KIMA TV
Plummeting temperatures expected to reach the teens this week in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – Temperatures are expected to plummet this week, with lows reaching 16 degrees. Colder and drier air will be moving in from the north, according to our stromtracker and meteorologist, Mike McCabe. As a result, Yakima will experience a significant temperature drop for the week. Starting Tuesday,...
KIMA TV
Yakima Police making more stops to change driving behaviors
One of the basic duties of a police officer is enforcing traffic laws. "Every police officer is a traffic officer. That's one of our mainstays in policing," said Yakima Police captain Jay Seely. For Yakima Police officers, enforcing traffic laws has always been part of the job description. Now, it's...
KIMA TV
Yakima house fire results in at least $150k in damages, YFD says
YAKIMA-- A Yakima house fire left between $150,000 to $175,000 in damages over the weekend, Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says. On Saturday Nov. 5, firefighters responded to an electrical fire at 1:27 a.m. The house was located in the 1600 block of S. 15th Ave. YFD says there were no...
KIMA TV
Police are asking for help in locating a suspect involved in a homicide at the Yakima Inn
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in the Yakima Inn shooting that took the life of a 31-year-old woman a few weeks ago. The photo shared by police shows Cesar J. Sanchez who is wanted on a warrant for homicide and kidnapping. They are...
KIMA TV
Six local veterans honored with Quilts of Valor
SUNNYSIDE -- Six local veterans who served in the Korean War between 1950 and 1953 were honored today with quilts. They're known as Quilts of Valor and are a symbol of comfort and recognition of sacrifices that veterans have made. The quilts came about in 2003 and have since been...
KIMA TV
Deputies make several arrests, recover stolen vehicles
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office had an unexpected, eventful Saturday night. What started as an animal complaint, lead to four warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, one recovered stolen vehicle and one recovered big Tex dump trailer, according to BCSO. Officials said...
KIMA TV
Local voter turnout lagging; election leaders see trend in last-minute ballot returns
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The clock is ticking - voters have less than 48 hours to cast their vote for the upcoming election. Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton said 26% of ballots have been returned as of Friday, Nov. 4 which is less than years past. "We're running behind, but...
KIMA TV
Sunnyside police chief fired and commander placed on paid leave following investigations
SUNNYSIDE -- Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba has fired police chief Albert Escalera and placed commander Scott Bailey on paid administrative leave. Chief Escalera has been working at the Sunnyside Police Department since 2014. In a statement, Alba says the decision was made following a recent increase in crime, officer-involved...
KIMA TV
Wapato Middle School on lockdown Friday after multiple reports of school shooting threats
WAPATO -- We're receiving new information after Wapato Middle School was placed on lockdown earlier this week. Wapato Police responded to the middle school on Friday after multiple reports were made about a person waving a gun in the parking lot threatening to "shoot up the school." Yakima County Sheriff’s...
