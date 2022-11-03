ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

Plummeting temperatures expected to reach the teens this week in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – Temperatures are expected to plummet this week, with lows reaching 16 degrees. Colder and drier air will be moving in from the north, according to our stromtracker and meteorologist, Mike McCabe. As a result, Yakima will experience a significant temperature drop for the week. Starting Tuesday,...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Police making more stops to change driving behaviors

One of the basic duties of a police officer is enforcing traffic laws. "Every police officer is a traffic officer. That's one of our mainstays in policing," said Yakima Police captain Jay Seely. For Yakima Police officers, enforcing traffic laws has always been part of the job description. Now, it's...
KIMA TV

Yakima house fire results in at least $150k in damages, YFD says

YAKIMA-- A Yakima house fire left between $150,000 to $175,000 in damages over the weekend, Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says. On Saturday Nov. 5, firefighters responded to an electrical fire at 1:27 a.m. The house was located in the 1600 block of S. 15th Ave. YFD says there were no...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Six local veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

SUNNYSIDE -- Six local veterans who served in the Korean War between 1950 and 1953 were honored today with quilts. They're known as Quilts of Valor and are a symbol of comfort and recognition of sacrifices that veterans have made. The quilts came about in 2003 and have since been...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KIMA TV

Deputies make several arrests, recover stolen vehicles

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office had an unexpected, eventful Saturday night. What started as an animal complaint, lead to four warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, one recovered stolen vehicle and one recovered big Tex dump trailer, according to BCSO. Officials said...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

