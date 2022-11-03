Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
As Ann Arbor pushes speed reduction, ‘slow down’ signs go missing
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is inviting community members to weigh in on the city’s plan for a new speed-reduction program to further the city’s traffic-safety goals. “Vision Zero=Zero Deaths,” the city tweeted this past week. “Higher speeds lead to fatalities and serious injuries. The Speed Management Program will use engineering tools on major streets to address speeding across the city.”
Ypsilanti streets near downtown temporarily closed for major road renovation project
YPSILANTI, MI - Two Ypsilanti streets near the city’s downtown area are temporarily closed on Monday, Nov. 7 as a major rehabilitation project ongoing for months this year continues. Both Ballard Street and North Hamilton Street are closed at Washtenaw Avenue, according to a Monday morning announcement from city...
‘We are losing our Black history.’ New Ann Arbor housing project looks to past
ANN ARBOR, MI — For longtime Black residents in Ann Arbor, a six-story affordable housing development proposed in the city’s historically Black business district is more than a building. It’s a chance to honor the Kerrytown area’s Black history — signs of which they say have all but...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 6
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. South Maple Road at Russell Street: Vehicles will deal with a lane shift in the area while construction for a new concrete approach to Russell Street takes place.
Emergency infrastructure repairs close Washtenaw Community College campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - For the second time in two weeks, the Washtenaw Community College campus will be closed due to infrastructure repairs. The campus will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to “emergency infrastructure repairs,” according to a WCC alert on Facebook. All on-campus events and classes are canceled, the alert states, while virtual and clinical classes will meet as scheduled.
Man facing 25 felonies for bathroom peeping in Ann Arbor heads to trial
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms throughout Ann Arbor before and after police seized his recording equipment is heading to trial. Erric Desean Morton waived preliminary examination, Oct. 25, on 25 felony charges sending his case to the Washtenaw County Trial Court for further criminal proceedings, court records show.
See a sneak peek inside the Ypsilanti area’s newest library as opening week approaches
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The shelves are stocked with brand new books. A solar array adorns the roof. An Ypsilanti District Library flag flies out front. Sure, the countertop for the circulation desk is conspicuously absent, but all the details are coming together at the new YDL Superior branch, which will open its doors at 1900 Harris Road to the public in less than two weeks.
Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters across Washtenaw County are electing candidates in nine Michigan House and Senate seats, deciding 25 local ballot proposals in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Ann Arbor, a new climate-action tax proposal will share the ballot with mayoral and city council races, which...
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
thelivingstonpost.com
Livingston County’s most-famous roundabouts remain on list of most dangerous intersections in state
The roundabouts at Lee and Whitmore Lake roads in Green Oak Township have made the list of Top 20 Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan. The roundabouts, located just off U.S. 23 near Costco and the Green Oak Village Place mall, have been controversial with area drivers since they opened. According...
Expanding vehicle diagnostics company bringing more jobs to Scio Township
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI -- A vehicle diagnostics company has recently moved to the Dexter area bringing more than 70 jobs with it. Opus IVS recently moved its global headquarters from Ann Arbor to 7322 Newman Blvd. in Scio Township to continue to grow its operations in the roughly 55,000-square-foot facility.
Where to honor veterans, active military members on Veterans Day in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- As Veterans Day approaches, cities around Washtenaw County are gearing up to commemorate both former and active military members with some upcoming events. Veterans Day has a long history dating all the way back to 1919 when it was originally known as Armistice Day. Decades later,...
Water levels set to be lowered at 2 Washtenaw County lakes for the winter
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With winter fast approaching, the water levels at two Washtenaw County lakes are set to be lowered, an annual practice meant to reduce ice damage and erosion when freezing temperatures arrive. The lake levels at Portage and Base Line lakes on the Washtenaw/Livingston county line will...
Farmington Hills man hit, killed on I-75 exit ramp while putting gas in his car
A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man is dead after being hit by a car on a Metro Detroit freeway ramp while putting gas in his car early Sunday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Student makes anti-Proposal 3 announcement at Ann Arbor high school after father sues over free speech
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - After Skyline High School declined to let a student make an announcement against Proposal 3, a ballot proposal that would add abortion rights to the Michigan constitution, the teen's father sued. "Took a lot of courage on behalf of the student because the student...
Election 2022: Polls open for voting in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR, MI — Election Day is here and polls are now open for voting across Washtenaw County. From the Michigan governor’s race down to local school board races and ballot proposals, there are many contests and issues for voters in the Ann Arbor-area to help decide. Voting...
downriversundaytimes.com
Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance
RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
Walkout, lawsuit illustrate Ann Arbor students’ free speech fight over Proposal 3
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Skyline High School students both for and against Proposal 3 made use of the final day before midterm elections to exercise their right to free speech. Around 100 Skyline High School students huddled in front of the school’s student entrance during a walkout in...
whmi.com
Brighton Man Awarded Millions In Suit Against Trucking Company
A Brighton man injured by a commercial truck tire in a 2018 freeway incident has been awarded millions by a jury in a civil lawsuit. Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Oakland County Circuit Court, Vincent Doa was awarded a $7.7 million verdict. He was injured after being struck by a 450-pound tire that detached from a commercial truck on August 13th, 2018 as he was driving eastbound on I-96 near Wixom. Doa sued the trucking company for poor inspection and maintenance that caused tire dislodgement.
Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years
The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year. The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post. "Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the...
