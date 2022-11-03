Read full article on original website
wakoradio.com
LADY BRAVES TAKE TWO FROM MISS SALUKIS
In a Lawrence County junior high girls basketball battle Monday night in Bridgeport, the Parkview Lady Braves won both games against the host Red Hill Miss Salukis. They captured the 7th grade contest 45-10 and won the 8th grade game 27-11. Both teams return to action Thursday-the Lady Braves will host Marshall while the Miss Salukis will play at Mt Carmel (St Marys).
pcpatriot.com
Secrist verbally commits to Indiana State
Pulaski County Lady Cougar Keslyn Secrist has verbally committed to Indiana State to play college basketball for the Sycamores. Indiana State competes in the Missouri Valley Conference. Secrist, a senior this year for the Lady Cougars, finished last season being named on the Class 4 All-State Team. Earlier in last...
fightingillini.com
#23 Illini Open Season Monday vs. EIU
#23 ILLINOIS (0-0) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-0) Television ESPNU (Jordan Bernfield & Jon Crispin) Pregame Press Conference Coach Underwood (Nov. 4) Illinois Probable Starters (stats listed are from 2021-22 season) Pos. No. Name Ht. Wt. Yr. PPG RPG APG Note. G 1 Skyy Clark 6-3 200 Fr. – – –...
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS-AM 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -32, O/U 134. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini. Head...
Effingham Radio
Former Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class And Effingham County Native Keith Tipsword Returning Home
More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is coming home. Tipsword was a Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class aboard the USS West Virginia. during the attack of Pearl Harbor. 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia were killed, including Tipsword.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
WTHI
Construction continues on Richland County School Corporation's Early Learning Center
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Improving all of it's schools has been the goal of Richland County School Corporation. Recently the school corporation completed it's first goal, to improve the high school. Now, the school district is working on it's second goal. “Since The elementary school opened in January 2000, we...
Fire destroys house on North 4th Street
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Fairfield woman trapped, but not injured following Tuesday crash on 161 Extension at Iuka Road
A 43-year-old Fairfield woman was trapped in her car following a two-vehicle crash on the Route 161 Extension at the Iuka Road on Tuesday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Cheryl Hedrick pulled from the stop sign on Iuka Road in front of an eastbound car on the 161 Extension driven by 42-year-old Jared Hoestmann of Damiansville.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 5th, 2022
A 30-year-old rural Odin woman has been returned to the Marion County Jail after being arrested in Clinton County on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for making a false alarm. Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. 58-year-old Wally West...
wevv.com
Four vehicles involved in Gibson County crash
Authorities were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Indiana State Police said around 10:30 a.m. that four vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 41, just north of I-64. ISP says injuries were reported as a result of...
WAND TV
Sullivan man airlifted after Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan man was airlifted after a serious crash in Coles County. The crash happened at 1000N at the Interstate 57 overpass Saturday just after 7 p.m. The Coles County Sheriff's Department said Trysten Fugate, 26, was driving a utility vehicle, going eastbound on 1000N...
WTHI
A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Matthew J. Horne of Effingham for a Richland County FTA warrant for DUI alcohol. Matthew was given an NTA by Richland County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
wrul.com
Turrentine Arrested On White County Warrant
On Halloween, there were no tricks or treats for a Norris City man who was taken into custody on a White County Warrant. At around 1:30 p.m. Deputy Michael Brown along with Norris City Chief Dustin Dale a went to 302 S Johnson St in Norris City and met with 35 year old Braddon Turrentine, who they knew to be wanted on a Warrant for Aggravated Fleeing and Driving While License Revoked. Brown received notification that bond on the warrant was $50,000 of which 10% had to be paid. Turrentine was placed under arrest and taken into custody by Chief Dale. Turrentine was transported to the White County Jail without incident. A few hours later Turrentine paid $5,000 bond plus $20 in fees. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 29th.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Austin Arraigned on Charges from Indianola Crash that Killed Three
Forty-five year old Anthony S. Austin of Georgetown has been arraigned on charges of two counts of Aggravated DUI resulting in the deaths of two or more people. Austin was arrested in connection with the October 2nd crash at Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola that resulted in the deaths of a father, mother, and 18-year-old daughter from Oxford, Indiana.
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher suspended without pay following aggravated battery charges involving students
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher facing aggravated battery charges has been suspended without pay. In August, Kyle Shipman, 30, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery. News 10 learned Shipman was suspended without pay. This happened during a November 3 school board meeting. The following...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests Over The Weekend
Two were booked into the White County Jail on Friday. At around 3:20 p.m. an Officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped 33 year old Colton Shelow near Elm and 4th Street while on his moped. Shelow was arrested for Driving While License Suspended and Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Shelow paid $250 bond and was released.
wsiu.org
Items being distributed to veterans and children in need in White County were stolen
Several thousand dollars' worth of new shoes and work boots belonging to the Carmi Christmas Elves were stolen recently. The Carmi Police Department reports it received a report of a burglary at 115 South Locust Street late Saturday morning. The stolen items were being distributed to veterans and children in...
wevv.com
Knox County man killed in crash on US 50
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Knox County, Indiana. The Knox County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. KCSO says a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Robert Horton of Wheatland was in...
