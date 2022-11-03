ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: What to expect the night of Michigan’s general election and the days after

DETROIT – Are you ready for Election Day? Or, are you ready for Election Day to be over?. The political ads have been nonstop and often quite nasty. The money being spent on this election is positively -- or negatively -- breathtaking. And in so many of these races, the two sides are, by this point, just talking past each other seemingly unable to agree on just about anything.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Judge rejects Michigan GOP SOS candidate’s request to disqualify absentee ballots in Detroit

A judge has rejected a request by Republican Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo to disqualify mail-in ballots from Detroit in the Nov. 8 election. Just weeks before the general election in Michigan, candidate Karamo filed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify absentee ballots in only the city of Detroit, and instead require Detroit voters to vote in person on Nov. 8. The Republican’s lawsuit claimed that the absentee ballot counting system in Detroit is flawed and violates election law.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats maintain leads five days before election

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The final EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 before Election Day shows top Michigan Democrats with steady leads. Poll results released Friday bolster Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign. Her lead in the governor's race remained steady in double digits while her approval rating increased above 50% for the first time in months.
fox2detroit.com

Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals. Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election

The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
Jalopnik

'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership

Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
SAGINAW, MI

