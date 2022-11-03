ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Report: Nets Owner Joe Tsai Urged to Halt Intended Hire of Ime Udoka

Report: Nets owner Joe Tsai urged to halt hire of Celtics’ Udoka originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. After the Brooklyn Nets moved on from former head coach Steve Nash, the team reportedly turned to Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka as their lead candidate to take over. However, Nets...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Miami

Chiefs-Chargers Flexed Into Week 11 Sunday Night Football

Chiefs-Chargers flexed into Week 11 Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Lightning will strike twice on Sunday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers will be featured on NBC’s primetime showcase in back-to-back weeks after the NFL made its first flex decision of the 2022 season. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy