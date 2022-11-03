Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Suspected Identity Thief Faces More Charges After Crash in Santa Rosa
An identity theft suspect is behind bars after crashing his vehicle in Santa Rosa. Police say Jesse Salter crashed into a pole early Sunday morning, then left his vehicle behind and walked away. He was arrested at his apartment less than a half-hour later. Salter was initially wanted for no-showing court to face forgery and identity theft charges. But, now he’s facing more charges, because police found two-ounces of meth inside his vehicle and believe he was planning to sell it.
mendofever.com
Shots Fired Window Hit, Employee Under The Influence – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.04.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Former Santa Rosa Doctor Convicted by Federal Jury on Charges in Overdose Death
A former Santa Rosa doctor has been convicted after a patient overdosed and died. Thomas McNeese Keller was convicted last week by a federal jury of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need. However, the jury could not reach a verdict on six other related counts. Keller had repeatedly prescribed opioid oxycodone, as well as other strong and addictive drugs to a patient in dosages that “far exceeded the usual course of professional practice and was for no legitimate medical need.” The patient died of an oxycodone overdose, along with other drugs. A date hasn’t been set for sentencing but Keller could get over 20 years in prison.
mendofever.com
K9 Shot With Pellet Or BB Gun, Subjects Setting Up Camp In Rail Car – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.03.2022
Suspected DUI crash kills one in Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that […]
mendofever.com
Subject Started Fire, Stolen Shower Head And Light Fixture – Ukiah Police Logs 11.04.2022
ksro.com
Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash in Cloverdale
A man is behind bars and facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly DUI crash in Cloverdale. A passenger was thrown from the suspect’s vehicle after he crashed into a tree on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the suspect and another passenger ran away from the scene following the crash. The suspected driver already has multiple misdemeanor DUI convictions dating back seven years.
ksro.com
Man Charged for Home Break-In in Rincon Valley That Occurred in July
A man is facing several more charges in connection with an alleged home break-in in Rincon Valley back in July. 36-year-old Adam Richardson was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of residential burglary, vehicle theft, identity theft, possessing multiple pieces of personal information from multiple people, possessing burglary tools, and drug-related charges. He had a prior arrest on suspicion of possessing stolen property from the home. Santa Rosa police searched Richardson while arresting him, and found a key to the house. He’s being held on 300-thousand-dollars bail.
ksro.com
Billboards Posted in Sonoma County Warning of Fentanyl Dangers
Billboards warning of the dangers of fentanyl use are going up across Sonoma County. The public service outreach campaign is a joint effort between the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program, and the FDA. The agencies are trying to lower the number of deaths caused by the opioid. The D.A.’s Office says there have been 63 fentanyl-related deaths reported in Sonoma County this year. There were just four fentanyl-related deaths in the county in 2017, and 105 last year.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Booked in County Jail After Deputies Allegedly Find Him Intoxicated and Siphoning Gas
On 10-31-2022 at 5:26 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched regarding a subject...
The Mendocino Voice
Driver dies in solo wreck Saturday evening near Anderson Valley
MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/22 — A 30-year-old man from Santa Rosa died Saturday evening in a solo crash on Highway 128, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim has not yet been publicly identified, but officers said in a press release Sunday afternoon that he was driving a 2011 Lexus.
North Bay woman goes missing during drive to Oregon
COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard from Sunday night at about 10:05 p.m. […]
beckersasc.com
California pain physician convicted of illegal drug distribution
Thomas Keller, MD, was convicted on four counts for distribution of controlled substances out of his Santa Rosa, Calif.-based pain management practice, the Northern District of California U.S. Attorney's office said Nov. 4. Dr. Keller distributed substances including oxycodone, carisoprodol and diazepam outside the scope of his professional practice. Dr....
theava.com
The Ukiah Police Chief Saga
The unofficial word is that former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich won’t face any criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a woman’s criminal complaint that he abused her in some fashion. “Local investigators believe there is no evidence of any criminal act but his conduct as police...
Santa Rosa doctor convicted after patient overdosed and died
SANTA ROSA -- A federal jury on Thursday convicted a former physician with illegally prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances, United States attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Friday.Thomas Keller, 75, was convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances outside the scope of his professional practice and without a legitimate medical need, prosecutors said.The jury was unable to reach a verdict on six additional counts.Prosecutors said Keller was a Santa Rosa resident and a licensed physician who ran a pain management practice in Santa Rosa when he was indicted in 2018.Keller was accused of repeatedly prescribing the opioid oxycodone and other strong and addictive drugs to his patient in doses that far exceeded the usual course of professional practice and that was not for a legitimate medical need.Evidence at trial showed Keller prescribed oxycodone, diazepam and carisoprodol to a woman who overdosed and died, according to prosecutors.
ksro.com
Petaluma House Fire Damages Attic and One Other Room
A home in Petaluma is being repaired following a weekend fire. The Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District says the blaze started where a recently used barbecue grill and a pile of wood was kept at the west Petaluma home just before 2 a.m. yesterday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials said the flames spread to a gazebo and eventually advanced up to the attic of the house on Chrisdumar Lane near Marshall Avenue. No injuries were reported.
2 arrested in connection with October shooting in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Santa Rosa have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting that injured two people in late October. Marcell Battiest, 28, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, and Valerie Saenz, 25, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of […]
mendofever.com
An Unknown Projectile Damaged a Window on the Mendocino County Coast—Was It a Meteorite?
On the night of Friday, November 5, 2022, Fort Bragg Police officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots striking the window of a Fort Bragg residence. After investigators examined the damage and gathered statements from witnesses, Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka told us the projectile that damaged a window of a home on Azaela Way was most definitely not a bullet.
3 arrested after person robbed at gunpoint in Rohnert Park
ROHNERT PARK -- A man and two teenage boys ages 16 and 17 were arrested following an armed robbery in Rohnert Park.On Friday morning, the victim told officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) that the robbery happened the night before after the victim had left a party in the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old. The suspect drove the victim a short distance and then produced a handgun, demanding the victim's bag which had an undisclosed amount of money.RPDPS investigators did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim.On Saturday, investigators determined...
mendofever.com
Twenty People In A Red Truck, Theft Of Package – Ukiah Police Logs 11.02.2022
