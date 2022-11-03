ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, IL

wakoradio.com

LADY BRAVES TAKE TWO FROM MISS SALUKIS

In a Lawrence County junior high girls basketball battle Monday night in Bridgeport, the Parkview Lady Braves won both games against the host Red Hill Miss Salukis. They captured the 7th grade contest 45-10 and won the 8th grade game 27-11. Both teams return to action Thursday-the Lady Braves will host Marshall while the Miss Salukis will play at Mt Carmel (St Marys).
BRIDGEPORT, IL
pcpatriot.com

Secrist verbally commits to Indiana State

Pulaski County Lady Cougar Keslyn Secrist has verbally committed to Indiana State to play college basketball for the Sycamores. Indiana State competes in the Missouri Valley Conference. Secrist, a senior this year for the Lady Cougars, finished last season being named on the Class 4 All-State Team. Earlier in last...
fightingillini.com

#23 Illini Open Season Monday vs. EIU

#23 ILLINOIS (0-0) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-0) Television ESPNU (Jordan Bernfield & Jon Crispin) Pregame Press Conference Coach Underwood (Nov. 4) Illinois Probable Starters (stats listed are from 2021-22 season) Pos. No. Name Ht. Wt. Yr. PPG RPG APG Note. G 1 Skyy Clark 6-3 200 Fr. – – –...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat

Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Fire destroys house on North 4th Street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, November 5th, 2022

A 30-year-old rural Odin woman has been returned to the Marion County Jail after being arrested in Clinton County on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for making a false alarm. Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. 58-year-old Wally West...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Four vehicles involved in Gibson County crash

Authorities were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Indiana State Police said around 10:30 a.m. that four vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 41, just north of I-64. ISP says injuries were reported as a result of...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WAND TV

Sullivan man airlifted after Coles County crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan man was airlifted after a serious crash in Coles County. The crash happened at 1000N at the Interstate 57 overpass Saturday just after 7 p.m. The Coles County Sheriff's Department said Trysten Fugate, 26, was driving a utility vehicle, going eastbound on 1000N...
COLES COUNTY, IL
WTHI

A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
PARIS, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Matthew J. Horne of Effingham for a Richland County FTA warrant for DUI alcohol. Matthew was given an NTA by Richland County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Turrentine Arrested On White County Warrant

On Halloween, there were no tricks or treats for a Norris City man who was taken into custody on a White County Warrant. At around 1:30 p.m. Deputy Michael Brown along with Norris City Chief Dustin Dale a went to 302 S Johnson St in Norris City and met with 35 year old Braddon Turrentine, who they knew to be wanted on a Warrant for Aggravated Fleeing and Driving While License Revoked. Brown received notification that bond on the warrant was $50,000 of which 10% had to be paid. Turrentine was placed under arrest and taken into custody by Chief Dale. Turrentine was transported to the White County Jail without incident. A few hours later Turrentine paid $5,000 bond plus $20 in fees. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 29th.
NORRIS CITY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Austin Arraigned on Charges from Indianola Crash that Killed Three

Forty-five year old Anthony S. Austin of Georgetown has been arraigned on charges of two counts of Aggravated DUI resulting in the deaths of two or more people. Austin was arrested in connection with the October 2nd crash at Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola that resulted in the deaths of a father, mother, and 18-year-old daughter from Oxford, Indiana.
INDIANOLA, IL
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests Over The Weekend

Two were booked into the White County Jail on Friday. At around 3:20 p.m. an Officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped 33 year old Colton Shelow near Elm and 4th Street while on his moped. Shelow was arrested for Driving While License Suspended and Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Shelow paid $250 bond and was released.
CARMI, IL
wevv.com

Knox County man killed in crash on US 50

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Knox County, Indiana. The Knox County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. KCSO says a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Robert Horton of Wheatland was in...
KNOX COUNTY, IN

