Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Related
cbs17
Ellis Road in Durham reopened after wreck
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A portion of Ellis Road has reopened after a motor-vehicle collision Tuesday morning involving an overturned vehicle, police said. Ellis Road from Carywood Drive to Rada Drive had been closed.
cbs17
Zack’s Gas 76, City of Gold on New Bern Ave. investigated by forensics team after crime in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both the Raleigh Police Department and a forensics team have taped off the area between Zack’s Gas 76 and City of Gold in Raleigh on Monday night. The two stores, located in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue, are taped off by law enforcement as they investigate suspicious activity, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
Why are so many people moving to southeast Durham? And can the county slow them down?
The Durham City Council approved two more developments adding 305 townhomes to the area Monday night.
Used car prices so high in Raleigh area, some are now considered unaffordable
A recent survey found Raleigh ranked 21st out of 50 big metro areas where the price of the average used car here increased.
cbs17
Looking for your Wake Co. polling place? Here’s the recent changes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—It’s Election Day, and if you’re heading to the polls there are some polling place changes you should know about. Some polling place locations in Wake County have had some temporary changes to be aware of. And to look up if your polling place was impacted, CLICK HERE.
WRAL
The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
cbs17
Woman stabbed at Raleigh Days Inn: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured in a stabbing at a Raleigh Days Inn, according to police. This happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of South Wilmington Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the suspect and took that person into custody.
cbs17
Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her Rocky Mount home
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman died when an SUV caught fire at her home early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when police were sent to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to help fire crews with the SUV fire, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.
WRAL
Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
cbs17
Explainer: Bonds we’re watching in and around the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Voters heading to the polls on Election Day will be asked to decide on all sorts of bonds in counties and cities across the country. Bonds we are watching include those in the areas of Durham County, the City of Fayetteville, Johnston County, the City of Raleigh, Wake County, and the Town of Wake Forest.
cbs17
1 shot at Sheetz in Louisburg; 2 detained in ‘possible self-defense’ incident
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Police continue to investigate a shooting at a Sheetz on Sunday night that injured a Henderson man. At 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from the store on South Bickett Boulevard and found 27-year-old Brandon Blanchard in the store suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
cbs17
Harnett, Wayne among 5 NC counties to have polling places watched by US Justice Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S Department of Justice announced it would monitor 64 jurisdictions for compliance with federal voting rights laws for Tuesday’s election. Those jurisdictions include five North Carolina counties. Those counties scheduled to be monitored include:. Alamance County. Columbus County. Harnett County. Mecklenburg County. Wayne...
WITN
Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
cbs17
NC Chinese Lantern Festival to hold sensory-friendly night
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s Chinese Lantern Festival will be holding a sensory-friendly night in December. Festival officials said the one-night event will be a way to “provide a welcoming environment for individuals on the autism spectrum as well as those with sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities.”
2-year-old shot himself at Johnston County home
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A 2-year-old was shot Monday night, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office. Around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Brookside Lane in Four Oaks, where the toddler was being treated by his parents. The toddler, who was alert, was taken to WakeMed...
cbs17
Wake County will have a new sheriff: Will it be Donnie Harrison or Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says his last day in office will be December 1. He sent a letter out on Friday announcing his retirement after he lost in a runoff election earlier this year. The letter comes just days ahead of Election Day when...
jocoreport.com
Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
cbs17
Woman dies after shooting along Bragg Street in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in Raleigh early Sunday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. along Bragg Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police did not say what led to the shooting or release the name of the woman...
cbs17
Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim...
Comments / 0