Austin, TX

Austin hiring lifeguards for 2023 summer, starting wage $20

AUSTIN, Texas — It may be fall but the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is already thinking about next summer. The Aquatic Division is looking to train and hire more than 700 lifeguards for 45 public aquatic facilities. The division has seven regional pools, three community pools, 22 neighborhood pools, one wading pool, 11 splash pads and Barton Springs Pool. Those who are interested must be at least 15 years old.
Wait times for the polling locations across Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day, and that means you'll want to know which polling location in your area has the shortest wait time. After the early voting period ended on Nov. 4, the only day for Central Texas residents to cast their vote is on Election Day. This will likely lead to long lines outside of polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
South Austin neighborhood worried about housing deficit due to zoning ordinance

AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood that is recognized as a nationally historic neighborhood is worried that current zoning ordinances are causing a housing deficit. Single Family 3, known as SF-3, is the most common zoning ordinance in Austin neighborhoods. This allows for single-family homes or, at maximum, a duplex to be built on a single lot – depending on the size of the space.
Operation Front Porch returns to Round Rock for the holidays

AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) wants to decrease chances of package theft ahead of holiday shopping in Austin through its program: Operation Front Porch. Operation Front Porch will return Nov. 7. and is exclusive to Round Rock residents. Residents can have their online orders shipped...
Amy's Ice Cream expanding to Round Rock, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans can soon expect another Amy's Ice Creams in Round Rock, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Austin-based Amy's Ice Creams was founded by Amy Simmons and established in 1984. Since then, the company has garnered recognition in major cities across Texas. Amy's serves handcrafted artisan ice cream in over 350 flavors.
'Marcha De Los Niños' events occurring across Texas to honor Uvalde victims

AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide vigil for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde will honor those lost and demand gun reform on Tuesday. The vigil, which will be held in the evening hours on Nov. 1, falls on the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos. Día de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," is a two-day holiday that reunites the living and the dead as a way to remember loved ones that have passed on.
Facebook and Meta to reduce office footprint in Austin, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — Facebook and its parent company, Meta, are backing out of an Austin real estate venture, according to a report from The Real Deal, a real estate news outlet. During Meta's Quarter 3 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said moving forward, the company is planning to shrink its office footprint through 2023 after being behind on revenue and due to the lack of stability in the economy.
