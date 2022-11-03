ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Deadly Gresham gas station shooting from 2020 remains unsolved

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Police in Gresham are asking for help solving a shooting that left one dead and another injured at an Arco gas station two years ago.

The shooting happened on Oct. 14, 2020 at around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Southeast 181st Street and East Burnside Avenue. Gresham police said 34-year-old Darryl Lewis and then 21-year-old Daquon Warren were sitting at a gas pump when shots rang out from a dark-colored sedan parked nearby.

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Cully neighborhood

Lewis was reportedly shot once in the head and succumbed to his injuries days later. Officials said Warren was shot multiple times but survived.

At the time of the shooting, a witness told KOIN 6 News that she heard at least five to six gunshots.

The East County Major Crimes Team has been working on the investigation, but officials said they are still looking for leads on the case and are offering a $2,500 cash reward. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the tip line at 503.618.2719 or the toll-free number at 1.888.989.3505.

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

