Flint Local 432 DJ and firefighter to host food giveaway on Thanksgiving
FLINT, MI -- Those in need can stop by Flint Local 432 in the city’s downtown area on Thanksgiving to enjoy a free meal. DJ Nizo, and his partner, Rahshemeer Neal, are hosting the “Nizo and Neal’s hot meal giveaway,” to assist their community. DJ Nizo,...
Families displaced by fatal fire at Flint apartment complex to receive new homes, clothing
FLINT, MI – Four families displaced after a fire destroyed the residences they were living in at Midway Square Townhomes early Saturday morning will be coming home to new townhomes this week, the owners of the complex said in a statement Monday, Nov. 7. Four townhomes were “severely impacted”...
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Historic Holly Hotel Christmas Movie to Have Special “2nd Premiere” in Flint
We are just a few weeks away from the big premiere of the movie Christmas at the Holly Hotel, filmed right in our own Holly, Michigan. The big premiere set for December 4th at the Redford Theater in Detroit quickly sold out leaving locals missing the chance to see the local "Christmas town" on the big screen...until now. A special "2nd Premiere" has been added along with 4 other showings during December around the state.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sindbad Foods Market in Flint Township offers tastes from around the world
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI - Walk into Sindbad Foods Market and you’ll notice it isn’t any ordinary grocery store. From Middle Eastern to Latin American, Greek, and Indian food, Sindbad offers something that no other Flint-area grocery store offers inside its 7,000-square foot building. “Any customer can walk in...
Shooter in Flint Family Dollar case says he was defending stepfather
FLINT, MI – Ramonyea Bishop doesn’t dispute that he shot and killed 43-year-old Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, a security guard at the Family Dollar store on 5th Avenue in Flint after the store employee assaulted his mother. But Bishop, charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm...
Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire
Jasmine Lane is in shock and disbelief after her sons Daquante and Lamonte died in a fire at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint early Saturday. Mother grieving her two young sons killed in a Flint apartment fire. She said 5-year-old Daquante and 3-year-old Lamonte Johnson were trapped upstairs by smoke...
Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One mid-Michigan business is getting international attention after being featured in a new Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Since the debut, it’s been a whirlwind for owner of Comma Bookstore and Social Hub, Egypt Otis. “I was very honored in being part of Mastercard’s Strivers Initiative...
MSP investigating Flint fire that left 2 young boys dead
FLINT, MI – State fire investigators are looking into a fire that left two young boys dead over the weekend. According to Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton, a fire at Midway Square townhomes began at about 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and claimed the lives of two young boys.
Bay City teen pleads to felony in fight that left 4 teens with stab, slash wounds
BAY CITY, MI — Early this year, a large melee broke out among teens at a park in Bay City’s Banks District. When it was over, four teens were suffering from stab and slash wounds. The fight resulted in one teen being charged as an adult with two...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Besides Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich
Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire
Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST. |
Crime Stoppers offering $4,500 reward for homicide arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a homicide. About 2 p.m. on May 7, 2021, 22-year-old Marquanae Harris was shot and killed. Harris was seated in a car near Hosmer and 17th Street in Saginaw when she was killed. The Major Crime...
‘He was a legend:’ Bay City entrepreneur Art Dore dies at 86
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The legend, the businessman, the “toughman” as he was often called -- well-known entrepreneur Art Dore has died. “He was kind of a legend here in Bay City and Michigan, I think,” said Kevin Novellino, owner of Brooklyn Boyz Pizza in the Midland Street business district.
6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
TV5 News Update: Monday morning, Nov. 7
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase that led to a multiple car crash on Franklin Street outside of TV5′s Saginaw Studio. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, November 6. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Here's...
Flint man will serve at least 4 decades in prison after fatal shooting outside Rube’s Bar
FLINT, MI – A Flint man convicted of fatally shooting another man outside Rube’s Bar on the city’s northern end will spend at least the next four decades behind bars. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 7, by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly to a minimum of 43 years, nine months in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder.
