. "It’s his fault. It’s his responsibility,”...
Only 11 schools still have a legit shot to make the College Football Playoff
Thanks to our first weekend of college football chaos, we are down to about a dozen teams with real playoff hopes.
NBC Miami
Chiefs-Chargers Flexed Into Week 11 Sunday Night Football
Chiefs-Chargers flexed into Week 11 Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Lightning will strike twice on Sunday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers will be featured on NBC’s primetime showcase in back-to-back weeks after the NFL made its first flex decision of the 2022 season. The...
How To Watch Monday Night Football Live Without Cable (2022)
Monday is the start of the work week but the end of the NFL week, so you can look forward
