Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Ellis Road in Durham reopened after wreck

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A portion of Ellis Road has reopened after a motor-vehicle collision Tuesday morning involving an overturned vehicle, police said. Ellis Road from Carywood Drive to Rada Drive had been closed.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Woman stabbed at Raleigh Days Inn: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured in a stabbing at a Raleigh Days Inn, according to police. This happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of South Wilmington Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the suspect and took that person into custody.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her Rocky Mount home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman died when an SUV caught fire at her home early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when police were sent to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to help fire crews with the SUV fire, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Explainer: Bonds we’re watching in and around the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Voters heading to the polls on Election Day will be asked to decide on all sorts of bonds in counties and cities across the country. Bonds we are watching include those in the areas of Durham County, the City of Fayetteville, Johnston County, the City of Raleigh, Wake County, and the Town of Wake Forest.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WITN

Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

NC Chinese Lantern Festival to hold sensory-friendly night

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s Chinese Lantern Festival will be holding a sensory-friendly night in December. Festival officials said the one-night event will be a way to “provide a welcoming environment for individuals on the autism spectrum as well as those with sensitivity issues or developmental disabilities.”
CARY, NC
WRAL News

2-year-old shot himself at Johnston County home

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A 2-year-old was shot Monday night, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office. Around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Brookside Lane in Four Oaks, where the toddler was being treated by his parents. The toddler, who was alert, was taken to WakeMed...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim...
RALEIGH, NC

