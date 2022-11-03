Read full article on original website
Election misinformation could spread this week: What to watch out for
DETROIT – Election Day is today -- are you ready?. Not just to vote: We also have to be prepared for harmful rhetoric and misinformation about the election process that are sure to surface on Election Day and beyond. The fact is that elections are more secure today than...
Morning 4: Why the Powerball drawing is delayed, what to know before voting -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. $1.9 billion Powerball drawing delayed due to security protocols. The Nov. 7, 2022, Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to a participating lottery needing...
Michigan general election 2022: What to know before voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with several key statewide races and ballot proposals up for voting. Here’s what to know about the Michigan General Election before voting:. What time do polls open and close in Michigan?. In-person voting will be available in every...
Flashpoint: What to expect the night of Michigan’s general election and the days after
DETROIT – Are you ready for Election Day? Or, are you ready for Election Day to be over?. The political ads have been nonstop and often quite nasty. The money being spent on this election is positively -- or negatively -- breathtaking. And in so many of these races, the two sides are, by this point, just talking past each other seemingly unable to agree on just about anything.
Judge rejects Michigan GOP SOS candidate’s request to disqualify absentee ballots in Detroit
A judge has rejected a request by Republican Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo to disqualify mail-in ballots from Detroit in the Nov. 8 election. Just weeks before the general election in Michigan, candidate Karamo filed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify absentee ballots in only the city of Detroit, and instead require Detroit voters to vote in person on Nov. 8. The Republican’s lawsuit claimed that the absentee ballot counting system in Detroit is flawed and violates election law.
Time Is Running Out To Update Your Regular Michigan Driver’s License
After extending the deadline due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the DHS is reminding Michigan license holders that their regular licenses must be updated for access to federal facilities. What is the deadline to update my Michigan license to the enhanced license?. The deadline for Michigan drivers or State ID...
Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats maintain leads five days before election
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The final EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 before Election Day shows top Michigan Democrats with steady leads. Poll results released Friday bolster Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign. Her lead in the governor's race remained steady in double digits while her approval rating increased above 50% for the first time in months.
Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals. Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted...
Who is winning Michigan's races for Attorney General, Secretary of State?
LANSING, Mich. — As Election Day draws ever closer, important races across the state continue to tighten. Polling data from Cygnal, a leading polling company, suggests the races for Attorney General and Secretary of State have been getting closer in the last several days. Democrat incumbents Attorney General Dana...
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
See the number of absentee ballots turned in so far in your Michigan town
About 23.1% of Michigan’s registered voters have requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election – which totals to nearly 1.9 million people – as of Monday, Oct. 31. More than 1.1 million people have already turned in their ballot, according to the Michigan Secretary of...
Powerball results for 11/05/22; did anyone win the record $1.657 billion jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The world’s largest lottery jackpot ever just got even bigger as there was no winner of the $1.657 billion Powerball prize for the drawing held on Saturday, Nov. 5. That means the drawing on Monday, Nov. 7 will be worth $1.9 billion with a cash...
Michigan GOP reaches ‘new low’ by doxxing Democratic candidates in political mailers
With political threats on the rise, Republicans gave out the personal cell phone numbers of Democrats
Is Whitmer or Dixon leading the Michigan Governor race?
LANSING, Mich. — With the midterm election less than a week away, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to erode the lead of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest poll conducted by Cygnal shows Whitmer's lead has slipped even further over Dixon in the last two days. Cygnal releases...
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election
The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership
Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
Morning 4: Powerball jackpot hits record $1.9 billion after no one wins -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner. A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won...
Wayne County GOP chair accuses Whitmer supporter of biting and slapping at campaign rally
A day after President Joe Biden went on national television and make his case for civility and an end to political violence, news surfaced that the Wayne County GOP committee chair claimed she was bitten and pinched at a campaign rally for Tudor Dixon by a supporter of a rival candidate and has the bruises to prove it.
Canadian truck driver arrested for trying to leave Michigan with 188 bricks of cocaine
PORT HURON, Mich. – A Canadian truck driver was arrested for trying to enter Canada from Michigan while transporting 188 bricks of cocaine, officials said. Zenon Bialkowski, 68, of Brampton, Ontario, drove a commercial truck to the primary inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario, on Oct. 17, according to authorities.
