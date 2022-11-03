Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
KVUE
Some Central Texas schools are giving students Election Day off as a safety precaution
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Central Texas school districts gave students Election Day off, and some parents are using it to show their kids about democracy. The night before Election Day, Tom Friedrich and his twins, Lucy and Gustuv, are getting ready to hit the polls on Tuesday. "Click on...
Report: Homes in white Austin neighborhoods worth more than in communities of color
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report released on Wednesday finds homes in majority white Austin neighborhoods are appraised at triple the amount when compared to homes in minority-majority neighborhoods. This report looked at homes with comparable amenities like schools, supermarkets, transportation, income levels, crime rate and housing plans, among other things.
Austin hiring lifeguards for 2023 summer, starting wage $20
AUSTIN, Texas — It may be fall but the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is already thinking about next summer. The Aquatic Division is looking to train and hire more than 700 lifeguards for 45 public aquatic facilities. The division has seven regional pools, three community pools, 22 neighborhood pools, one wading pool, 11 splash pads and Barton Springs Pool. Those who are interested must be at least 15 years old.
KVUE
Wait times for the polling locations across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day, and that means you'll want to know which polling location in your area has the shortest wait time. After the early voting period ended on Nov. 4, the only day for Central Texas residents to cast their vote is on Election Day. This will likely lead to long lines outside of polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
KVUE
Austin mayoral race: The candidates' stances on major issues
Austin voters will elect a new mayor Tuesday. So, where do the candidates stand on the big issues that are most important to residents?
Austin donut shop Gourdough's closes South Lamar store, plans to expand food trucks
AUSTIN, Texas — A popular doughnut shop in Austin has closed its doors. The owners of Gourdough's Public House say the decision to shut the location down is hard, but they have a plan to bounce back. After a decade of serving up some of the most unique food...
Huntington's disease walk aims to raise awareness and find a cure
AUSTIN, Texas — The Huntington's Disease Society of America hosted the Hope Walk on Saturday in Austin. About 100 people came together to walk around the track at Martin Middle School and raise money to bring awareness to this disease and push to find a cure. "So, a lot...
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Texas Book Festival, Austin Food & Wine Festival and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a festival focused on books to a one centered on food and wine, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s...
South Austin neighborhood worried about housing deficit due to zoning ordinance
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood that is recognized as a nationally historic neighborhood is worried that current zoning ordinances are causing a housing deficit. Single Family 3, known as SF-3, is the most common zoning ordinance in Austin neighborhoods. This allows for single-family homes or, at maximum, a duplex to be built on a single lot – depending on the size of the space.
Operation Front Porch returns to Round Rock for the holidays
AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) wants to decrease chances of package theft ahead of holiday shopping in Austin through its program: Operation Front Porch. Operation Front Porch will return Nov. 7. and is exclusive to Round Rock residents. Residents can have their online orders shipped...
Man with 7 warrants arrested in East Austin following SWAT callout
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody following a SWAT callout in East Austin on Tuesday morning. According to the Austin Police Department, a 911 call came in at around 11:20 a.m. reporting a man with warrants at an apartment in the 2500 block an Anken Drive. Nearly...
Did the law enforcement delay in Uvalde cost lives? An Austin doctor and his team are trying to find out
AUSTIN, Texas — It is one of the most painful, lingering questions from the shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers in May: Would a faster police response, rather than a 77-minute delay, have saved any of the victims?. Five months after that tragic day, a...
Amy's Ice Cream expanding to Round Rock, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans can soon expect another Amy's Ice Creams in Round Rock, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Austin-based Amy's Ice Creams was founded by Amy Simmons and established in 1984. Since then, the company has garnered recognition in major cities across Texas. Amy's serves handcrafted artisan ice cream in over 350 flavors.
'Marcha De Los Niños' events occurring across Texas to honor Uvalde victims
AUSTIN, Texas — A statewide vigil for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde will honor those lost and demand gun reform on Tuesday. The vigil, which will be held in the evening hours on Nov. 1, falls on the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos. Día de los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead," is a two-day holiday that reunites the living and the dead as a way to remember loved ones that have passed on.
Shooting at car wash leaves one person with non-life threatening injuries early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in the hospital after being shot at a car wash in North Austin early Tuesday morning. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), two men got into an argument at around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 8 at a car wash on Cameron Road. The person of interest was asking for a ride before he shot the victim in the leg.
Forever Families: Stylists offer free hair services for children of color in foster care
AUSTIN, Texas — There's nothing quite like walking out of the beauty shop with a fresh hairdo to show off. But for many children of color in foster care, not only can it be hard to find a salon, it can be extra expensive and difficult to get the style you want.
Texas Lottery generates billions in sales with some going to public schools, veterans
CEDAR PARK, Texas — On Wednesday, thousands of people played the Powerball at locations throughout Texas hoping to win over a billion dollars. That included a store in Cedar Park where a million-dollar ticket was sold on Monday. “Somebody came and just bought the ticket and won literally one...
Early voting turnout in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties down compared to 2018
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm elections wrapped up on Friday and turnout was down when compared to the 2018 midterm elections. Acrding to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, a total of 327,195 voters cast ballots during the early voting period in Travis County. That amounts to nearly 37% of registered voters.
People with disabilities given access to Uber Kyle $3.14 Program under settlement agreement
KYLE, Texas — A settlement agreement has been reached in the City of Kyle to make the city's reduced-fare transportation available for people with disabilities, according to U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas. Under the "Uber Kyle $3.14 Program", residents and visitors can travel...
Facebook and Meta to reduce office footprint in Austin, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — Facebook and its parent company, Meta, are backing out of an Austin real estate venture, according to a report from The Real Deal, a real estate news outlet. During Meta's Quarter 3 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said moving forward, the company is planning to shrink its office footprint through 2023 after being behind on revenue and due to the lack of stability in the economy.
