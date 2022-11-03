WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The shelves are stocked with brand new books. A solar array adorns the roof. An Ypsilanti District Library flag flies out front. Sure, the countertop for the circulation desk is conspicuously absent, but all the details are coming together at the new YDL Superior branch, which will open its doors at 1900 Harris Road to the public in less than two weeks.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO