HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people are dead after a tractor trailer crash off Interstate 86 in Horseheads Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash around 5:00 p.m. on the Route 13 ramp off I-86 eastbound in the Town of Horseheads. Police said it seemed the tractor trailer didn’t negotiate a curve […]
13 WHAM
Man arrested on gun charge after shooting of 4-year-old relative
Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces a weapons charge after a 4-year-old girl was shot on the city's northwest side Saturday night, though the suspected shooter remains at large. Officers responded to Selye Terrace just before midnight and found evidence of a shooting, though the victim had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
WETM
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A bicyclist is in critical condition in an area trauma center after an accident involving another vehicle. The Ithaca Police Department reported that shortly before 11 PM last night a bicyclist was involved in a crash with a vehicle and is in critical condition at an area Trauma Center. The incident occurred in the 200 block of Floral Ave. Upon the arrival of emergency responders that bicyclist was found to be unconscious with injuries to their head. The bicyclist was transported to an area Trauma Center where their condition at the time of the press release was listed as critical. The driver of the vehicle that was involved is cooperating with the police investigation.
Two found dead after fire in Bradford County
SAYRE, Pa. — Two people have died after a fire in Bradford County early Sunday. According to the Bradford County coroner's office, a man and woman were found dead inside a home on Bensley Street in Sayre around 4 am. Sunday after crews responded to a fire. The coroner...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
Police say an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and opened fire. Three adults and three children, a six-year old and 10-month old, in addition to the four-year old victim, were also inside, but were uninjured.
Early morning Horseheads house fire under investigation
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire at a Horseheads home is under investigation after the blaze broke out early Monday morning. The Horseheads Village Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on 2nd Street around 2:00 a.m. on November 7. HFD said the fire was seen on the second floor of the home. […]
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by car
NOV. 7 UPDATE: Elmira Police have released more information on the crash that left sent one man to the hospital over the weekend. EPD said the man on the bicycle was William Garris, Jr., 31, from Elmira. He was issued a citation for passing a Steady Red Signal, according to police. As of Nov. 7, […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Sentenced For Leaving Scene of a Fatal Hit and Run Accident
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man will be spending time in jail in connection to a hit and run that killed a person last December. The Chemung County Court confirmed to WENY News earlier today that 34 year old Santiago Torres has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal motor accident.
NewsChannel 36
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
NewsChannel 36
Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
Police make online plea as Lodi girl, 15, remains missing since last week
"Iris, if you are missing everyone wants you home," Detective Castro, of the Lodi Police Department, says in a new Facebook post.
wesb.com
Multiple Charges for CattCo Man
A Cattaraugus County man is facing multiple charges after a warrant arrest. According to the County Sheriff’s office, 36-year-old Brian M. Johnson was located at the Olean Center Mall on October 28th, and was taken into custody on five outstanding bench warrants. While being arraigned on the warrants, Johnson...
nyspnews.com
Olean woman arrested for Wal-Mart larceny
On November 3, 2022, SP Olean Troopers arrested Katie M. Willis, 33, of Olean, NY, for Petit Larceny. On October 7, 2022, Troopers were called to Wal-Mart in the town of Allegany for a shoplifting complaint. Investigation determined that Willis had stolen $97 in goods. Willis was arrested on November 3, 2022 and processed at SP Olean.
Car crash on 390 South, traffic backed up
They added that the left and center lanes are blocked.
Vehicle rolls over after two-car accident in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident in Elmira left one vehicle on its roof and another with heavy damage Friday afternoon. The accident occurred in the area of 523 Liberty St. sometime after 3 p.m. on Friday. According to Elmira Police, one person received injuries and was taken to the hospital. Photos taken by […]
Hospital staff searches man's room while he undergoes surgery
Sayre, Pa. — A Bradford County man was charged when police discovered 28 grams of fentanyl inside a bag he allegedly brought to the hospital. Police searched Benjamin Sturdivant’s room while he was undergoing surgery at the Robert Packer Hospital on Oct. 27. They found 120 8mg strips of Nalxonoe, fentanyl, a fentanyl test strip, and two glass smoking devices with burnt residue inside a bag, police said. The fentanyl...
Three charged after Genesee County chase
The Sheriff's office says that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25, Jayson Wellman, 50, Timothy Szurgot, 38, and Oscar Caraballo, 41, all of Rochester, were driving a 2018 Ford Focus and allegedly failed to yield after an attempted traffic stop.
wxxinews.org
4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night
Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle. It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.
