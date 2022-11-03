AUSTIN, Texas — It may be fall but the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is already thinking about next summer. The Aquatic Division is looking to train and hire more than 700 lifeguards for 45 public aquatic facilities. The division has seven regional pools, three community pools, 22 neighborhood pools, one wading pool, 11 splash pads and Barton Springs Pool. Those who are interested must be at least 15 years old.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO